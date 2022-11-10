Lake Belton-Burleson Centennial

Lake Belton’s defense will keep tabs on Burleson Centennial quarterback Phillip Hamilton tonight in the teams’ Class 5A-I bi-district playoff.

 Cleburne Times-Review

As Lake Belton approaches its first playoff football game in its third year, it won’t have to look far to see where it could be in another decade. Just a quick glance across the field at Burleson ISD Stadium will suffice.

Tags