WACO — Belton’s boys cross country team placed three runners in the top 10, led by senior Zachary Dennison’s third-place finish, to win the Class 5A-6A division of the Hewitt Midway Invitational on Thursday.
Killeen Ellison’s Aaron Crittenden, a junior, clocked a time of 15 minutes, 19.3 seconds to win the race, while the senior Dennison notched a personal-best 15:45.1.
Belton’s Riley Dyck (16:35.1) and Clayton Oaks (16:42.8), both juniors, placed sixth and ninth, respectively.
Crittenden’s time marked a personal best after he finished second in the season’s first two races, each time trailing only Dennison.
Harker Heights junior Cade Perry turned in a 16:33.8 to place fifth, while Ellison’s Hunter Cox rounded out area top-10 runners with a 16:42.9 in 10th. Ellison captured second in the team standings.
In the Class 4A-and-under bracket, Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez ran a personal-record 16:04.7 to win, helping his team to a sixth-place showing. Hamilton won the meet. It was Martinez’s second win of the season in three meets.
Other top area runners included Gatesville’s Luis Macias (17:09.1) in sixth, Bruceville-Eddy’s Lastin Madson (17:57.6) in 20th, and Lake Belton’s Cole Wieters (17:57.8) at 21st.
In girls’ action, Lake Belton placed three in the top five, including Macey Weber’s first-place time of 13:00.6, a personal best, to win the Class 4A-and-under division, while Belton again claimed the Class 5A-6A bracket, paced by Olivia Brillhart’s second-place showing at 18:33.7.
The Lady Broncos also got a 13:25.7 from Avelina Betancourt and a 13:25.9 from Alyssa Tagle in fourth and fifth, respectively, while Moody’s Katelyn Hale notched a 13:43.3 to snag 10th.
Harker Heights, meanwhile, earned second in the big-school standings, led by Ella Perry’s first-place time of 18:19.3, a personal record, and Kailynn Denney’s 18:42.5 in third, while Ellison got third as a team, buoyed by Samantha Harvey’s team-best 20:44.1.
Perry has won all four meets she has competed in this season, while Belton’s Brillhart, a freshman, has placed in the top three in all three meets and also notched a personal best Thursday.
Gatesville’s Vania Martinez (19:17) and Belton’s Shannon Cook (20:21) finished seventh and 10th, respectively.