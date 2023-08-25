BELTON — Eli Mascarenas lost his helmet after completing his second varsity pass. The junior quarterback didn’t lose his cool, though, on a sweltering Friday night that finished with sparks flying.
In his first start for Lake Belton, Mascarenas went 12-of-18 for 271 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns all in the first half before a blown transformer cut power to Tiger Field and ended the Broncos’ season opener against Leander Rouse about 1 minute before halftime.
With Lake comfortably ahead 34-10 and the Raiders driving, a loud boom echoed through the facility and all lights plus the scoreboard went dark. After about a 5-minute discussion on the field between officials, coaches and administrators, Belton ISD athletic director Sam Skidmore shouted as loud as he could to the home side of the stadium, announcing the contest had been halted.
Broncos head coach Brian Cope and the Raiders’ Joshua Mann met about 45 minutes after the stoppage, weighed the resumption options — including 11 a.m. today — and decided to end the game where it stood.
“Looks like a transformer that feeds into the stadium,” Cope said with a shrug as utility workers began to address the outage. “You talk to your kids about control what you can control, and what a great example. You talk to your kids all the time about that. You don’t control that. There’s nothing we can do about that. So don’t get frustrated. Don’t get down.
“We got out of it what we wanted to see. Kids played well, and at the end of the day, we made a safety decision.”
Cash Robin had four catches for 111 yards, Micah Hudson hauled in six receptions for 99 yards and Davion Peters collected most of his 63 yards receiving on a swerving receiver screen turned 55-yard TD for the Broncos.
“I thought our kids did a good job,” Cope said. “I thought Mike did some Mike things. I thought Davion showed what he could do. Eli Mascarenas — holy smokes. Run and throw. He’s got some moxie to him.”
The Broncos faced third-and-20 on their opening drive when Mascarenas connected with Robin for a 43-yard gain down the right sideline, getting rid of the pass before being knocked to the turf. After jogging off with the trainers, he was back one play later, handing off the ball to Ryan Camacho, who capped the eight-play drive with a 2-yard TD run that provided the Broncos with a lead they didn’t relinquish.
“I’ll tell you what, Eli, we didn’t doubt him at all but he came in and really proved tonight that he could play,” Robin said. “As everybody saw, he took a really big hit and threw a perfect ball to me down field. He doesn’t really feel nerves. He comes out and he always stays the same. He showed his calmness and didn’t let the moment get to him.
“We have little things we have to fix — false starts and holding, things like that — but we came in ready.”
Peters’ long dash, on which he followed his blockers into open space before cutting inside and leaving defenders behind, on Lake’s next possession quickly made it 14-0 with 5:37 left in the first quarter.
Rouse used Connor Lyons’ 27-yard field goal to get within 14-3 before the Broncos were back in the end zone with Cameron Hamilton’s 11-yard rushing score that boosted the advantage to 20-3 at the 11:30 mark of the second quarter.
A 60-yard catch-and-run by Noah Fabila set up Justin Cannon’s 15-yard TD run for the Raiders that cut the deficit in half, 20-10. Mascarenas’ 10-yard and 21-yard TD carries to make it 34-10 were sandwiched around a Hudson fumble and Lake defensive stand before the lights went out.
“I was really proud of our kids for the first game. We’ve got to communicate better on all fronts — first game stuff,” Cope said. “Disappointed we didn’t get to finish the game but we are going to have a good run and weight room workout (today) to kind of simulate a second half and watch a lot of film.”
Mascarenas finished with 52 yards rushing, and the Broncos tallied 359 yards overall in 23 minutes of action. Cannon had a team-high 43 yards rushing for Rouse. Quarterback Morgan London completed six of 13 passes for 152 yards.
After their plot-twisting opener, the Broncos turn their attention to Week 2 and a road tilt at Buda Johnson.
“We’re going to move on and get ready to go play a really good Johnson team,” Cope said.
LAKE BELTON 34, LEANDER ROUSE 10
Rouse 3 7 x x — 10
Lake Belton 14 20 x x — 34
LB — Ryan Camacho 2 run (Tommy Stephens kick)
LB — Davion Peters 55 pass from Eli Mascarenas (Stephens kick)
Rou — Connor Lyons 27 FG
LB — Cameron Hamilton 11 run (kick failed)
Rou — Justin Cannon 15 run (Justin Tatum kick)
LB — Mascarenas 10 run (Hunter Hutchins kick)
LB — Mascarenas 21 run (Stephens kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rou LB
First downs 7 12
Rushes-yards 19-68 13-86
Passing yards 152 273
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-14-0 13-19-0
Punts-average 3-28.3 0
Fumbles-lost 0 4-1
Penalties-yards 6-45 9-61
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rouse: Cannon 11-43, Leland Smit 4-14, Morgan London 4-11, Anthony Reyes 2-0; Lake Belton: Mascarenas 4-52, Micah Hudson 1-9, Ty Legg 1-9, Hamilton 3-8, Camacho 4-8.
PASSING — Rouse: London 6-13-0-152, Smit 0-1-0-0; Lake Belton: Mascarenas 12-18-0-271, Peters 1-1-0-2.
RECEIVING — Rouse: Noah Fabila 2-73, Keller Rogers 3-67, Nico Fisher 1-8; Lake Belton: Cash Robin 4-111, Hudson 6-99, Peters 3-63.