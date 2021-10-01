CAMERON — After going the first month of the season without a victory, Cameron Yoe has responded with a vengeance since District 11-3A-I play began last week.
And the coveted Milam County bell is returning to Cameron in the process.
The Yoemen followed last week’s 70-0 rout of Caldwell by posting a 60-23 victory over rival Rockdale on Friday night to put them back in the forefront of the district race.
Phaibian Bynaum powered through Tigers defenders for a 192-yard rushing effort on 26 carries with three touchdowns, and Ryan Muniz threw three touchdown passes to pace a prolific offense for Yoe (2-4, 2-0).
It was the Yoemen’s highest scoring output in the history of the Battle of the Bell series that dates to 1911. The previous high was a 59-point game in 1948.
After the Tigers (3-3, 1-1) took the opening kickoff and moved inside the Yoe 15 before settling for a 31-yard field goal by Daniel Romero, the Yoemen reeled off 20 consecutive points in the first half.
It took Yoe 12 plays to travel 66 yards before quarterback Ryan Muniz slipped through the Tigers defense for a 7-yard touchdown keeper and a 7-3 lead at the 4:20 mark of the first quarter.
The Yoemen took advantage of superior field position after forcing a Rockdale punt from inside its 5 and taking over at the Tigers 23. Two plays later, Muniz found Trayjen Wilcox on a 26-yard scoring strike. The extra-point kick bounced off the upright to leave the Yoemen with a 13-3 margin with 8 minutes left in the half.
Yoe scored again soon in similar fashion, with Muniz connecting with Pharrell Hemphill on a 28-yard post route to finish a 60-yard scoring drive in six plays, giving the Yoemen the 20-3 advantage they carried into halftime.
To start the second half, the Yoemen took the first possession and went 66 yards in 10 plays. The march was capped by Bynaum, who crossed the goal line from the 1 on fourth-and-goal to make it 26-3.
Rockdale interrupted the Yoemen’s 26-point streak by getting its first touchdown on the ensuing possession. Blaydn Barcak hit Kobe Mitchell on a short pass, and Mitchell broke loose to race 59 yards for a 26-10 difference.
The Yoemen began another scoring barrage in the third quarter as Jaidyn Sanchez went in from the 13 on an end-around. They again took advantage of a short field, with Bynaum barreling 34 yards for another score. After coming up with a loose ball on the kickoff, the Yoemen needed just three plays to go 29 yards, with Muniz throwing to Bynaum for a 16-yard score and 46-10 margin by the end of the third.
The Tigers scored early in the fourth by going 84 yards in nine plays, with Mitchell lining up behind center to throw a 4-yard jump pass to Davioun Scott.
Yoe answered with two straight scores, with Fabian Salomon banging in from the 3 and backup quarterback Braylan Drake breaking loose for a 16-yard TD run for a 60-17 lead.
Rockdale tacked on six points when Barcak threw a 29-yard TD pass to Robert Owens. The point-after kick failed to account for the final margin.
Yoe goes on the road to face Academy next week, when Rockdale hosts Caldwell.
CAMERON YOE 60, ROCKDALE 23
Rockdale 3 0 7 13 — 23
Yoe 7 13 26 14 — 60
Roc — Daniel Romero 31 field goal
Yoe — Ryan Muniz 7 run (Landen Greene kick)
Yoe — Trayjen Wilcox 26 pass from Muniz (kick failed)
Yoe — Pharrell Hemphill 28 pass from Muniz (Greene kick)
Yoe — Phaibian Bynaum 1 run (kick failed)
Roc — Kobe Mitchell 59 pass from Blaydn Barcak (Romero kick)
Yoe — Jaidyn Smith 13 run (kick failed)
Yoe — Bynaum 34 run (Angel Martinez kick)
Yoe — Bynaum 16 pass from Muniz (Martinez kick)
Roc — Davioun Scott 4 pass from Mitchell (Romero kick)
Yoe — Fabian Salomon 3 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Braylan Drake 16 run (Martinez kick)
Roc — Robert Owens 29 pass from Barcak (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Roc Yoe
First downs 16 26
Rushes-yards 30-144 43-268
Passing yards 244 130
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-28-2 9-16-1
Punts-average 3-17 2-35
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 3-40 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rockdale: Kemar Spencer 7-49, Barcak 17-46, Scott 3-27, Mitchell 3-20; Yoe: Bynaum 26-192, Sanchez 4-38, Muniz 1-22, Hemphill 1-13, Solomon 2-3, Drake 1-4.
PASSING — Rockdale: Barcak 13-27-2-240, Mitchell 1-1-0-4; Yoe: Muniz 9-15-1-130, Drake 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Rockdale: Mitchell 4-121, Gerren Marrero 5-64, Owens 3-40, Wyatt Windham 1-15, Scott 1-4; Yoe: Hemphill 3-56, Wilcox 3-53, Kason Goolsby 2-17, Bynaum 1-4.