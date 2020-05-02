LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Former Belton and University of the Incarnate Word player Allison Waits on Friday was announced as the next volleyball head coach at Academy.
“Coach Waits brings with her a wealth of knowledge from her playing experience at UIW,” Academy athletic director Jared Hunt said in a news release. “What she will bring to our kids on the court, off the court and in the classroom will be special. We are fired up to add Coach Waits to the Academy ISD family.”
Waits, who was District 12-6A’s most valuable blocker as a senior with the Lady Tigers, also will assist with girls track and field and teach history. She replaces Elena Queen, who stepped away in March to pursue other career endeavors after six seasons.
As a senior in 2019 with Incarnate Word, Waits was fourth on the team with 104 kills.