Temple senior Daniel Moon tends to be unflappable on the golf course. The difference between his demeanor during a round headed under par or the other direction is minimal if that. He’s dialed into the details of each shot, one after the next.
“He is mature beyond his years as a player,” Wildcats head coach Allen Roark said. “He’s not the type that lets stuff get to him.”
Still, Moon, a Sam Houston State signee, isn’t immune to getting swept up in the moment. And this particular moment three weeks ago found its way through the even-keel armor.
“He actually hugged me,” Roark said with a hearty laugh.
The celebration April 19 at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco followed a second playoff hole that Moon parred to clinch the third and final individual medalist spot out of Class 6A Region II and into the state tournament field for the second consecutive year.
“I didn’t want people to think it was a one-time thing. So, I had to make it two,” Moon said earlier this week at Sammons Golf Course, where at the age of 2 he hit his first golf ball. “It meant a lot more, I feel like. It was emotional to finish that last hole, knowing I made it to state again. It was nice. We all just kind of soaked it in together. It was an unforgettable moment, I would say.”
Roark would say without hesitation that nobody associated with Wildcats athletics will forget Moon, who is the only Temple male golfer to qualify for the state tournament not only once but, now, twice.
“His expectation every time he tees the ball up is to win, and not advancing would have been devastating to him, I would think, because he’s such a competitor,” Roark said. “That repeat trip to state just completely cemented his status as a Wildcat athletic hall of famer.”
The buzz around Moon began even before he stepped foot on Temple’s campus, and steadfast in his ways he lived up to the billing — appearing to never let outside expectations infiltrate his approach and routines.
Success followed because of that.
Moon, a regular on youth amateur circuits such as the Legends Junior Tour and the American Junior Golf Association who last week in Grand Prairie tied for 17th with an even-par 72 at Tangle Ridge in a U.S. Open qualifier, finished 12th at the District 12-6A tournament as a freshman — three strokes outside of a regional berth.
His sophomore season with the Wildcats was interrupted by the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the cancellation of all spring sports. Last season, Moon’s second-place district showing helped catapult Temple’s boys team into a regional field for the first time in two decades. It was there that Moon notched his first state ticket, in a playoff, no less.
This season, Moon won five of eight tournaments, including the 12-6A title to move through golf’s postseason tiers. He opened the 6A-II tournament with a 75, leaving him in a pack of about 12 players vying for three individual state spots.
Cool and calm, Moon offered a bit of reassurance to Roark as they left Bear Ridge that evening.
“He goes, ‘Don’t worry, Coach. We’re going to state.’ Not even in a cocky way at all. Just matter of fact. ‘Don’t worry. We’re going back,’” Roark recalled.
Another 3-over 75 in Round 2 got him into the two-player playoff, which went his way.
“It’s like he turned the world off. He doesn’t know anybody is around. He wasn’t looking at me or the guy he was playing. It’s just him and the golf ball. He’s not going to lose. Period. The more pressure with him the better,” Roark said. “He is just beyond his years when it comes to pressure. He craves it.”
Moon is scheduled to tee off on No. 10 at 8 a.m. Monday at tree-lined Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown where he’ll embark on a pair of rounds in his typically patient fashion and look to top his 38th-place showing (7-over, 151) on the state course as a junior.
“It was a huge learning experience last year, playing under a different type of pressure. I’m representing a school instead of just me. I’m used to playing in front of hundreds of people. But playing with a different mindset such as, like, this is for a team. I’m representing Temple High School,” Moon said.
“This year, knowing that and, kind of, understanding that feeling, it should be a little bit more mentally less draining. I’m excited. Obviously, the goal is to win but I want to play the best that I can and whatever that outcome is, I’ll be satisfied.”
As for the realization that sometime in the afternoon Tuesday, he’ll send his final putt into the hole as a Temple Wildcat, Moon said that hasn’t hit him yet.
He figures it’ll come with some sentimental emotions because of what playing for Temple, his teammates and a tight-knit relationship with Roark have meant to him over the last four years.
“It really couldn’t have been any better,” Moon said. “My teammates have been incredibly supportive and helped me through bad times and good times. Coach Roark, I see him as kind of a mentor. He’s somebody I can rely on. I just see the golf program only going up from here.”
Roark believes Temple golf’s upward trajectory started with Moon, who spent parts of his 6-plus hours of practice Tuesday at Sammons on the putting green mingling with his peers, who gravitated to him. It was an interaction that caught Roark’s attention.
“He’s an incredible teacher of the game. He’s come out and helped with middle school, our other players, the girls team. He’ll run some aspects of our practice,” Roark said. “He really took on a team role the last couple of years. He really accepted that role and embraced it to try to make his team better. He didn’t need us, you know. He could have gone without playing high school golf and still gotten a scholarship. But he wanted to be part of a team and we are blessed that he did.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever again have a kid that special.”