BELTON — In hindsight, Sante Parker Jr. probably should have spoken to the professor of his New Testament class just to see if something could have been done to keep that grade from being the lowest of his college career.
“I’ve only had one B, and that was an 89,” the Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defensive end and computer science major said. “Maybe I should have said something because I would’ve had a 4.0 (GPA). Right now, I think it’s a 3.942.”
While some athletes struggle to maintain a GPA half that high, Parker flourishes in the classroom as well as on the field. It hasn’t come easily, though.
The 6-foot-1, 250-pound Katy product performs the delicate act of balancing football, academics and a part-time job as a student worker at the school’s Mayborn Campus Center. The free hours in his days are few and far between, and it takes hard work and a high level of dedication to make sure his performance doesn’t slip in any area.
“Classes fill up my morning, then I have work in between classes and practice. If there’s any dead time while I’m at work, I try to get in an hour or so of homework,” said Parker, who is scheduled to graduate in December. “I go through practice then go home and do three hours, or sometimes more, of homework. I don’t have a lot of free time.
“Before I got into college, I was pretty bad at school. I’m not going to lie. I started getting better my senior year in high school. Maybe having more responsibility on me at college, I raised my focus in school. Now, here I am making all A’s.”
Parker’s learning curve hasn’t been restricted to the classroom.
A fullback and outside linebacker as a junior high player, he spent all four years of high school as a middle linebacker. But after a college freshman season as a middle linebacker on UMHB’s junior varsity squad, the coaching staff approached him about a change.
“My freshman season here didn’t go all that well, then the coaches told me they thought I could be a good defensive end,” Parker recalled. “I had never played on the line before. It threw me off when they said they wanted me to be a defensive end.
“I talked it over with my folks. They said, ‘You really want to be on this team, right? Then you’re going to have to make some changes.’ So I did.”
What followed was a sophomore season spent swimming upstream as he took his lumps while learning the techniques of his new position.
“It was really challenging at first,” he said. “I was having such a problem with my steps. I would crossover my feet and get thrown over. I got tired of getting beat up all the time, so I locked in and watched film and watched all the older guys in front of me.”
Soon, the days of getting knocked around became fewer and fewer, and Parker began to make a difference.
He has 71 tackles for his career, including 23½ for losses, heading into tonight’s showdown in Abilene between No. 5 UMHB (2-1, 1-0 American Southwest Conference) and No. 6 Hardin-Simmons (2-0, 0-0) — a matchup Parker is eagerly anticipating.
“This is a week to really lock in, just like any other big game. Both teams know each other so well that it comes down to who’s going to be more physical and fight for it more,” he said. “I enjoy that because it’s pure effort.”
And Parker knows a thing or two about effort. He’s been successful at everything he’s tried — or almost everything.
“I played T-ball for only one year. I got injured, and my mom pulled me out of that,” he said. “I got hit in the chest with the baseball and was crying to my mom. She was like, ‘Well, he’s not doing baseball anymore.’”
His mother needn’t worry any longer. As the Crusaders’ opponents will testify, Parker is the one doling out the punishment these days.