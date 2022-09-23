UMHB-Parker

UMHB senior defensive end Sante Parker Jr. has a GPA above 3.9 and 71 career tackles heading into tonight.

 UMHB Sports Information

BELTON — In hindsight, Sante Parker Jr. probably should have spoken to the professor of his New Testament class just to see if something could have been done to keep that grade from being the lowest of his college career.

