Ten months ago, the Temple Wildcats were in the midst of a playoff chase and seemed primed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since making the leap to Class 6A. Temple had two games remaining on its District 12-6A schedule, and the odds of the Wildcats reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016 seemed high.
All that changed once the pandemic forced the University of Interscholastic League to cancel all spring sports in mid-March, leaving Temple with an understandable feeling of helplessness while unable to fulfill its playoff hopes.
On Thursday, the Wildcats put all that to bed and accomplished something they hadn’t achieved since March 6 — they played and won a match. While the outcome was desirable, just making it to this point seemed victorious enough for the Wildcats.
“We were working hard over spring break, then all of the sudden, everything stopped. I think a lot of these kids felt like they had an incomplete season (last year), so they were excited to get back out here and get going,” 16th-year Temple head coach Matt Corley said following the Wildcats’ 3-1 season-opening win against Bryan Rudder at Woodson Field. “The kids were talking about getting back to this point for months. They’re excited to get another opportunity.”
Temple also played Mexia later Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium in a match that did not end before press deadline, concluding the first day of the Wildcat Kickoff Showcase that featured 14 teams and included 12-6A members Killeen, Killeen Shoemaker, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
Temple plays Round Rock McNeil at 10:30 a.m. today at Woodson Field, and its home tournament wraps up Saturday.
After playing to a 1-all tie in the first half, the Wildcats regrouped and were the aggressors after halftime. Angel Medrano’s shot fell just wide of the net in the 46th minute, but his next attempt 3 minutes later was the go-ahead goal for Temple. Jorge Martinez set up Medrano with a pass, and the senior’s quick, turnaround strike made it 2-1 in the 49th minute.
“We kind of started getting frustrated with each other after they tied the game, but we fixed some things after halftime and focused on playing under pressure,” Medrano said. “We’re hungry and we’re ready. We’re in it for a district championship this season. That’s what we want.”
Temple stretched its lead in the 61st minute when Martinez recorded his second assist of the second half with a pass to Carlos Hernandez Velasquez, whose header got past Rudder goalkeeper Martin Sosa and capped the scoring. Solid play from Temple keeper Jose Renteria and the rest of the Wildcats defense limited the Rangers (1-2) to one shot on goal after halftime.
“We’re not out here at this tournament trying to win first or second prize. We’re here to get better in hopes of preparing for our district,” Rudder head coach Dane Seydler said. “The goals that we set out for this game, we accomplished.”
Temple established a 1-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the match. After three shots on frame in the opening 6 minutes, the Wildcats broke through with a goal by Brandon Arroyo Lopez that ricocheted straight down off the cross bar and bounced in. Rudder registered its first shot on goal in the 14th minute and tied the match in the 22nd when Rogelio Martinez’s kick rolled into the bottom-left corner of the goal.
Temple held advantages in shots on goal (8-4) and corner kicks (4-2). Renteria finished with three saves, and Sosa recorded five.
“It was pretty sad how things ended last year, but that’s in the past,” Medrano said. “We have a lot to look forward to this season. A lot of us have played together for a long time, so we’re ready to build on last year’s success.”