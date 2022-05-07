BASEBALL

UIL Playoffs

BI-DISTRICT

Class 6A

Belton vs. Mansfield

Game 1: Belton 4, Mansfield 2

Game 2: Mansfield 9, Belton 2

Game 3: Mansfield 4, Belton 3

Class 4A

Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech

Game 1: Lake Belton 11, New Tech 1, 5 innings

Game 2: Lake Belton 15, New Tech 0, 6 innings

Salado vs. Giddings

Game 1: Salado 10, Giddings 9

Game 2: Giddings 7, Salado 5

Game 3: Giddings 6, Salado 3

Class 3A

Rogers vs. Franklin

Game 1: Franklin 4, Rogers 0

Game 2: Franklin def. Rogers

Academy vs. Groesbeck

Game 1: Academy 6, Groesbeck 5, 8 innings

Game 2: Academy 12, Groesbeck 2, 6 innings

Cameron Yoe vs. Elkhart

Game 1: Yoe 12, Elkhart 2

Game 2: Yoe 10, Elkhart 5

Troy vs. Corsicana Mildred

Game 1: Troy 7, Mildred 2

Game 2: Troy 6, Mildred 2

Class 2A

Holland vs. Weimer

Game 1: Holland 8, Weimar 7

Game 2: Holland 5, Weimar 1

Moody vs. Tolar

Game 1: Tolar 7, Moody 6

Game 2: Tolar 9, Moody 0

AREA ROUND

Class 4A

Lake Belton vs. Lufkin Hudson

TBD

Class 3A

Academy vs. Scurry-Rosser or Whitney

TBD

Cameron Yoe vs. Troy

TBD

Class 2A

Holland vs. Mumford

TBD

Giddings 7, Salado 5

Giddings 000 150 1 — 7 7 2

Salado 010 010 3 — 5 8 0

W—Marshall. L—Messner. 3B—G: Marshall. 2B—G: Lindner, Kylberg.

Giddings 6, Salado 3

Giddings 230 010 0 — 6 5 0

Salado 000 003 0 — 3 9 4

W—Dube. L—Wilson. 3B—G: Marshall. 2B—S: Windham, Williams.

Academy 12, Groesbeck 2 (6)

Academy 320 502 — 12 13 0

Groesbeck 020 000 — 2 4 2

T. Ward and Smith. Waddle, Bean (1), Cowey (4) and Moody and Waddle (1). W—T. Ward. L—Waddle. 2B—A: Franklin 2, T. Ward; G: Hill.

Records — Academy 27-3, Groesbeck 18-12-1.

Cameron Yoe 10, Elkhart 5

Yoe 100 002 7 — 10 8 4

Elkhart 011 002 1 — 5 7 3

W—Lopez. L—Chambers. 3B—E: Chambers. 2B—Y: Lopez; E: Evans, Chambers, Warren.

Troy 6, Mildred 2

Mildred 000 110 0 — 2 6 2

Troy 005 001 x — 6 4 4

W—Negron. L—Callahan. 2B—M: Hayes; T: Martinez, Conlon.

Holland 5, Weimar 1

Holland 200 201 0 — 5 8 1

Weimar 100 000 0 — 1 4 1

W—Pursche. L—Morrison. HR—H: Pursche. 2B—H: Grinnan; W: Erwin 2.

SOFTBALL

UIL Playoffs

AREA ROUND

Class 6A

Temple vs. Wylie

Game 1: Temple 2, Wylie 1

Game 2: Wylie 6, Temple 0

Game 3: Wylie 3, Temple 0

Class 4A

Lake Belton vs. Carthage

Single game: Lake Belton 11, Carthage 0, 5 innings

Salado vs. Jasper

Game 1: Jasper 10, Salado 3

Game 2: Jasper 9, Salado 6

Class 3A

Academy vs. Lorena

Game 1: Lorena 10, Academy 4

Game 2: Lorena 8, Academy 3

Troy vs. Franklin

Game 1: Franklin 10, Troy 1

Game 2: Troy 5, Franklin 4, 8 innings

Game 3: Franklin 9, Troy 8

Rogers vs. Corsicana Mildred

Game 1: Mildred 15, Rogers 3

Game 2: Mildred 7, Rogers 6

Class 2A

Granger vs. Centerville

Single game: Centerville 6, Granger 3

Class 1A

Bartlett, bye

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Class 4A Region III

Lake Belton vs.

Georgetown Gateway or Waco Connally

TBD

Wylie 6, Temple 0

Temple 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

Wylie 002 013 x — 6 9 1

Ruiz, Knox (6) and Valdez. Gunther and Murphy. W—Gunther. L—Ruiz. HR—W: Merrett. 2B—W: Merrett.

Records — Temple 22-12; Wylie 30-8.

Wylie 3, Temple 0

Wylie 102 000 0 — 3 3 2

Temple 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

Merrett, Gardner (7) and Murphy. Ares, Ruiz (2) and Valdez. W—Merrett. L—Ares. 2B—W: Gunther.

Records — Wylie 31-8; Temple 22-13.

Jasper 9, Salado 6

Jasper 250 010 1 — 9 14 1

Salado 300 001 2 — 6 9 0

W—Coleson. L—McLaurin. HR—J: Smith; S: Bartek, Waters. 3B—J: Shankle. 2B—J: Furlow.

Troy 5, Franklin 4 (8)

Troy 030 001 01 — 5 10 2

Franklin 210 001 00 — 4 6 3

W—I.Garcia. L—Cottrell. HR—T: L.Garcia 2, I.Garcia; F: Smitherman.