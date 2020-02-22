COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UMHB storms back to hand Sul Ross State first home loss
ALPINE — Mary Hardin-Baylor rallied from a 16-point deficit in the final 10 minutes to stun Sul Ross State 77-72 in the regular-season finale Saturday afternoon.
The Crusaders (15-10, 7-9 American Southwest Conference) trailed 57-41 with 10:06 remaining before going on a 16-2 run to close the gap and finally taking the lead on Joseph Mitchell’s 3-pointer with 1:57 left.
Sam Moore posted a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds, Aedan Welch had 15 points, and Pat Everett and Logan Hicks added 10 each for UMHB, which finished in a three-way tie for second place in the ASC West Division standings. The Crusaders will be the West’s third seed for next week’s conference tournament in Alpine, where they face East second seed LeTourneau on Thursday.
Tristen Licon scored 22 points, and Aaron Anderson had 10 for Sul Ross State (16-9, 13-3), which lost at home for the first time this season. The Lobos are the West’s top seed.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UMHB women beat Sul Ross State, win ASC West
ALPINE — Mary Hardin-Baylor got double-digit point production from three players and cruised to an 84-66 victory over Sul Ross State on Saturday afternoon, wrapping up the Lady Crusaders’ third consecutive American Southwest Conference West Division title.
Hannah Holt had 17 points and seven rebounds, Allaira Jones added 14 points and eight boards, and Kendall Rollins also scored 14 points for No. 17 UMHB (21-4, 14-2), which will be the West’s top seed for next week’s conference tournament in Richardson. The Lady Crusaders face East fourth seed Belhaven in a tourney quarterfinal Thursday.
Chandre Nunez scored a game-high 27 points, and Maria Maldonado had 13 for Sul Ross State (7-18, 5-11).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UMHB opens conference with pair of wins
PINEVILLE, La. — Mary Hardin-Baylor allowed one run on eight hits over 16 innings Saturday in a doubleheader sweep of Louisiana College in the teams’ American Southwest Conference openers. The Crusaders started the day with a 5-1 win and followed with a 2-0 victory.
Jacob Dellipoali went 2-for-3 in the opener with a home run and a double for UMHB (5-1), and Garrett Gonzales also homered. Crusaders starter Jeb Zolman (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and struck out eight in six innings.
In Game 2, Rahul Champaneri (2-0) threw a five-hit shutout with six strikeouts. Zolman and Hunter Jones each had RBI doubles.
The teams close out the three-game series at 1 p.m. today.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UMHB completes sweep of LC
BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor scored seven runs over its final two at-bats to beat Louisiana College 8-4 on Saturday and complete a three-game sweep at Dee Dillon Field.
Allie Dalle went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run to lead the Crusaders (5-0, 3-0 American Southwest Conference). Avery Kelly added a two-run homer, and Korbyn Bassett went 2-for-3 with an RBI single.
Bayleigh Grogan (2-0) threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out four to earn the win, and Kat Reed recorded the save.
UMHB hosts Southwestern in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday.