On Lake Belton’s first play from scrimmage last week against Buda Johnson, quarterback Connor Crews found senior receiver Jaydon Leza for a quick-strike 9-yard gain.
Nine yards is a healthy chunk for any single play and this one kick-started the Broncos’ first scoring drive. But, still, it likely will be quietly forgotten in the grand scheme of a season’s worth of highlights.
Not if you take a peek behind the scenes, however.
“The whole week we were practicing 4-2, 4-1 fronts,” Lake Belton right tackle Dominic Simpson said of his team’s preparation for the Jaguars. “We walk in the game, first drive the fronts change. It’s a 3-2 and there wasn’t a hitch, there was nothing. We walked out there and said, ‘Hey, 3-2 box, 3-2 box, let’s change it up.’ And we just did what we needed to do.”
That real-time processing and breaking down of a defensive scheme is a skill that Simpson and his teammates have spent the last three years honing, and one that constantly remains a work in progress.
Though the intricacies of such on-the-fly changes may not always be noticed by those not performing the act, it is a vital step in the process of success for any football team.
“You have to be able, as an offensive lineman, to step out onto the field and expect anything,” Broncos’ offensive line coach RJ Bacon said. “And Dominic walks out there and they identify the front. First play off the bat, huge gain because there wasn’t a step back. They didn’t have to sit there and it wasn’t a shock moment to where that’s what defenses want you to do.”
Instead, Lake Belton moved ahead unabated, and Simpson and his fellow trenchmen went on to pave the way for six Broncos’ touchdowns and nearly 400 yards of total offense in a 41-34 win over Johnson.
It’s part of the chess match that players and coaches engage in across multiple levels each Friday night and it’s one that Simpson relishes.
“You just have to keep a level head, you know?” the senior said this week as his team prepared for its District 4-5A-I opener at 7 tonight at Red Oak, which will begin the Broncos’ eight-game league slate in their first playoff-eligible season.
“I think our goal as an offense is to set the tone, set the pace,” Simpson continued. “After a play it’s always, ‘Hey, get on the ball, get on the ball.’ I mean, we open up holes and stuff, but what’s really important is, like I said, setting the tone, playing with a fast pace. We keep it moving.”
That hurried pace on game days starts with a deliberate, designed approach leading into each Friday — a process that Simpson embraces, which has led to him becoming a big part of Lake’s offensive front.
“He’s been here since Day 1, all the time in the weight room trying to get bigger and faster and stronger,” head coach Brian Cope said. “He’s bought into our strength coach, Coach (Kade) Cole, along with Coach Bacon. He’s very intelligent and he has really done a great job of taking his role and really getting after it.”
In his third year on Lake’s varsity, Simpson also is used to staying on the move like his offensive unit prefers. He played at right guard as a sophomore, then moved to left guard for his junior campaign before breaking out to right tackle this season.
And though it may not seem like much, a move just one spot over on the line can greatly alter a player’s responsibilities and skill-set needed on any given play.
It’s a task that falls in nicely with Simpson’s versatility and attitude.
“He’s been put into a lot of different situations,” Bacon said. “Asking someone who’s been an interior lineman to turn into an exterior lineman as a tackle, it’s a big ask because you’re wanting them to be able to do some things that they’ve never really had to do on the inside. Dominic brings size, he brings speed and he brings a little bit of nastiness to it as well.”
As Simpson put it, he’ll do whatever it takes to help his team win.
“I just kind of learned all the positions, all the jobs,” the 17-year-old said. “A lot of people when they think about assignments and blocking and double-teams, schemes and stuff like that, they tend to, like, overcomplicate it. It’s like a puzzle that you put together and the more you do it, the easier it gets.”
Whether he knew it or not, Simpson began building that mental puzzle as a sixth-grader, after his best friend, Julius Lechuga, joined the Temple Redskins youth team. Shortly thereafter, Simpson’s mother, Audrey, had a conversation with Lechuga’s mom.
“He was my best friend and our moms talk and his mom was like, ‘My son’s playing football,’ and then my mom was like, ‘Oh, what team?’ And then she put me on the same team as him and that’s kind of how it all started,” Simpson recalled.
It was his first time playing any organized sport and though the first few weeks were a little bumpy, Simpson eventually came around.
“My love for it kind of just grew every year,” he said.
A coach placed Simpson on the line then, where he has stayed along with Lechuga, who has been his teammate each year since, including now as they approach the finish line as Broncos.
It’s the time together with Lechuga and current teammates such as left guard Challen Ma’lleoi and defensive end Keuntaye Williams, among others, that Simpson said he will remember more than anything else.
“Most of my memories are just being with my friends on the practice field,” he said. “This is really where I spend most of my time.”
That time also has included some intense practice battles between himself and Williams, who Simpson credited as helping him grow as a player.
“Keuntaye, he’s a bigger dude,” the 5-11, 280-pound Simpson said. “He’s really strong and he’s good at what he does, so going against him during the fall really helped me get better. We’d be going, like, 50-50. I’d win a rep, then he’d win a rep and we just learned off each other and made each other better.”
Now, as that work has started to pay off and as the weeks in his senior season dwindle down, Simpson just hopes to enjoy the ride, and maybe punctuate it with a playoff game or two, no matter how many adjustments it may take to get there.
“My goal is to come away at the end of the regular season with a district title,” he said. “I’ve never really put much thought into how we’re going to get there. It’s just that I want to win. I’ll do whatever I can to win. That’s my idea about it.”