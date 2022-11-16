HOLLAND — Holland’s dramatic bi-district win over Stockdale last week produced more than a few game-changing plays. It’s no surprise that the Hornets accounted for a good many of them.
Winning postseason openers has become something of a recent tradition in Holland, and this year’s installment featured many Hornets who have either been there before or learned from those before them.
Tyler Johnson chipped in a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Jose Arzola lobbed a 54-yard scoring strike to Desi Cantu on a fake punt. Christian Michalek added a pair of TDs and Gavin Cruz had another while Trey Grinnan blocked and returned an extra-point attempt in a back-and-forth game that Holland led 29-25 at the break.
Then there was outside linebacker James Coats, whose tipped pass found the arms of Cantu for a game-sealing interception at the Holland 4-yard line with 32 seconds left in the 36-31 triumph.
All in all, it capped an exciting victory for Holland — its 12th in the postseason since head coach Brad Talbert took over in 2012 — and marked its seventh straight year advancing past the first round.
“The defense came up big on the very last drive. That may have been the only stop we had, so that was the time to do it,” said Talbert, who has guided the Hornets to a 92-37 record since taking the reins 10-plus years ago, including a 6-5 mark this fall.
“The defense coming up like that and all the special-teams excitement,” Talbert continued. “Any time you win a playoff game, that’s huge.”
Now the Hornets’ task will be getting that momentum to carry over against a familiar playoff foe — and one that presents a gaudy challenge.
Refugio (10-1) has advanced to at least the third round every year since 2007, a stretch that includes three state championships and three runner-ups.
“We get to keep playing football and practicing, so we hope the energy keeps going,” said Talbert, whose team will square off with the Bobcats at 7 tonight at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium in a Class 2A Division I area match.
It won’t be the first time Holland has seen the ’Cats on a big stage.
Two of Refugio’s title-game runs included victories over Holland, the first in 2017 (70-22) and again in 2019 (49-12), both coming in the regional quarterfinals.
This time the Hornets will get their shot in the first second-round meeting between the pair.
“They’re No. 1 in state. They’re very fast. They’re very, very good,” Talbert said. “We’re just going to try to win one play at a time and just see how things roll out and give it our best effort.”
The Bobcats average 46.9 points while giving up 14.9 per game and come in on a 10-game winning streak, including a 66-14 rout of Ben Bolt last week.
The Hornets, too, have had success this year behind a productive offense that has posted 36.3 points per game and ranks fourth among area teams at 375.6 yards per game.
Michalek, Cruz and Steglich each have rushed for more than 700 yards and have combined for 19 touchdowns while Cantu has added 11 TDs on the ground and nine passing.
Arzola also gives Holland a unique special-teams weapon as a kicker/punter.
“I think we’re getting better and better on our kickoff returns,” Talbert said of his team’s special-teams play. “That’s the first fake punt (last week) we’ve called in maybe two or three years. But our kickoff has had a lot of success with some onside kicks. We have a really talented kicker, so he can kick it different styles.”
Holland hopes to continue to find room there for big plays tonight, and wherever else it can afford against an opponent that will require its utmost effort.
“They like to be in a pistol set. They use a tight end. They like to run the football, but they have a lot of speed and they’ll throw it deep,” Talbert said of Refugio. “They’re very athletic, very athletic. It’s going to be a great challenge.”
The winner of tonight’s game will advance to next week’s regional quarterfinals to face Ganado or Thorndale.