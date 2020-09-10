Tonight’s Games
— Non-district —
LORENA at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
Records: Lorena Leopards 1-1; Gatesville Hornets 0-2
Last week: China Spring 42, Lorena 13; Glen Rose 48, Gatesville 29
Leopards to watch: QB Ben Smedshammer, RB Cayden Madkins, WR Jadon Porter, LB Callan Weaver, LB Cason Pitts, DB Andrew Brittain.
Hornets to watch: QB Luke Mullins, RB Jason Delong, WR Carson Brizendine, WR Parker Allman, OL Evan Hanson, LB Zach Bates, DB Aveyn Sarinana, DB Hayden Mooney.
Note: The production of Mullins, Delong, Brizendine and Allman has been a boost for the Gatesville offense. Mullins has thrown for 488 and five TDs, Delong has rushed for 235 yards and two scores, and Brizendine and Allman have combined for 19 catches for 292 yards and four TDs. To pick up their first win, though, the Hornets need to shore up a defense that allowed an average of 504 yards over the first two games. On the other sideline, the Leopards are led offensively by Smedshammer (199 yards passing, 82 rushing), Madkins (170 yards rushing, two TDs) and Porter (seven catches, 139 yards, one TD). Weaver has 19 tackles and spearheads the defense for Lorena, which edged Franklin 21-20 in its opener before getting blown out by China Spring.
JARRELL at MCGREGOR
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Jarrell Cougars 0-2; McGregor Bulldogs 0-2
Last week: Fredericksburg 54, Jarrell 14; Mart 43, McGregor 33
Cougars to watch: QB Aden Edgar, RB Derrick Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, WR Weston Miller, OL/DL Brennam Wilson.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Veandre McDaniel, RB Chad Lorenz, WR Dayton Threadgill, LB Campbell McCauley.
Note: Though neither team has won yet, the Bulldogs have shown they have a formidable offense, averaging 38 points in their two losses. McDaniel has connected with Threadgill nine times for 207 yards and three scores for McGregor. Warren, a junior with 272 yards rushing, is proving to be a solid weapon for the Cougars, who have completed only 28 percent of their pass attempts.
STEPHENVILLE at SALADO
Eagle Stadium
Records: Stephenville Yellow Jackets 1-1; Salado Eagles 1-1
Last week: Lampasas 41, Stephenville 0; Grandview 21, Salado 7
Yellow Jackets to watch: RB Kason Philips, WR Coy Eakin, WR Trace Morrison, LB Reese Young, LB Colton Accomazzo.
Eagles to watch: RB Reid Vincent, FB Noah Mescher, RB Caden Stricklin, RB/DB Wrook Brown, LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, DB LaTrell Jenkins, C Bryce Dobbins, OL Gavyn Keyser.
Note: Salado showed it could be up to any task this season after going toe-to-toe with two-time defending Class 3A Division I state champion Grandview last week. Mescher and Vincent are tied for third in the area with 247 yards rushing apiece. Stephenville struggled to get going last week against high-powered Lampasas. The senior Philips is averaging 8.6 yards per carry. Young already has 34 tackles through two games, though the Yellow Jackets allowed an average of 39 points during the first two weeks.
GROESBECK at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
Records: Groesbeck Goats 2-0; Academy Bumblebees 2-0
Last week: Groesbeck 45, Rice 14; Academy 17, Clifton 10
Goats to watch: QB Allen Lewis, OL Aaron Tyus, LB/TE Zach Wilson, RB/LB Terrell Conn, DL/TE Garrett Gruell, RB McQuay Smith.
Bumblebees to watch: QB/DB Jerry Cephus, WR/DB Kollin Mraz, RB Darion Franklin, RB Trenton Flanagan, WR Jaylin McWilliams, WR Jayden Simmons, OL/DL Wyatt Gardner, LB Lane Ward.
Note: It’s an early season battle of unbeatens as Academy hosts Groesbeck tonight in the Bees’ home opener. A win would give the Bees their first 3-0 start since 2016. Cephus threw for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week, and McWilliams and Mraz each caught a 30-yard TD pass. Groesbeck has already matched its number of wins from last year. After putting up 53 points in their season-opening win against Mildred, the Goats continued to roll last week against Rice.
CAMERON YOE at FRANKLIN
Lion Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 1-1; Franklin Lions 0-1
Last week: Bellville 54, Yoe 41; Franklin, idle
Yoemen to watch: WR/DB Za’Korien Spikes, DL Eduardo Gil, LB Fabian Salomon, WR/DB Pharrell Hemphill, QB/LB Zane Zeinert, RB Keshon Johnson, LB Colton Barbo, RB Phaibian Bynaum.
Lions to watch: FB/LB Seth Spiller, QB Marcus Wade, DE Ashton Ferguson, RB/DB Bryson Washington.
Note: Franklin, a familiar opponent for Yoe whether in non-district, district or playoffs over the years, was idle last week as a precaution because of the coronavirus. With Zeinert utilizing the big-play capabilities of Spikes and Hemphill on the outside, and Bynaum and Johnson producing on the ground, Yoe’s offense looked sharp last week. The Yoemen now look to get the same type of production combined with a defensive outing more similar to Yoe’s opener (16 points allowed to Mexia) and not last week, when Bellville rushed for more than 400 yards.
ROCKDALE at LEXINGTON
Eagle Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 2-0; Lexington Eagles 2-0
Last week: Rockdale 55, Taylor 21; Lexington 35, Thrall 6
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 45, Lexington 13
Tigers to watch: RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR/DB Kesean Raven, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Enrique Rivera, QB/WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Chase Mayfield; WR Anthony Dansby.
Eagles to watch: QB Sheldon Springer, RB Jarred Kerr, WR Jeremiah Jackson, LB Jeremiah Dillon, TY Ty Hawley.
Note: In his first start at quarterback, Mitchell showed that the Tigers might not miss a step after the Week 1 injury to starting QB Jace Robinson. Mitchell was 17-of-18 passing for 295 yards and five touchdowns against the Ducks. His favorite target was Dansby, who leads the team with 189 yards receiving. Lexington threw the ball about 40 percent of the time in its first two games but might rely more on the ground game tonight. Rockdale has allowed just 45 yards passing but 487 rushing.
TROY at ROBINSON
Rocket Field
Records: Troy Trojans 1-1; Robinson Rockets 1-1
Last week: Troy 55, Mexia 37; Whitney 41, Robinson 0
Last year’s meeting: Robinson 63, Troy 35
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB Kadin Workman, OL Brady Mays, OL Zach Westbrook, FB/LB Hunter Martin, DL Joel Ramos, RB Xavier Hernandez, QB Jace Carr.
Rockets to watch: QB Joseph McHenry, RB Kolten Saulters, RB Brady Kay, WR Slade McCloud.
Note: Troy pulled away late last week in a bounce-back victory that should springboard the Trojans into this matchup against the Rockets. Hrbacek had seven total TDs versus Mexia and already is more than halfway (577) to 1,000 yards rushing just two games into the year. Troy’s defense has been susceptible to the run so far and could be tested in that regard tonight. McHenry is one of just three offensive starters who returned for Robinson this season. He threw for 2,000 yards and rushed for another 1,000 in 2019.
WHITNEY at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: Whitney Wildcats 1-1; Rogers Eagles 0-2
Last week: Whitney 41, Robinson 0; San Saba 24, Rogers 21
Wildcats to watch: QB Garrett Peacock, RB Jordan Newton, WR Kyler Cryns, WR Levi Whitehead, WR Jaxon Montgomery, LB Dawson Hightower, OL Landon Eubanks.
Eagles to watch: RB/DB Christian Riley, QB Riley Dolgener, RB/LB John Hill, WR/DB Ben Hutka, OL/DL Ty Sebek, OL/DL Jayce Jones, WR/DB Logan Hare, WR/DB Alex Vargas.
Note: Rogers went toe-to-toe last week with a San Saba program that has won 29 of its last 31 games. Tonight, the Eagles will have to contend with Peacock and a Wildcats offense that averaged 37 points over the first two games. Peacock is 26-of-50 passing for 350 yards and three TDs and has rushed for 111 yards and four scores. Newton has 112 yards rushing, and Cryns has hauled in seven receptions for 135 yards and three TDs. To keep pace, Rogers needs a big night from Riley, Dolgener and its receivers corps.
FLORENCE at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Field
Records: Florence Buffaloes 0-2; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-2
Last week: Bangs 55, Florence 0; Crawford 39, Bruceville-Eddy 25
Buffaloes to watch: QB Victor Bonilla, RB Brenden Woljevach, WR Zhane Shepard, WR Jared Jimenez.
Eagles to watch: QB Trapper Ensor, RB Chad Pate, WR Levi LaFavers, DL/WR Caleb Pate, OL/LB Cameron Fouts, OL Noah Cano, WR Pablo Rubio, WR Colby Tolbert.
Note: The Eagles offense ranks fourth in the area at 375.5 yards per game, but that production hasn’t resulted in a win just yet. Ensor has rushed for 235 yards and passed for 314, with seven total touchdowns. LaFavers leads the way with 14 receptions and 130 yards. The receiver also threw a TD last week. Woljevach has 172 yards rushing through two games while Bonilla has completed 11 of 20 passes for 199 yards, but the Bulldogs, like the Eagles, are searching for their first victory of 2020.
JOHNSON CITY LBJ at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: LBJ Eagles 1-1; Holland Hornets 2-0
Last week: Ingram Moore 34, LBJ 12; Holland 62, Bosqueville 33
Eagles to watch: QB Cade Boyer, RB Mason Roberts, RB/DL Colton Bean, WR/DB Grayson Jacobs, OL/DL Connor Smith, OL/DL Matthew Linson, OL/DL Chance Glass.
Hornets to watch: RB Ayden Tomasek, WR/LB Josh Evans, OL/DL Marshall Mays, FB/LB JC Chaney, FB/DL Ethan Mann, OL/DL Lenny Lopez, OL/DL Seth Hallbauer, OL/DL Ethan Rendon.
Note: Last week marked the first time Holland reached the 60-point plateau this season after scoring 60 or more points four times last year. Evans ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns last week, and Tomasek finished with 93 yards rushing and a score as Holland tallied 528 yards rushing. The Eagles were handcuffed last week by Moore, which held LBJ to 145 total yards and a scoreless first half. Boyer threw for 114 yards and a TD last week.
HUBBARD at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
Records: Hubbard Jaguars 1-0; Moody Bearcats 1-1
Last week: Hubbard, idle; Moody 7, Hico 6
Jaguars to watch: QB Logan Morris, WR Justin Johnson, RB Cooper Martin, DB/WR Tyler Pierce.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, OL/DL Jayce McBride, CB/WR Donovan Jarzynkowski, RB/LB Gavin Green, LB Hunter Mach, WR Kobe Kirven, WR/QB Cooper Staton.
Note: Lonnie Judd picked up his first win as Moody’s head coach. But the Bearcats, who have totaled just seven points and average 158.5 yards per game, likely will need a bigger performance on offense to keep up with the Jaguars. Hubbard’s game against Itasca last week was canceled, but the Jaguars got touchdowns from four players — including two TD passes from Morris to Johnson — in their 54-6 season-opening win over Bartlett.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at WACO TEXAS WIND HOMESCHOOL
Pacer Field
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 1-1
Last week: Rosebud-Lott 32, Wortham 13
Cougars to watch: OL Easton Fulton, OL Nolan Kahlig, OL Jackson Hughes, WR Steven Buhl, FB/LB John Paul Reyna, QB Jamarquis Johnson, LB Colby Coker, WR/DB Breon Lewis, WR/DB Jordan Landrum.
Note: The Cougars tightened up their defense in Week 2 to help Rosebud-Lott earn its first win since 2018, ending a 15-game losing streak. After allowing 49 points to Jewett Leon to start the season, Rosebud-Lott had four sacks — two by Aristotle Maxwell — to keep Wortham’s offense at bay. Landrum caught three passes for 53 yards offense and recorded four interceptions and six tackles. Johnson (118 yards passing, 77 yards rushing, 42 yards receiving last week) continues to lead the offense for the Cougars, who scored more than 30 points in each of their first two games. The freshman is 17-of-28 passing for 315 yards and two TDs and has rushed for 238 yards and two scores.
BARTLETT at MERIDIAN
Yellow Jacket Stadium
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 1-1; Meridian Yellow Jackets 1-1
Last week: Bartlett 48, Ranger 12; Meridian 27, Frost 0
Bulldogs to watch: RB Levonta Davis, QB Jared Cooper, TE/DB Ja’Viere Polynice, LB/WR Jeremey Craig, OL Jason Barrera, OL Kenneth Smith.
Yellow Jackets to watch: QB/LB Anthony Gonzalez, QB/DB Dylan Poole, RB/LB Teagan Smith, OL/DL Paul Rivero, TE/LB Jaxon Edwards, OL/DL Cade Krum.
Note: One week after breaking a losing streak that stretched back to the 2017 season, Bartlett looks for its second straight victory tonight. Davis has been tough stop, rushing for 239 yards and three TDs for a Bulldogs offense that relies heavily on the run. The Yellow Jackets opened the season with a 19-7 loss to Kerens before bouncing back with last week’s shutout of Frost.
FROST at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Frost Polar Bears 0-1; Granger Lions 1-1
Last week: Meridian 27, Frost 0; Rio Vista 35, Granger 14
Last year’s meeting: Granger 56, Frost 21
Polar Bears to watch: QB/DB David Alvarado, RB/DL Ramon Manriquez, OL/DL Leopaldo Perez, WR/LB Preston Rasco, DB Levi Fuller.
Lions to watch: QB/DB Thomas Rhoades, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, WR/DB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Dwayne Gaida.
Note: Granger tries to rebound from last week’s loss when it faces a Frost squad that failed to score in its season opener. Rhoades continues to produce for the Lions, with 318 yards and five TDs passing along with 141 yards and a score rushing through two games. Ryder (10 catches, 173 yards, four TDs) has been his top target. The Lions defense gives up less than 300 yards per game and will make it tough sledding for the Polar Bears.
BUCKHOLTS at LOMETA
Hornet Field
Records: Buckholts Badgers 0-1; Lometa Hornets 2-0
Last week: Buckholts, idle; Lometa 45, Cherokee 12
Badgers to watch: QB Zach Hafley, RB/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/DB David Lansford, WR/LB Fabian Baez, WR Ivan Baez.
Hornets to watch: QB Corbin Cline, RB Enrique Prado, RB Alonso Caso, WR Brady Johnson.
Note: The Badgers opened their season with a 57-12 loss to Cherokee two weeks ago and were idle last week, when Lometa handed that same Cherokee team a 45-12 loss. Buckholts will need to contain Prado and Caso, who have helped Lometa gain 538 yards on the ground thus far. The Badgers took a different approach and went to the air in their opener, getting 155 yards passing from Hafley.