Every football team wants to know where it stands in the hierarchy of all the other programs in the state.
One analytic known as Fizz Rankings provides that glimpse for every single team — public or private — and allows each to take it for whatever it’s worth.
The platform has been released annually since 2012 by a current coach who prefers to remain anonymous. It’s an analysis of each team weighted most heavily on how successful the program has been over the last five years and the head coach with a slightly lesser emphasis on its 25-year tradition, academics and facilities. It provides a top 25 ranking for each classification and the divisions within that classification.
Several local teams graced this year’s rankings as you might expect.
None are higher and hotter than the Granger Lions.
Granger jumped into the top 10 for Class 2A-II at No. 8 for good reason. The Lions were 50-13 over the last five years, including three 11-win seasons — 2018, 2021, 2022 — under Walt Brock who left for Schulenburg in 2020 and the last two under Granger native Stephen Brosch, who enters his fourth season. It’s the most successful five-year stretch the Lions have enjoyed since 1946-50 when the famed Granger Ghost, Gil Bartosh, was dominating the opposition. That era went 53-2-1 and was cut short by the fact that Class B schools only played to the regional round. Even the mid-1990s run that culminated in the Lions’ lone state title in 1997 and a similarly strong patch in the 1980s under long-serving coach Russell Poling didn’t better the current stature.
“Consistency has had the biggest impact in sustaining this rebuild,” Brosch said. “Granger was a stepping stone for many before, and although that is common and perfectly fine at this level, it creates a high level of change and bumps for successful programs. We’ve been able to maintain our great staff and create an accountability system that not only is disciplined but fun and energizing.”
Not surprisingly, current 2A-II strongholds Mart, Falls City, Wellington, Albany, Windthorst, Muenster and Sterling City rank ahead of the Lions.
In a top 100 ranking by Fizz that included both UIL and TAPPS teams of all classifications, only Granger entered at No. 92 on the local front.
Broken down by class and division, though, Granger isn’t alone from the area or even on Texas Highway 95. Holland remains in the top 10 as it was last year for Class 2A-I at No. 10.
The Hornets slipped a bit by going 6-6 last year to give them 48 victories from 2018-2022 compared to the 52 from 2017-2021. Regardless, the Hornets are enjoying their most successful era in their history. Brad Talbert is entering his 12th season at the Hornets’ helm and is easily the winningest coach in Holland history with a 92-38 mark.
Speaking of winningest coaches at their respective programs, Rick Rhoades has the Cameron Yoe Yoemen back in the mix, ranked at No. 23 among 3A-I schools. The Yoemen were 39-20 the last five seasons. They’ve certainly had better terms than that, but they are back in the conversation in Rhoades’ second stint in Cameron. Of his 163 career victories, Rhoades won 95 of them on a Yoemen sideline as he enters his 20th year as a head coach and 10th in Cameron.
Rogers, of course, is no stranger to rankings and comes in at No. 20 in 3A-II. The Eagles were 39-21 the last five years, all under Charlie Roten, who is entering his seventh season of leading Rogers. Roten becomes the second-longest serving Eagles coach in program history, but is still a ways behind the 31 years Donald Godwin put in.
Lampasas clings to No. 17 among 4A-I programs as the Badgers have gone 40-20 since 2018, though have gone through a pair of .500 seasons. Lampasas native Troy Rogers is entering his eighth season to become the longest tenured Badger head coach in more than 60 years.
Finally, if you’re wondering where Temple is, the Wildcats in an expanded 6A ranking come in at No. 42. The Wildcats went 41-15 in the most recent five seasons coached by Scott Stewart in their return to 6A after a pair of state finals appearances in 2014 and 2016 in 5A. Wonder where they would have stood when they won 50 straight regular-season games from 1976-80?
As with any ranking, it means what you want it to mean — a 10-pound bag of sugar or a grain of salt. This one is built off a database of 1,324 schools, is historical in nature and based on wins and losses.
Every individual team has value and seeks to reach its place in the compendium of program history. But it’s the track record of years that builds tradition.