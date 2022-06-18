The more than half-century of pickleball flying under the radar of recreational sports appears to be nearing its end.
The sport with humble origins — which stem from a dad’s 1960s backyard in Washington state to give his bored kids something to do — is now arguably the fastest growing sport in the nation.
Bell County is rapidly becoming one of its hotbeds.
“It’s become the norm now in country clubs and racquetball settings,” Wildflower Country Club tennis professional Jeff Contreras said. “We’ve seen tennis and pickleball evolve on both ends of the county in Killeen, Harker Heights to Temple and Belton in competition in Bell County. It’s addictive.”
Pickleball began as a crude off-shoot of tennis, badminton, table tennis, racquetball and other racket-oriented sports, but has become more polished as it developed into a sport with no age boundaries.
Contreras, who played tennis for both Temple College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in the early 2000s, came upon the sport by happenstance during a business meeting with parks and recreation officials in Harker Heights. He walked by a group of elderly participants who needed a fourth player for doubles and handed him a paddle. He wasn’t familiar with the sport but saw it as tennis for people who can’t play tennis anymore.
Common, but wrong assumption.
“They hand me a paddle and I’m like a tennis pro and I didn’t want to play,” he recalled. “We’re very aggressive in tennis and I didn’t know the rules, so I slammed a ball off the chest of a 75-year-old lady. I felt bad that I hit this poor lady and I didn’t even want to play their little game. Then I was lectured about the rules for 30 minutes and went back and played. That same lady murdered me 11-0.”
Even after being humbled, the die was cast. Contreras played the game for six months straight and fell in love with it. He is now a skilled pickleball professional.
Contreras believed in it so much that when he took over at Wildflower he began putting in pickleball lines on the club’s tennis courts, a cardinal offense for tennis traditionalists.
“It was like I killed everyone’s pets,” he said.
Both sports have grown exponentially. Pickleball now is a year-round program. He said it began with six players and now has roughly 80 who play on a day-to-day basis.
Pickleball is played on 44-foot by 20-foot court, essentially badminton sized, with paddles, which have grown in sophistication, and balls that are similar to Wiffle balls. There is seven-football, no-volley zone on both sides of the net known as the “kitchen” in which players are not allowed to encroach to hit. Points are scored when the opposing team or player commits a fault and scoring only occurs when serving, much like the old rules for volleyball. The game is won when a team reaches 11.
Stan Briggs, a local real estate broker and former UMHB baseball and tennis player from the 1990s, had little interest and even less knowledge of the sport, though he was a high-level racquetball player, when a friend sent him a pickleball paddle two years ago.
“That paddle sat on my dresser drawer for six months and my wife asked me if I was ever going to do anything with it,” said Briggs, who is closing in on becoming a pickleball professional. “I joined the pickleball program at Wildflower with zero knowledge.
“What I love about it is that it’s easy to learn, but hard to master,” he said. “You can get better, but it takes time.”
Skill levels are based on a rating system provided from imputed data that handicaps players from 1 to 8. Contreras, for instance, is rated at 5.0 and Briggs is currently 4.5.
Contreras said Wildflower is in the process of hosting a statewide tournament in September. He said a growing number of people own private pickleball courts.
Briggs, a Rockdale native who travels extensively on business, said he finds a place to play wherever he goes. He has been part of Paddles for Purpose fundraising tournaments.
“It’s a lot less expensive than tennis,” he said. “My family loves the community aspect of the sport.”
Contreras stresses that many pickleball players had no racket sport experience and thrive. It’s more about having coordination.
“Pickleball is more social than tennis and it’s for all walks of life,” said Contreras, who grew up in Levelland but settled here after his college tennis playing days. “Will it ever take over tennis? No. Will it take over parks and recreation? Yes.”
Locally, he believes the pickleball bubble is about to burst.
“In the next one or two years, it’s going to explode,” said Contreras, who believes the participation and hosting of tournaments and clinics will double if not triple. “We’ll be at the center of it here for Texas.”