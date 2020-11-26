Tonight’s Games
— District 12-6A —
KILLEEN at TEMPLE
7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium
Records: Killeen Kangaroos 2-5, 1-4; Temple Wildcats 8-1, 6-0
Last week: Harker Heights 52, Killeen 23; Temple 27, Shoemaker 24
Last year’s meeting: Temple 56, Killeen 27
Kangaroos to watch: RB Kadarius Marshall, QB Ahmed Bailey, RB Emory Arthur, WR Davontay Monroe, DL Taquan Jones, LB Jabez Eliam.
Wildcats to watch: QB Humberto Arizmendi, RB Samari Howard, WR AJ McDuffy, WR/QB Mikal Harrison-Pilot, WR Luke Allen, WR Tr’Darius Taylor, DT Jayven Taylor, DE Eric Shorter, DT Cody Little, DE Tomas Torres, LB Taurean York, LB Faylin Lee, LB Marshall Grays, FS O’Tarian Peoples, SS Jaden Jackson, CB Carlton Mack, DB Keon Williams.
Note: Temple plays its regular-season finale tonight having already clinched the District 12-6A title, the league’s No. 1 seed in the Class 6A Division II playoffs and a home game in the first round. But this presents a prime opportunity to put a bow on an undefeated 12-6A run and take another step closer to the first double-digit-win season since 2017. In the Wildcats’ way is Killeen, which enters after consecutive losses to Bryan and Harker Heights. The Kangaroos’ district win was against Killeen Ellison, 27-20 on Oct. 30. Howard, a junior, is averaging 5.79 yards per carry and needs just 27 yards to reach his first career 1,000-yard season. After running for the game-winning TD last week, Harrison-Pilot now has at least one TD rushing, receiving and passing on the year. Temple’s defense is still yielding less than 300 yards per game (299.4).
KILLEEN SHOEMAKER at BELTON
7:30 p.m., Tiger Field
Records: Shoemaker Grey Wolves 6-2, 4-2; Belton Tigers 3-5, 3-2
Last week: Temple 27, Shoemaker 24; Belton 56, Killeen Ellison 33
Last year’s meeting: Shoemaker 42, Belton 23
Grey Wolves to watch: QB Ty Bell, RB Devin Brown, WR Monaray Baldwin, RB Deandre Exford, WR Trent Hudson, LB Za’Veon Cummings, DB Andonte Crayton, DL Dontavius Burrows, DL Zavian Tibbs.
Tigers to watch: QB Ruben Jimenez, RB Maurice Reed, DL Malik Jackson, OL Thomas Bowman, DB Trent West, LB Joe Sniffin, TE Bryan Henry, WR Kanyn Utley, DB Aaron Bain, DL Braxton Haynes.
Note: The Tigers made quite a splash in their win last week and will need to continue to execute tonight in order to knock off the speedy Grey Wolves. Belton scored 28 points in the second quarter to take control against Ellison and finished with more than 500 total yards. The Tigers average 31 points and 432 yards per game while yielding 29 points and 325 yards. Jimenez has 1,288 yards and 11 TDs passing in addition to 571 yards and nine scores rushing. Reed leads Belton with 945 yards rushing and eight TDs. Utley (31 receptions, 412 yards, two TDs) and Henry (30 receptions, 488 yards, four TDs) lead the Tigers’ receiving corps. Shoemaker has lost two straight games after being in the running for the district title. The Grey Wolves average 43 points and 504 yards per game and are led by Bell (1,561 yards and 19 TDs passing, 436 yards and five TDs rushing), Brown (950 yards rushing, 13 TDs) and Baldwin (36 receptions, 699 yards, 10 TDs). Regardless of the outcomes of tonight’s district games, Belton will host Harker Heights next week in a game that will determine the final playoff team out of 12-6A.
— Class 4A Division II —
— Region III Semifinals —
SALADO vs. CARTHAGE
5:30 p.m., Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney
Records: Salado Eagles 11-1; Carthage Bulldogs 10-0
Last week: Salado 28, Bellville 23; Carthage 49, Silsbee 0
Winner gets: China Spring or Sealy
Eagles to watch: FB Noah Mescher, LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, RB/DB Wrook Brown, RB Reid Vincent, S Josh Huckabee, LB Lucas Morvant, QB Hutton Haire, DL Ryan Poe.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Kai Horton, RB Mason Courtney, WR Craig McNew, WR Montrel Hatten, LB Kip Lewis, LB Camden Foster, DB Zay Woods.
Note: Salado’s 11 wins are tied for the third-most in program history with the 1967 and ’79 teams. The Eagles’ most wins in a season were 13, reached in 2007. The 2017 squad that advanced to a state quarterfinal won 12 times. To tie that mark, Salado must take down tradition-rich Carthage, which won its seventh state championship under head coach Scott Surratt last year. That was a Class 4A Division I title a year ago. The Bulldogs have since dropped down to DII. Mescher has team highs of 1,503 yards and 20 TDs rushing. Vincent has 1,155 yards and 10 TDs on the ground, and Brown and Caden Strickland have combined for another 1,160 yards rushing and 21 scores. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ defense allows just 248 yards per game but will be tested by Horton, Courtney, McNew and a Carthage offense that hasn’t scored less than 35 points since its season-opening 27-7 win over Kilgore.
— Class 3A Division II —
— Region IV Semifinals —
ROGERS vs. BUFFALO
7:30 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 7-5; Buffalo Bison 11-1
Last week: Rogers 21, Poth 20; Buffalo 52, George West 35
This year’s previous meeting: Buffalo 46, Rogers 28
Winner gets: Franklin or Lexington
Eagles to watch: RB/DB Christian Riley, RB Christian Watkins, RB RJ Cook, QB Riley Dolgener, RB/LB John Hill, WR/DB Ben Hutka, WR Jacob Glasgow, OL/DL Ty Sebek, OL/DL Jayce Jones.
Bison to watch: QB Brett Hoffman, RB/DB Eric Beshears, WR Kyle Harrison, TE/LB Jordan Rogers, OL/DL Asa Henson, LB Catch Thompson.
Note: Two months after Rogers opened District 13-3A-II play with a loss to Buffalo, the Eagles get another shot at the Bison with a lot more on the line. That first meeting back in Week 5 was tied at 14-all at halftime before Buffalo pulled away. Rogers has won six of seven since. To extend their season, the Eagles will have to find a way to limit the production of Hoffman, who threw for 176 yards and ran for 235 in the first matchup as part of his season totals of 2,669 yards passing and 1,107 rushing. Harrison (840 yards receiving) and Jordan Rogers (783) are his favorite targets. A ball-control attack featuring Riley (1,211 yards rushing) and Dolgener (786 yards passing, 571 rushing) would benefit the Eagles.
— TAPPS Six-man —
— Division II Area —
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC vs. KERR. OUR LADY OF THE HILLS
2 p.m., Faith Stadium, Marble Falls
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 4-4; Our Lady of the Hills Hawks 6-0
Last week: Holy Trinity 112, Galveston O’Connell Prep 66; Our Lady of the Hills, idle
Last year’s meeting: Our Lady of the Hills 54, Holy Trinity 6
Winner gets: San Antonio Cornerstone Christian or Bryan Allen
Celtics to watch: RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick McKenna LB David Thang, QB Jace Martin, OL Neri Navarro, OL/DL Trent Lockhart, RB/DB Patrick Weisbruch, WR/DB Guido Zecca.
Hawks to watch: QB Kolten Kitchens, WR Stefan Sirianni, WR/DB Cade Crawley, RB Tres Cervantes.
Note: Last week’s first-round playoff win was Holy Trinity’s first in program history and the highest-scoring game in which Celtics coach James Shelton has been involved as a coach or player. A second playoff win won’t be easy against the Hawks, who have an average margin of victory of 40 points per game. But Martin, who is 100-of-165 passing for 1,344 yards with 23 touchdowns, and Blackwood (73 carries 765 yards, 15 TDs) give the Celtics a balanced attack that could give the Hawks’ defense some issues.
Saturday’s Game
— TAPPS Division IV —
— State Quarterfinals —
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN vs. WACO REICHER CATHOLIC
Noon, Rocket Field, Robinson
Records: CTCS Lions 7-1; Reicher Cougars 3-4
Last week: CTCS 49, Weatherford Christian 0; Reicher 83, Fort Worth Calvary 6
Winner gets: Muenster Sacred Heart or Dallas First Baptist
Lions to watch: RB/DB Ryan Turley, QB/DL Alec Gonzalez, OL Tim Marwitz, LB/FB Connor Ling, WR/DB Andrew Lange, RB/LB Charlie Hudson, OL/DL Johnny Luevano.
Cougars to watch: RB Eli Cummings, DB Austin Duron, QB Newt Schornack, WR Mekhi Rice, WR Corey Long.
Note: After recording the first playoff victory in program history last week, Central Texas Christian is just three wins away from being the state champion. The next step in that process comes against a well-established Reicher program. Turley ran for 219 yards and four TDs to pace the Lions in last week’s win. He has 1,398 yards and 28 TDs rushing for an offense that averages 406 yards per game. Gonzalez has thrown for 1,186 yards and 13 scores. Lange (13 receptions, 389 yards, six TDs) and Ling (16 receptions, 314 yards, one TD) have emerged as the top receivers for CTCS. Reicher was in full control against Fort Worth Calvary last week, jumping out to a 76-0 halftime lead.