BOYS
NON-DISTRICT
Belton 66, Pflugerville Connally 50
Belton (7-1) — TJ Johnson 37, Tr.Johnson 11.
Salado 51, Rogers 48
Rogers 14 13 10 11 — 51
Salado 16 11 9 13 — 48
Rogers (3-5) — T.Sebek 15, Hutka 10, Craig 9, K.Sebek 9, Dolgener 3, Riley 2.
Salado — Goings 22, Miller 10, Ihler 10, Wilson 4, Mescher 2, Self 1.
JV — Salado 39, Rogers 15
Freshman — Rogers 28, Salado 20
Rosebud-Lott 62, McGregor 46
Rosebud-Lott 14 19 8 21 — 62
McGregor 11 9 11 15 — 46
Rosebud-Lott (6-3) — Buhl 21, Landrum 11, Lewis 8, Truesdale 7, Jo.Reyna 5, Adamez 4, Perez 4, Ju.Reyna 2.
JV — Rosebud-Lott def. McGregor
Freshman — Rosebud-Lott def. McGregor
Bosqueville 41, Holland 31
Bosqueville 5 12 11 13 — 41
Holland 6 6 10 9 — 31
Bosqueville — Devorsky 14, Yovens 13, Stroud 8, Bradshaw 3, King 2, Nunn 1, Engbers 1.
Holland — Frei 9, C.Evans 6, Pursche 6, Cantu 5, Coats 3, J.Evans 1, Ward 1.
Lorena 52, Academy 44 (OT)
Academy 11 9 8 13 3 — 44
Lorena 6 9 13 11 11 — 00
Academy (3-5) — Franklin 18, Ta.Rambeau 6, Tr.Rambeau 6, Preddie 6, Cephus 5, Mraz 3.
Lorena — Goolsby 20, George 18, Rowell 11, Lewis 2, Ritchie 1.
Other Scores
Temple 54, Waco 48
Whitney 58, Taylor 47
Cameron Yoe 88, Thorndale 51
Riesel 67, Moody 47
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 68, Killeen 59
Killeen 12 10 16 21 — 59
Temple 14 23 16 15 — 68
Killeen (4-6, 0-1) — Gibbs 22, Dye 12, Durgan 6, Garcia 5, Simpson 4, Hatten 3, Battle 3, Gibson 2, Griffin 2.
Temple (5-4, 1-0) — Colbert 25, Hall 16, T.Johnson 13, Thompson 6, Copeland 4, Russell 2, H.Johnson 2.
Killeen Shoemaker 36,
Belton 27
Shoemaker 5 12 14 5 — 36
Belton 6 5 4 12 — 27
Shoemaker (4-8, 1-0) — A.Cook 16, Novotny 6, Parker 6, Reece 3, Hall 3, S.Cook 2.
Belton (3-7, 0-1) — Modeste 6, Gossett 6, Fisher 5, Foster 4, Beamesderfer 3, Small 1, Brown 1, Burnett 1.
NON-DISTRICT
Moody 47, Cameron Yoe 44
Yoe 19 12 6 7 — 44
Moody 8 9 17 13 — 47
Yoe — Holt 17, White 9, Evans 6, Houston 6, Wimmer 2, Flemings 2, Salazar 2.
Moody (5-1) — Tar.Pruett 15, R.Chatham 11, Tan.Pruett 9, Driver 8, K.Chatham 4.
Rosebud-Lott 50, Riesel 18
Rosebud-Lott 14 7 9 20 — 50
Riesel 8 2 5 3 — 18
Rosebud-Lott (3-4) — Willberg 13, Hering 12, Edwards 8, Larkin 6, Jackson 4, Robertson 3, Walker 2, Salazar 2.
Riesel — Koenig 7, Lueke 3, Kilgore 3, Smith 2, Henson 2, Richter 1.
Rogers 50, Somerville 24
Somerville 5 4 9 6 — 24
Rogers 11 18 11 10 — 50
Somerville — Carter 9, Martin 7, Jackson 6, Russell 2.
Rogers (6-2) — Wolfe 13, Chervenka 12, H.Talafuse 12, Peters 6, Montalbo 4, McCormick 3, A.Talafuse 2.
Other Scores
Salado 41, Mason 40