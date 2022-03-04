MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arieona Rosborough had a double-double, and No. 21 Mary Hardin-Baylor closed with a 7-0 run in the final minute to escape with a 79-76 victory over Webster on Friday night in the first round of the women’s NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Lady Crusaders (23-4), who trailed 76-72 with 1:06 remaining, advanced to face East Texas Baptist in the second round today.
Rosborough started UMHB’s final surge with a three-point play at the 58-second mark, and Bethany McLeod’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left gave the Lady Crusaders a 78-76 lead. After Rosborough went 1-of-2 at the foul line 24 seconds later, Webster turned over the ball on its final possession to end it.
Rosborough finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Kaitlyn Kollmorgen added 16 points, Ashley Faux 15 and McLeod 11 for UMHB, which seeks its third straight trip to the Sweet 16.
Bethany Lancaster had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Julie Baudendistel scored 22 points for the Gorlocks.