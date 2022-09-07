Backing up a slugfest victory over McKinney with a more polished triumph against Willis last week, Temple sits 2-0 halfway through a testing non-district schedule.
While those first two opponents possessed pieces that posed a few problems for the Wildcats to solve, head coach Scott Stewart said Week 3’s challenger comes knocking as a total package.
“This will be the best team we’ve played,” Stewart said of College Station, which will welcome Temple to Cougar Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the first regular-season contest between the former district mates since 2017. “I mean, Willis was very athletic, obviously, and McKinney was very big. (College Station) is well-rounded. If you’re going to beat them, you have to go beat them. They aren’t going to beat themselves. They play hard and they’re sound.”
After a 52-27 stumble in their opener against Lucas Lovejoy, the Cougars (1-1) bounced back last Friday by beating Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 52-7. It was the first win for first-year head coach Stoney Pryor, who took the reins in the offseason from the program’s only other head coach, Steve Huff, after he departed for new adventures at Decatur.
Huff amassed an 88-19 record — including 20-7 in the playoffs — while in charge and guided College Station to two Class 5A Division I state championship games in which the Cougars went 1-1. They beat Aledo, 20-19, in 2017 and were runners-up last season to Katy Paetow, which won the title 27-24 in overtime.
“New coach, same system,” Stewart said, noting that Pryor had been the Cougars’ offensive coordinator at the school that opened in 2014. “They don’t make a lot of mistakes. They made some uncharacteristic mistakes against Lovejoy. A lot of people do. Lovejoy is a premier program. But, they are very disciplined. They do it the way they are supposed to. I think a lot of that is the carryover from Huff. It still looks like College Station.”
Pryor’s transition to head coach was expected to be buoyed by the return of Duke-committed senior running back Marquise Collins, who piled up 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns rushing in 2021. Collins, though, was injured in the team’s scrimmage and will miss the season.
The fix for that is two-fold with backs Anthony Trevino (35 carries, 158 yards, three TDs) and Ayden Martinez-Brown (16-150-2). The Cougars also have a new starting quarterback in junior Arrington Maiden (24-of-40 for 330 yards and three TDs passing), who took over in the second half against Lovejoy and went the distance last week. Four receivers have at least six catches, led by Beau Kortan’s eight for 117 yards.
With a team-high 27 tackles through two games, senior linebacker Harrison Robinson is the linchpin of the Cougars defense. Fellow linebackers Kolton Griswold (18 tackles) and Jaydon Bellows (17) are second and third, respectively.
Temple and College Station were district foes in 2016-17 with the Cougars winning both matchups — 17-16 and 26-20 in overtime the following season. From 2018-2021 the teams scrimmaged one another during fall camp.
“I always love (playing the Cougars) because you’re going to get very disciplined, very high-level football,” Stewart said. “I have a lot of respect for those guys.”
Week 2 in review
Temple won the turnover battle, rushed and roughed up Willis’ highly touted quarterback Derek Lagway, got the ground attack churning in amassing twice as many total yards than the previous week and led 34-7 with about 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
All of that was ideal in front of the Wildcats’ first home crowd of the season. But it was in those last 11 minutes — when Willis and backup quarterback Hutton Hoegemeyer posted 13 points to narrow the final margin to 34-20 — that Stewart saw the most significant, teachable takeaway.
“We have to finish, and for more than just finishing well,” Stewart said. “I’ve got 58 kids or whatever it is that bust their tail. Everyone deserves to play but with varsity football that doesn’t always happen. Part of the obligation as a leader and as a starter is ‘A’ go play the way you play because of your identity and ‘B’ try to do everything you can to provide opportunities for other people to play. My goal when it was 34-7 was to make it 41 (points) and then you let people get out there and work on their craft. We took our foot off the gas.
“Bottom line is I just want these kids to know that it’s way bigger than themselves and, no matter who’s out there, to give me the best version of themselves every day.”
Of the 30 points Temple has surrendered this season, 20 have come in the fourth quarter.
Stingy defense
Temple recorded eight sacks against Willis spread among five players — Taurean York (2½), Ayden Brown (1½), Kam Carter (1½), Julian White (1½) and Teryon Williams-Echols (one).
“I thought we pass rushed well. The week before I don’t think (Lagway) got touched,” Stewart said. “Our game plan was to get him off his launching pad and get him to make tough throws. He made a couple and we got to him a couple times. So, I was proud of that whole unit.”
Cornerback Naeten Mitchell had a pair of interceptions, one in each half, to spur a defensive backfield that didn’t allow a completion of more than 27 yards one week after the Wildkats had two players have more than 100 yards receiving and five catch at least one TD.
“I think (Lagway is) as good as advertised. When you watch a 16-year-old kid throw those 20-, 25-, 30-yard flag routes to the sideline and do it four or five times, those are big-boy throws. Most of the time as a defensive coordinator, you don’t have to worry about those (throws) on a Friday night,” Stewart said.
“So, I thought our secondary played really, really well. In particular I’m talking Steven Jackson, Damarion Willis, O’Ryan Peoples. I thought Kaiden Anderson played well, and, obviously, Nate is a stud. That dude will go stick his face in the ‘B’ gap and go cover a post.”
De’avonte Carr forced a fumble on special teams in the third quarter that was recovered by Eric Zavala.
York has a team-high 18 tackles, four of them for losses.
Offense’s progress
Early season kinks began to work themselves out against Willis. Deshaun Brundage’s 165 yards rushing balanced out Reese Rumfield’s 231 yards passing and Temple posted 413 yards overall. Receiver Christian Tutson’s two-TD performance and a 49-yard catch-and-run score by Jaquon Butler highlighted Temple’s big-play potential.
“I thought the O-line got better. Deshaun, you give him some space, he runs the ball hard, as hard as he can, and won’t go down,” Stewart said. “I thought Reese played well. He’s been really clean with the football and I appreciate that. We’re still working on some of the read stuff and managing the game, but that’s always the process. There are guys on Saturdays and Sundays working on that management piece.”
Ranking
According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, which took over ranking high school football from The Associated Press three seasons ago, Temple is No. 22 in 6A this week.