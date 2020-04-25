Our readers have spoken — to the tune of 2,060 votes — and whittled a bracket filled with great games of the past decade from 16 contests down to eight.

Many of the bracket’s first-round matchups — unlike the games themselves — were somewhat lopsided affairs, but the quarterfinal voting figures to be much closer.

The eight quarterfinalists (with first-round voting percentages) are:

Temple vs. Aledo state championship football game (76 percent);

Rogers vs. Refugio playoff football game (58 percent);

Jarrell vs. Elkhart state semifinal baseball game (66 percent);

UMHB vs. Hardin-Simmons football game (63 percent);

Temple vs. Belton football game (85 percent);

Temple vs. Manvel playoff football game (67 percent);

Troy vs. Salado playoff baseball game (77 percent);

Temple vs. DeSoto playoff boys basketball game (55 percent).

Now it’s time for readers to decide which games survive the next round of voting in a quest to determine the past decade’s greatest game covered in person by Telegram writers. On the next page is a bracket that shows the quarterfinal matchups, as well as a short story about each game.

The quarterfinal polls are open at tdtnews.com — they close at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday — and the winners of the four matchups based on readers’ votes will advance to the semifinals. As the bracket is pared down, more in-depth stories about each game will appear in the Telegram and the polls will reopen.

As we said before, this entire endeavor is done in fun — something that can give local sports fans a respite from the problems around us by reliving memories of some great games. Thanks for voting, and let the quarterfinals commence.