All of us enduring the forced shutdown of our sports and recreational life — among many other things — are also forced to evaluate their place in our lives.
For some of us, sports are all or a portion of our livelihood. For many others, they are one of life’s great passions. Having sports abruptly interrupted from our existence is a shock to the system.
The coronavirus pandemic allows us — whether we want to or not — to take stock of where sports rank in our day-to-day life.
As the crisis has slogged on, the optimistic view is that good will eventually come of this and it’s a matter of how that will improve our lives going forward.
But try telling that to an athlete who has worked and trained for a personal or team goal only to have the rug pulled out from under them. Seniors, be it high school or collegiate, are garnering the lion’s share of sympathy as they are running out of calendar space in their careers. Regardless of age, though, this aspect of a national emergency has put its stamp on the sports psyche.
From the finely tuned Olympic-level athletes postponing their desires for glory another year to the 9-year-old excited to break in a new glove for the upcoming Little League season now on shaky ground, it’s a sad set of circumstances. One area football coach I talked to recently even voiced concern about his own season eventually being a target for COVID-19.
Threats to the American sporting way of life aren’t new. The 9/11 attacks caused sports to pause. World War II shut down major events and even some smaller high schools didn’t field teams as there weren’t enough athletes to go around because they volunteered to save the world.
Locally, the Spanish flu of 1918 — along with incessant rains — virtually wiped out Temple’s entire football season. Temple managed to schedule and play just one contest that fall, a 33-0 victory over Eddy.
Usually when these global events occur it is sports that lead the way to a sense of normalcy. The ability to get back out and compete or at least watch and record those who do provides us the pleasure to take seriously that which, on its face, is ultimately just for fun.
This isn’t normal. This level of shutdown is unprecedented.
Even when there have been past work stoppages in the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball there were other manners of sport for our amusement. Watching videos of athletes lifting weights in their garage just doesn’t satisfy the longing for competition at its finest.
So, while we wait for the long pause button to be unfrozen and get us back into the game, what are we doing with this time when we are, or supposed to be, distancing ourselves from everyone but our immediate families?
Sports are often a connection in the family unit. Too often it’s the only connection when guardians begin angling for the coveted athletic scholarship from the time their kids take their first breath.
Many of our relationships are built from the basis of a sports connection. Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with that. But when there’s no sports to talk about is that all there is, and will it still be when this crisis is gone?
At one time or another in philosophical moments we’ve mouthed the words to the effect that it’s not whether you win or lose, but how you play the game and that the key to it all is the enjoyment and satisfaction of the endeavor. Sometimes the reality is that the fun becomes all-consuming. We do take our fun seriously. (I know that if my daughters were still active in competitive sports, I’d be climbing the walls right now.)
Our current status puts to the test our words versus our actions.
Almost every day we are seeing athletes and owners whose financial means are being used to help those individuals whose careers and income depend upon their team’s franchises.
On the ground level where the rest of us live perhaps this challenging period of time with our sports obsessions so rudely taken from us will instill needed priority perspective for when they do return.
Maybe that will be the good that comes from this.