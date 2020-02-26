BELTON — Playing for a school close to home means a lot to Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Logan Hicks and Allaira Jones for different reasons.
For Hicks, it’s a one-year culmination of an arduous journey that took him from Temple High School to Midwestern State to Southern Nazarene and finally back to Bell County and UMHB. Looking back, he appreciates every step along the path.
“I told my mom and (my girlfriend) that I wish I had come here sooner,” said Hicks, a senior guard who transferred to UMHB after last season. “But at the same time, if I had come here sooner, I wouldn’t have gone through the stuff that brought me here.”
Hicks will try to make sure his final college season is extended by at least one more game when the Crusaders (15-10) take on LeTourneau (20-5) in an American Southwest Conference tournament quarterfinal at 5 p.m. today in Alpine. The winner advances to face Sul Ross State (16-9) or Louisiana College (13-12) in a semifinal Friday night.
Hicks averages 14.7 points per game and has made a team-high 59 3-pointers despite having to handle the point guard duties ever since a rash of injuries hit the Crusaders early in the season. Playing a different position, though, was just another obstacle in a career filled with lessons.
“At Midwestern, I learned toughness. I was soft,” he said. “I remember one morning, my coach came and woke me up randomly. He had me doing bear crawls in the gym at like 4 in the morning. I started crying, and that’s when I realized I was soft. At Southern Nazarene, I learned a lot of stuff about movement off the ball, how to cut and things like that.
“I always played point guard in high school. But four years later, it’s a whole different game. (UMHB head coach Ken DeWeese and assistant coach Zane Johnson) have worked with me every day on playing point guard, and I’ve learned so much from them about reading what’s happening on the court.”
While Hicks can rely on past experiences, Jones doesn’t have any memories from previous schools. She left Gatesville two years ago, moved directly into a starting role for UMHB as a freshman last season and is being counted on again by the Lady Crusaders as they chase a second consecutive berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament — something she understands much better this season.
“I feel a lot more comfortable this year,” she said. “I’m definitely stronger and I know what to expect. Everything was new to me last year. Those new experiences, it was hard to know how to take on those situations.”
Jones has started all 25 games this season and averages 11.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game heading into today’s ASC tournament quarterfinal between UMHB (21-4) and Belhaven (14-11) at 2:30 p.m. in Richardson. The winner draws a matchup with East Texas Baptist (19-6) or Howard Payne (11-14) in a semifinal Friday evening.
The Lady Crusaders have won six straight since a loss to Hardin-Simmons on Feb. 1, a turning point in their preparation.
“We were just kind of going through the motions in the middle of the season, and some games got close that shouldn’t have and then we lost one,” Jones said. “We realized we had to pick up the intensity.”
And if Jones ever needs to forget about the demands on a student-athlete for a short while, she knows all it takes is a quick drive back to Gatesville.
There’s no place like home.
“It’s nice to get to go home,” she said. “It’s great knowing that if I need a break from everything, I can go just right down the road and get away from homework and school for a little bit.”