As Lake Belton approaches its first playoff football game in its third year, it won’t have to look far to see where it could be in another decade. Just a quick glance across the field at Burleson ISD Stadium will suffice.
Burleson Centennial head coach Kyle Geller knows a thing or two about getting a program off the ground. He was offensive coordinator at Mansfield Summit when its program began in 2002, helping the Jaguars to a pair of nine-win seasons in their first three years.
He took over as head coach there in 2005 with the departure of Tim Beck, who first hired Geller as an assistant at Carrollton Turner in 2002, Geller’s first stop in Texas.
He’s now been in charge of the Spartans since the school opened in 2010, and has brought them a long way since their early days.
Centennial began varsity play in 2012, winning just five games its first two years.
“It wasn’t easy, especially early on. Starting a new school was tough. Lake Belton’s had a lot more success than I did, initially,” said Geller, who had head coaching stops at Carrollton Creekview (2009) and Summit (2005-08) prior to arriving in Johnson County.
Following a 2-8 year in 2013 for Centennial, Geller re-evaluated his offensive philosophy and decided it was time to go back to his roots.
“I had to make a decision. Do I want to win and keep my job or keep doing the same thing that everyone else does and probably lose my job?” said Geller, who changed the Spartans’ offensive scheme from an open spread that he ran at most of his previous Texas coaching stops to the flexbone look that his team now employs.
Centennial is 71-32 since, including a 9-1 mark this year, and is making its ninth playoff appearance in as many years.
The Spartans, the second-place team out of District 3-5A-I, will be the first postseason opponent Lake Belton (8-2) has faced when the teams square off at 7 tonight at Burleson ISD Stadium.
“I’m not saying it’s the greatest thing ever,” Geller said of the his team’s triple-option attack, which requires a good decision-maker at quarterback and this year is directed by three-year starter Phillip Hamilton, an NCAA Division I athlete who is being recruited as a cornerback.
Hamilton is a four-year varsity player for the Spartans, even starting a few games under center as a freshman, and presents a threat both with his legs and arm.
“I think every offense is phenomenal if it’s done right, whether you’re a power team or a spread team,” Geller continued. “I think Lake Belton does a fantastic job with what they do. But it fits us and that’s why we went to it, because we needed to be able to compete. It still comes down to match-ups and all that other stuff — and kids playing — but it’s been good for us.”
It’s an offense with which Geller is familiar.
He ran the system in college as quarterback at Southwest Missouri State in the mid-1990s and also used it early in his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater and when he moved from there to Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma.
Now almost a decade into his run in Burleson, the Spartans feature an experienced team well-versed in the offense, one that averaged 41.9 points per game this fall behind Phillips, fullback Elijah Zeh and slotback Jahiem Ababio, a trio that spearheads the run-based game plan.
Centennial’s year included a 23-16 win over Denton Ryan on Oct. 7 during which Zeh rushed for 136 yards and two TDs as his team ended Ryan’s 52-game district winning streak.
It’s a victory Geller called the most prominent his program has achieved.
Even with its offensive success, Centennial considers its defense — one anchored by Texas Tech commitment Chapman Lewis, who plays safety for a unit that returned eight starters and has held foes to 16 points per game — as its strength.
“It has been this year, it really has been, and that’s nice,” said Geller, whose team is 7-8 all-time in the postseason, with a 2018 trip to the regional quarterfinals as its deepest run. “We have a safety, he’s our eraser. We have 11 guys out there and they all do a good job and play hard.”
Lineman Joey Haws and linebackers Braedon Stephens and Hayden Rodriguez are also key components for a group that has shut out two opponents and held four teams to 10 points or less.
Defensive end Jack Long, who led the team in sacks as a freshman last year, and two-year starter Jerrod Craddock also provide depth up front for Centennial, whereas defensive backs Aidan Hicks and Cole Cofessore play both ways, among others.
As far as stopping Lake Belton, though, Geller expects it to be a tall task.
“We have a lot of challenges,” the coach said, before listing a few numbers from the Broncos. “No. 1 (Micah Hudson), No. 5 (Javeon Wilcox), No. 23 (Cash Robin). The quarterback’s a really good player, I think. We have big challenges. It’s about making them work for everything and not giving up the big play.”
Lake will try to do the same on its end while attempting to solve an offense similar to one that presented problems in a 39-37 setback to Midlothian in Week 9.
The Panthers rushed for 437 yards against Lake Belton while employing their flexbone attack, though Centennial won’t operate the system in exactly the same manner.
“Similar scheme, different plays,” Broncos head coach Brian Cope said in comparing the two teams. “I think any time you play that type of offense, you get to learn a little bit about it and a little bit more of the wrinkles. You have to play assignment football. D-line has to take care of the dive, and you have to be able to handle the quarterback and the pitch and be able to wrap up and drive them back when you get those opportunities.”
Cope said he thinks first downs will play an important role against the Spartans.
“They get the ball on the perimeter and they don’t get caught very much, so we have to be able to win first down,” he said. “And then offensively, we have to be able to run the ball right at them because they are very fast and run downhill.”
The Broncos prefer to stay balanced on offense but had a rough going of it on the ground the last two weeks, putting up just 97 yards rushing against Midlothian and 42 yards rushing versus Killeen Ellison while facing two of the top defensive lines in the district.
Centennial again will present a formidable front, and Cope said his team is ready for the challenge.
“Their secondary is very good. Their front seven play really hard. You can tell what a well-coached team and program they are,” said Cope, whose team finished in a three-way tie for second place in District 4-5A-I with Red Oak and Killeen Shoemaker, while undefeated Midlothian won the league crown.
“So we have a really tough test against us. We have to be able to definitely maximize our opportunities and get the crucial stops,” Cope continued.
Doing so would help the Broncos keep Centennial from managing the clock and, thus, limiting their possessions, which could play a big role for a Lake offense that brings a potent threat in the passing game and one that can score from almost anywhere on the field.
The Broncos have produced seven plays of 50-plus yards from scrimmage this year and 16 plays of 40 yards or more, averaging 24.1 yards per play on its 58 touchdowns.
Behind quarterback Connor Crews (149-of-242, 2,462 yards, 30 TDs) and Hudson (62 catches, 1,112 yards, 14 TDs) leading a deep group of receivers, the Broncos average an area-best 418.8 yards per game to go with 44.2 points per game.
Crews leads all area players in passing yards and TDs while Hudson — who has 100-plus yards receiving in each of the last five games — does the same in receptions, receiving yards and TDs.
Javeon Wilcox, Jaydon Leza and Ty Legg, meanwhile, have combined for another 14 touchdown grabs.
Defensively, TCU-committed Wilcox has a team-high 107 tackles and three interceptions from his safety position, while linebacker Connor Brennan (78) and defensive back Legg (74) follow in tackles.
Brennan’s eight tackles for loss and five sacks also lead Lake Belton.
All in all, it sets up to be an evenly-matched affair and with a spot in next week’s area round on the line — where the winner of Amarillo Tascosa and El Paso Ysleta awaits — calming one’s nerves and slowing down each moment will go a long way in determining the outcome.
“I think in playoff games, the kids who realize it’s a big game but don’t put the extra pressure on themselves, I think those are the ones who have the most success,” Cope said. “It’s still football. It still comes down to blocking and tackling.”
Geller provided similar thoughts.
“I think we obviously have to protect the football,” he said. “And it all comes down to execution, whatever your game plan is. We’re going to do certain things and it’s about us executing it better than the defense can. So that’s what it will boil down to.”