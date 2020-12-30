While the outcome was a little closer than most inside of Wildcat Gym on Wednesday afternoon would have predicted, Temple still accomplished two goals during its non-district contest against TAPPS-member Austin St. Michael’s Catholic.
First, and most obvious, the Wildcats came away with the win by defeating the Crusaders 62-59 in Temple’s first game in eight days and final contest of the 2020 calendar year. The second — and arguably more vital to the future success of the program — was Temple facing district-like intensity, albeit in a non-league game, and surviving a late charge by an opposing team that featured nine seniors, compared to the less-experienced Wildcats.
So while Temple’s double-digit lead dwindled to three in the closing seconds, Temple head coach Michael Thomas believed his team took a step in the right direction by maintaining its composure and doing the little things to maintain its lead down the stretch.
“We had some nerves late in the game and there are a few things we have to work on, but, overall, I was proud of how we didn’t completely crumble when they started to fight back,” said Thomas, whose team returns to District 12-6A competition Tuesday at Bryan. “We’re just trying to improve every day. You got to go through some growing pains at times and see how you’ll come through it.”
Senior Aundra Jackson and sophomore Jaylon Hall led the Wildcats (3-7) with 19 points apiece. The two combined to score 14 of Temple’s 25 third-quarter points when the Wildcats turned a 29-23 halftime lead into a 54-40 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Temple made 10 of 14 shots in the third and finished 24-for-48 from the field for the game. Jackson’s layup and two free throws stretched Temple’s lead to 10 at 35-25 at the 6:49 mark of the third. Taurean York split a pair of free throws, Joseph Stewart converted a jump shot and Jackson added another layup to make it 45-31 with 2:45 to go in the quarter. O’Tarian Peoples dropped in a layup with 5 seconds left to extend Temple’s lead to 14.
“We just played more aggressive after halftime and our shots were falling,” Hall said.
St. Michael’s Catholic (5-6) trimmed Temple’s lead early in the fourth quarter. Josh Jones, who had a team-high 14 points with 10 coming in the second half, converted a three-point play that made it 55-46 with 5:42 left, and Michael Milliner’s layup and Austin Dunham’s 3-pointer drew the Crusaders closer at 56-51 with 2:25 to go. Stewart scored on a layup to momentarily stop the bleeding for Temple, but St. Michael’s Catholic continued with layups by Milliner and Zander Romero to cap a 15-4 run and make it 58-55 with 1:24 left.
Stewart blocked a shot that led to a fast break layup by Hall that gave Temple a five-point cushion, 60-55, with 35 seconds left. Crusaders free throws made it 60-57 before Jackson converted two clutch free throws with 7 seconds remaining. More free throws for St. Michael’s Catholic cut Temple’s lead to 62-59 with 3 seconds to go, and Dunham missed the game-tying 3-pointer as time expired.
“I was really confident going up to the free throw line late in the game,” Jackson said. “In my mind, I was already thinking the game was over because I knew I was going to make them.
“Coach talks about it every day — the mental toughness. It all came down to us executing the plan. I loved how we didn’t give up and kept fighting.”
Dunham scored 12 points for the Crusaders and Kade Killeen added 10 points.
Lawrence Auston grabbed the rebound off of his own miss and scored in the post during the final seconds of the opening quarter to give Temple a 14-13 lead. A layup by Jack Esparza made it 20-18 in favor of the Crusaders before the Wildcats closed the second quarter with an 11-3 run. A 3-pointer and a layup by Hall, combined with back-to-back 3s from Jackson in the final minute fueled the run and gave Temple the lead at halftime.