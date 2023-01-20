Sharing the basketball to create scoring opportunities sat high on Temple’s priority list with Pflugerville Weiss in town to close out the first round of District 12-6A.
The Wildcats certainly addressed that matter with plenty of traditional-type assists. But by the end of Friday night’s contest, they had put their twist on the pass-and-score combo and recorded their most convincing league victory to date.
Point guard Houston Martin used the backboard as a helper to set up a layup by Jaylon Hall, 6-foot-4 post Jamarion Carlton heaved a one-handed offering nearly the length of the court that Daniel Green collected and dunked to the delight of the home fans, and Temple cruised 71-40 over the Wolves at Wildcat Gym.
“Before the game, we were all sitting in the locker room. We had a conversation about what we needed to do tonight, and I feel like we accomplished everything that we needed to do. The intensity was there. The bench was there. Everybody was enthusiastic,” said Carlton, a freshman and one of four Wildcats to finish with double-digit points.
“We got more assists than we usually do. We were moving the ball. It was a team effort, this win.”
The victory followed a narrow 63-61 loss to Bryan on Tuesday and put Temple (14-12, 3-3) in playoff position, tied for third with the Vikings as the teams make the turn to the second round of 12-6A.
Jaylon Hall had a game-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers on a night the Wildcats were 11-of-21 from beyond the arc. Green tallied 13 points, and Carlton and Jaydon Hall had 11 points.
“I bragged on them at halftime. I said, ‘I think we had 12 assists in that first half.’ That’s what we focused on. Ball movement, scoring off of assists — none of that one-on-one stuff. It looked like that tonight,” said Temple head coach Joey Martin, whose squad was 27-of-51 (53 percent) overall from the field.
“Anytime you make shots, you also play better defense — for some reason,” Joey Martin added with a grin. “When we shoot the ball like we did tonight, we’re tough to beat. We’re going to try to build on this and keep it going to the next game.”
Titus Massaquoi had 10 points, and Lorenzo Diggs and Jerin Brown nine apiece for the Wolves (12-15, 2-4), who were coming off a 44-40 loss to first-place Harker Heights on Tuesday but didn’t lead again Friday after going up 15-14 after one quarter.
Temple scored the last five points of the second on a two-handed slam by Byron Collins and Jaydon Hall’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 31-22 advantage into halftime.
The Wildcats then posted the first eight points of the third on a 3 from Houston Martin, a three-point play by Carlton — who flexed his muscles after drawing the foul and making the layup — and a bucket by Green to push the lead to 39-24 with 5:15 left in the period.
The cushion was as much as 19 points in the third, the final time after Deshaun Brundage’s 3 provided Temple with a 49-30 lead going into the fourth.
“I think for us, just about every game is a playoff game. We are fighting to get in. We have a shot at it and we’re going to keep fighting,” Joey Martin said. “I want to focus on every game as if it’s a playoff game so their mindset is there.”
Jaylon Hall was 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the fourth when the Wildcats were 8-of-13 from the field and coasted to the final horn.
Temple kicks off the second round of district Tuesday at Hewitt Midway, which the Wildcats defeated 54-40 in the first encounter. Temple’s three league defeats were against Hutto, Heights and Bryan. Those rematches are Jan. 27, Jan. 31 and Feb. 10.
“The second round is always going to be tougher than the first, and that goes for every team, because we’ve played each other and scouted each other,” Joey Martin said. “We’re really going to focus on those games we lost and see if we can have a different outcome.”