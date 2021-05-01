WACO — The silver lining for Rogers fans who braved Saturday afternoon’s persistently wet forecast was that the previous time the Lady Eagles played in similar weather conditions at Waco ISD Sports Complex, they emerged victorious.
Rogers supporters, who donned ponchos, umbrellas, and likely soggy socks, saw history repeat itself. Their reward for their longevity? Another playoff series for the Lady Eagles.
Rogers scored double-digit runs for the third straight game and — despite consistent rain that eventually led to a 70-minute delay — the Lady Eagles drowned out Groesbeck for a 14-4, five-inning victory in a winner-take-all Game 3 of a Class 3A bi-district softball series to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Rogers, which played through multiple rain and lightning delays to claim the series opener 16-6 on Thursday and fell 14-10 in Game 2 on Friday, will play Troy (20-8) in the area round next week.
“As a senior, it’s nice to keep going, always,” said Rogers third baseman Courtney Andel, who drove in three runs with a home run and sacrifice fly. “We were fired up. We didn’t come out on top in the second game and we were all a little bit down, but we let it go and were ready to hit as soon as the game started.”
In a game that featured less than ideal pitching conditions for Rogers starter Nicole Mucha and Groesbeck’s Adrianna Rich, it was Mucha who found more success in the circle — and garnered more run support — than her counterpart. After giving up two runs in the first inning, Mucha allowed just two runs on two hits the rest of the way.
“You just have to get used to (the rain). Usually, it’s not going to change, so you have to adapt to it,” said Mucha, who also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. “My lineup really supported me. When you have hitters like we do, it helps your confidence as a pitcher.”
Groesbeck (19-11) got an RBI single by Amiah Dunn and a run-scoring double from Emma Samford to establish a lead in the first inning. Rogers answered with four runs in the bottom of the first and seven in the second.
Andel’s two-run home run tied the game, and Toni Wolfe’s two-run single pushed Rogers ahead 4-2. The Lady Eagles expanded their advantage by sending 12 batters to the plate in the second. Madison Matamoros and Mucha each clubbed two-run singles for an 8-2 lead before a pair of Groesbeck errors let in three more runs to make it 11-2.
“They always say hits are contagious. We started the second inning strong, hit some gaps, hit up the middle and the bats came through,” Rogers head coach Kristie Waits said. “The big thing today was that we got the big hits early and put the pressure on (Groesbeck). We kept the momentum today.”
The Lady Goats tried to rally in the fourth with Breann Bradley’s double that scored two, but Rogers came back in the bottom of the frame with Andel’s sacrifice fly and Matamoros’ infield single that scored Aaliyah Montalbo to put the Lady Eagles back up by nine at 13-4. Charlie Borgeson drew a walk to load the bases before the umpires called for the delay with two outs.
Once action resumed, LeeAna Quinones drew a walk that plated Ky-li Alonzo to cap the scoring. Mucha gave up a single in the fifth but recorded three outs on fly balls to end it.
“This team really works well together,” Mucha said. “We gave up some runs in the second game, but we came back confident and ready to close things out.”