Lake Belton’s Cameron Hamilton outruns Rouse’s Preston Welton (48) and Owen Mietus to the end zone Friday night at Tiger Field.

BELTON — Eli Mascarenas lost his helmet after completing his second varsity pass. The junior quarterback didn’t lose his cool, though, on a sweltering Friday night that finished with sparks flying.

