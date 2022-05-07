BASEBALL
UIL Playoffs
BI-DISTRICT
Class 6A
Belton vs. Mansfield
Game 1: Belton 4, Mansfield 2
Game 2: Mansfield 9, Belton 2
Game 3: Mansfield 4, Belton 3
Class 4A
Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech
Game 1: Lake Belton 11, New Tech 1, 5 innings
Game 2: Lake Belton 15, New Tech 0, 6 innings
Salado vs. Giddings
Game 1: Salado 10, Giddings 9
Game 2: Giddings 7, Salado 5
Game 3: Giddings 6, Salado 3
Class 3A
Rogers vs. Franklin
Game 1: Franklin 4, Rogers 0
Game 2: Franklin def. Rogers
Academy vs. Groesbeck
Game 1: Academy 6, Groesbeck 5, 8 innings
Game 2: Academy 12, Groesbeck 2, 6 innings
Cameron Yoe vs. Elkhart
Game 1: Yoe 12, Elkhart 2
Game 2: Yoe 10, Elkhart 5
Troy vs. Corsicana Mildred
Game 1: Troy 7, Mildred 2
Game 2: Troy 6, Mildred 2
Class 2A
Holland vs. Weimer
Game 1: Holland 8, Weimar 7
Game 2: Holland 5, Weimar 1
Moody vs. Tolar
Game 1: Tolar 7, Moody 6
Game 2: Tolar 9, Moody 0
AREA ROUND
Class 4A
Lake Belton vs. Lufkin Hudson
TBD
Class 3A
Academy vs. Scurry-Rosser or Whitney
TBD
Cameron Yoe vs. Troy
TBD
Class 2A
Holland vs. Mumford
TBD
Giddings 7, Salado 5
Giddings 000 150 1 — 7 7 2
Salado 010 010 3 — 5 8 0
W—Marshall. L—Messner. 3B—G: Marshall. 2B—G: Lindner, Kylberg.
Giddings 6, Salado 3
Giddings 230 010 0 — 6 5 0
Salado 000 003 0 — 3 9 4
W—Dube. L—Wilson. 3B—G: Marshall. 2B—S: Windham, Williams.
Academy 12, Groesbeck 2 (6)
Academy 320 502 — 12 13 0
Groesbeck 020 000 — 2 4 2
T. Ward and Smith. Waddle, Bean (1), Cowey (4) and Moody and Waddle (1). W—T. Ward. L—Waddle. 2B—A: Franklin 2, T. Ward; G: Hill.
Records — Academy 27-3, Groesbeck 18-12-1.
Cameron Yoe 10, Elkhart 5
Yoe 100 002 7 — 10 8 4
Elkhart 011 002 1 — 5 7 3
W—Lopez. L—Chambers. 3B—E: Chambers. 2B—Y: Lopez; E: Evans, Chambers, Warren.
Troy 6, Mildred 2
Mildred 000 110 0 — 2 6 2
Troy 005 001 x — 6 4 4
W—Negron. L—Callahan. 2B—M: Hayes; T: Martinez, Conlon.
Holland 5, Weimar 1
Holland 200 201 0 — 5 8 1
Weimar 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
W—Pursche. L—Morrison. HR—H: Pursche. 2B—H: Grinnan; W: Erwin 2.
SOFTBALL
UIL Playoffs
AREA ROUND
Class 6A
Temple vs. Wylie
Game 1: Temple 2, Wylie 1
Game 2: Wylie 6, Temple 0
Game 3: Wylie 3, Temple 0
Class 4A
Lake Belton vs. Carthage
Single game: Lake Belton 11, Carthage 0, 5 innings
Salado vs. Jasper
Game 1: Jasper 10, Salado 3
Game 2: Jasper 9, Salado 6
Class 3A
Academy vs. Lorena
Game 1: Lorena 10, Academy 4
Game 2: Lorena 8, Academy 3
Troy vs. Franklin
Game 1: Franklin 10, Troy 1
Game 2: Troy 5, Franklin 4, 8 innings
Game 3: Franklin 9, Troy 8
Rogers vs. Corsicana Mildred
Game 1: Mildred 15, Rogers 3
Game 2: Mildred 7, Rogers 6
Class 2A
Granger vs. Centerville
Single game: Centerville 6, Granger 3
Class 1A
Bartlett, bye
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Class 4A Region III
Lake Belton vs.
Georgetown Gateway or Waco Connally
TBD
Wylie 6, Temple 0
Temple 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Wylie 002 013 x — 6 9 1
Ruiz, Knox (6) and Valdez. Gunther and Murphy. W—Gunther. L—Ruiz. HR—W: Merrett. 2B—W: Merrett.
Records — Temple 22-12; Wylie 30-8.
Wylie 3, Temple 0
Wylie 102 000 0 — 3 3 2
Temple 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Merrett, Gardner (7) and Murphy. Ares, Ruiz (2) and Valdez. W—Merrett. L—Ares. 2B—W: Gunther.
Records — Wylie 31-8; Temple 22-13.
Jasper 9, Salado 6
Jasper 250 010 1 — 9 14 1
Salado 300 001 2 — 6 9 0
W—Coleson. L—McLaurin. HR—J: Smith; S: Bartek, Waters. 3B—J: Shankle. 2B—J: Furlow.
Troy 5, Franklin 4 (8)
Troy 030 001 01 — 5 10 2
Franklin 210 001 00 — 4 6 3
W—I.Garcia. L—Cottrell. HR—T: L.Garcia 2, I.Garcia; F: Smitherman.