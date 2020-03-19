AUSTIN — In response to the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s increased efforts to stem the spread, the University Interscholastic League on Thursday extended its suspension of all UIL sanctioned competitions by more than a month, announcing the earliest high schools can resume games, meets and matches is May 4.
The UIL, which governs all Texas public school extracurricular activities, including athletics, had postponed all contests starting Monday and said last week that contests could resume March 30.
With new restrictions implemented by Texas Governor Greg Abbott limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, and with all school districts closed through April 3, the UIL emailed state superintendents Thursday and shared its revised plans on various social media platforms.
“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”
In the letter emailed to superintendents, which can be read on the UIL’s website, the organization said in part: “Prior to (May 4), to allow students and schools to re-enter competition, UIL will provide a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur, consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials. We will re-evaluate the beginning dates for practices and rehearsals as we receive more information about schools resuming.
“We will be providing more guidance on district and postseason date adjustments related to this extension in the coming days. We will be as flexible as possible to help you complete district competitions and provide your students with all of the benefits that come from competition. Please do not begin to make plans for district competition prior to receiving this additional information.”