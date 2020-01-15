BELTON — A new football era in Belton is fast approaching, with two significant steps taken Wednesday.
Belton ISD assistant superintendent of human resources Todd Schiller and athletic director Sam Skidmore announced that Brett Sniffin and Brian Cope will be recommended as the district’s next football head coaches.
Sniffin will replace Skidmore at Belton while Cope is tasked with kick-starting the Broncos of Lake Belton, the city’s newest high school that opens in August. The coaches will be presented to the school board for final approval Monday when the hires are expected to be made official. Sniffin and Cope also will serve as campus athletic coordinators.
“It’s exciting to have found two skilled and dedicated athletic leaders like Coach Sniffin and Coach Cope to lead our football programs,” Schiller said in the district’s news release. “Both have demonstrated the ability to lead both on and off the field and have shown that they are committed to preparing student-athletes for life after graduation.”
The selections concluded a two-plus month search process that included more than 100 applications and two rounds of interviews, Skidmore said.
Sniffin, a 28-year coaching veteran, takes over the Tigers after 10 seasons leading Fort Bend Ridge Point from its inception. Sniffin, who has a career record of 75-22, led the Panthers to the playoffs in all eight of their varsity seasons.
“Brett brings to Belton High School much more than a winning record,” Skidmore said. “He has demonstrated that he knows how to sustain a winning football program and support student-athletes as a part of a fast-growth school district.”
Belton is coming off a 3-7 season — Skidmore’s third and final on the sideline — missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
“I’m very excited to make the move to Belton,” Sniffin said. “It is clear Belton ISD is committed to their athletics programs, and as head coach and campus coordinator for the Tigers, I’m excited to continue to build upon the strong tradition of excellence for our Belton High School student-athletes.”
Cope, a first-time head coach whose career dates to 2006, most recently served as Belton’s offensive coordinator for three seasons on Skidmore’s staff. Prior to shifting to Bell County, Cope was the OC at College Station A&M Consolidated for six seasons.
“Brian is the perfect leader to help establish a solid foundation for Lake Belton High School athletics,” said Skidmore, who was hired as the district’s athletic director Aug. 20. “He is prepared to take the reins of the Broncos football team and having been a solid presence on the sidelines and in the field house for the past three years, I know we can count on him to make things happen for our kids.”
Cope’s other assistant coaching stops were at Cy-Woods and Spring.
“Three years ago, I was fortunate to start working in such an outstanding community that is truly invested in its kids,” Cope said. “I feel blessed to start my next chapter here as the first head football coach and campus coordinator of the Lake Belton Broncos. I look forward to being a part of building a strong culture from the ground up and my wife, Allison, and son, Ryne, and I are excited to be wearing red and silver for many years to come.”
According to Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox, salaries for the head football coaches are $92,000 for Cope, and $102,360 for Sniffin.
Skidmore said plans are for Lake Belton to field three sub-varsity football teams during its first season. The Broncos’ first varsity campaign will be 2021 when they will play a flex schedule, or no official district contests. The football program would join a district during 2022 University Interscholastic League realignment.
Skidmore also added that he expects Belton to field five teams next season.