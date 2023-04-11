BELTON — The Belton Lady Tigers needed only five innings to finish off Killeen Chaparral on Tuesday night and help solidify their place near the top of the District 22-5A standings.
Belton needs just five innings to topple Chaparral, 11-1
Tim Waits
