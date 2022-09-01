— Non-district—
WILLIS at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Willis Wildkats 1-0; Temple Wildcats 1-0
Last week: Willis 73, Bryan Rudder 14; Temple 17, McKinney 10
Wildkats to watch: QB Derek ‘DJ’ Lagway, RB Terri Lawrence, WR Debraun Hampton, Daylin Robinson, WR Cannon Roach, DB Devon Lovelady, LB Brock Perry.
Wildcats to watch: QB Reese Rumfield, WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, WR Jeremiah Lennon, WR Pharrell Hemphill, RB Deshaun Brundage, LB Taurean York, DE/LB Jaylon Jackson, DB Naeten Mitchell, DT Ayden Brown, DE Kevin Stockton, S Josh Donoso, S O’Ryan Peoples, DB Steven Jackson.
Note: The Wildcats’ home opener should be an entertaining matchup. Temple managed just 72 yards rushing in its win last week but would benefit from getting the ground game going tonight in order to establish drives and keep the highly recruited Lagway on the sideline as much as possible. The Wildkats totaled more than 600 yards in Week 1, with Lagway throwing for six scores and rushing for another. Hampton and Robinson each had more than 100 yards receiving. Temple’s defense forced four turnovers on downs vs. McKinney, which didn’t score until the second half. The Wildcats can start a season 2-0 for the fifth time during head coach Scott Stewart’s seven-year tenure in charge.
BUDA JOHNSON at LAKE BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Johnson Jaguars 0-1; Lake Belton Broncos 1-0
Last week: San Antonio Clark 34, Johnson 10; Lake Belton 47, Leander Rouse 21
Jaguars to watch: QB Jesse Medina, DB/WR Caden Winzer, RB Devin Blackwell, OL Chase Taylor, OL Caleb Gomez, DL Ezrah Machuca, WR Ethan McAlister.
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, QB Connor Crews, DB/WR Javeon Wilcox, OL Kaden Bradshaw, RB Tristan Robin, DL Keuntaye Williams, TE Christian Kunz, DB Selman Bridges, DB Bruce Onchweri.
Note: Lake Belton got started early in last week’s win with an 80-yard TD run up the middle by Hudson on its first play from scrimmage. The points rarely stopped from there as the Broncos built a 27-point lead early in the third quarter before the high-powered Raiders finally got on the board. Hudson (91 yards rushing, one TD; four catches, 134 yards, two TDs) paced the offense while Onchweri (nine tackles, interception) led the way for a Broncos defense that created four turnovers. Bridges had an interception return for a score. Buda Johnson is in its fourth year as a program while Lake Belton is in its third.
BELTON at BRENHAM
Cub Stadium
Records: Belton Tigers 1-0; Brenham Cubs 0-1
Last week: Belton 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27; Conroe Oak Ridge 23, Brenham 13
Tigers to watch: QB Ty Brown, WR Garrett Oliveira, LB Donovan Thompson, WR/RB Slade LeBlanc, RB LJ Underwood, WR Isaac Abel, LB Sebastian Magana, OL Aidan Stock.
Cubs to watch: QB Rylan Wooten, RB Trenton Gilbert, WR Ian Stelter, WR Reid Robinson, DB Ivan Salazar.
Note: Belton’s offense came out firing in its opener, putting up an area-best 417 yards through the air as Brown (23-of-33, 417 yards, three TDs) connected with 11 receivers, four of whom had at least 50 yards. Abel’s 95-yard TD catch to start the third quarter gave the Tigers a 21-14 lead, a cushion they kept the rest of the way. Oliveira had two grabs, both of which went for scores. Thompson led the Belton defense with 12 tackles. Brenham was paced by Stelter’s 79 yards receiving and a score in its loss to Oak Ridge, during which the Cubs surrendered a 13-point halftime lead.
SALADO at BRYAN RUDDER
Merrill Green Stadium
Records: Salado Eagles 1-0; Rudder Rangers 0-1
Last week: Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17; Willis 73, Rudder 14
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, WR Seth Reavis, WR Brendan Wilson, DB Drew Bird, DB Darius Wilson, OL Dray McLane.
Rangers to watch: QB Xavier Martinez, RB/WR Jaquise Martin, WR Kevin Holmes, OL/DL Hunter McGary, DL Jayden Williams, LB Trace Emola.
Note: Tom Westerberg’s debut as the head coach at Salado was a resounding success last week, when Law threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles’ first game in their new spread offense. Reavis was on the receiving end for 194 of those yards and four scores. The Salado offense could be poised for another big night against a Rudder defense that yielded 609 yards in the opener. Martinez threw for 201 yards and was one of the lone bright spots for the Rangers.
GLEN ROSE at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
Records: Glen Rose Tigers 1-0; Gatesville Hornets 1-0
Last week: Glen Rose 43, Grandview 22; Gatesville 22, Taylor 21
Last year’s meeting: Glen Rose 41, Gatesville 10
Tigers to watch: RB Braydon Brewton, QB Hudson White, OL Peyton Klein, TE/LB Camden Raymond, DB Walker James.
Hornets to watch: RB Rayshon Smith, QB Jacob Newkirk, WR Sean Aguilar, WR Trevor Smith, WB Lawson Mooney, OL Lucas Garcia.
Note: The Hornets made of winner of head coach Aaron Hunter last week in his first game on the Gatesville sideline. Rayshon Smith rushed for 159 yards, and Newkirk threw three TD passes. The Hornets defense allowed only 193 yards but will be challenged by a Glen Rose offense that totaled 479 yards in the opener, including 331 on the ground. White ran for 216 yards to fuel the Tigers.
GIDDINGS at JARRELL
Cougar Field
Records: Giddings Buffaloes 0-1; Jarrell Cougars 0-1
Last week: Columbus 42, Giddings 7; Llano 48, Jarrell 26
Buffaloes to watch: DL/OL Jusiah Sampleton, QB Luke Lindner, RB Georges Awad, DL/TE Jabari Jackson, DL Kevin Richmond.
Cougars to watch: QB Andrew Knebel, WR/DB Jacques Spradley, WR Mason Dotson, RB JaMarion Nibblett, LB Ethan Martone, DB/WR Jalani Price.
Note: Spradley had a breakout game last week, collecting six catches for an area-best 263 yards and three touchdowns. Knebel (13-of-25, 333 yards, four TDs) also was efficient, and their production gives the Cougars some momentum on offense heading into tonight. Martone led Jarrell’s defense with 12 tackles in the opener, and Sammy Guerrero had five tackles for loss.
LAGO VISTA at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
Records: Lago Vista Vikings 0-1; Academy Bumblebees 0-1
Last week: Cameron Yoe 71, Lago Vista 35; Rogers 29, Academy 23
Last year’s meeting: Academy 30, Lago Vista 28
Vikings to watch: QB Bowen Stobb, WR/DB Ethan Helton, DL David Garcia, DL Aiden Stojanik.
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, WR Scout Brazeal, LB Lane Ward, OL Caden Berry, WR/DB Alex Lawton, RB Brayden Bartlett, RB Cavalli Nealy.
Note: Both teams will look for a rebound performance as Academy hosts a game for the second straight week. The Bees piled up 394 yards against their rival Rogers but lost the time-of-possession battle and were stopped at the 1-yard line late in the first half. The Vikings, who advanced to the 3A-I state semifinals last season, were outscored 35-7 in the second half a week ago.
YOAKUM at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Yoakum Bulldogs 0-1; Yoe Yoemen 1-0
Last week: Vanderbilt Industrial 25, Yoakum 20; Yoe 71, Lago Vista 35
Bulldogs to watch: QB Ty Gordon, RB Qyion Williams, WR Corey Gomez, RB Tyjuan Garza.
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Trayjen Wilcox, WR/DB Kason Goolsby, WR/DB Ja’Quorius Hardman, LB/RB Landen Greene, DL Keshon Johnson.
Note: The Yoemen head into their home opener after a rousing start in Week 1 that included a 35-point second half to bury the Vikings. Bradley went over 100 yards rushing, and Drake completed 76 percent of his passes in his first varsity start. Williams had a 96-yard TD run as part of his 146 yards rushing for the Bulldogs in their five-point defeat. Yoe is looking for its first 2-0 start since 2019.
TAYLOR at ROCKDALE
Tiger Stadium
Records: Taylor Ducks 0-1; Rockdale Tigers 1-0
Last week: Gatesville 22, Taylor 21; Rockdale 38, Teague 29
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 44, Taylor 27
Ducks to watch: WR/DB Jarvis Anderson, QB Josh Mikulencak, LB Jackson Meller, DB/QB Ryan Valdez, RB Andrias Fisher.
Tigers to watch: WR Robert Owens, QB Blaydn Barcak, LB Cruz San Miguel, OL/DL Lane Rickman, LB Cade Pantaleon.
Note: A rivalry that flies under the radar at times pits two schools just 25 miles apart. Barcak (220 yards passing, 120 rushing) and Owens (193 yards receiving) led Rockdale’s offense in Week 1 when it tallied the third most yards among area teams with 476.
TROY at LEXINGTON
Eagle Stadium
Records: Troy Trojans 1-0; Lexington Eagles 1-0
Last week: Troy 23, Whitney 20; Lexington 35, Thorndale 33
Trojans to watch: RB Gage Richardson, RB/LB Korey Gibson, RB/LB Cooper Valle, RB Andrew Mitchell, QB Ethan Sorenson, WR Reed Ketchum, DL Elijah Sunderman, DB Cannon Negron.
Eagles to watch: QB Kase Evans, RB/WR Daylon Washington, RB Kaiden Chappel, LB Preston McMillan, OL Matthew Ortiz.
Note: The Troy defense allowed 485 yards but forced six turnovers to help the Trojans hold on to victory last week. Troy’s stable of running backs churned out 398 yards rushing, including 106 from Richardson, and Sorenson threw for 122 yards and two TDs in his first start. Evans passed for 162 yards but was picked off three times last week in Lexington’s season-opening win.
SCHULENBURG at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: Schulenburg Shorthorns 0-1; Rogers Eagles 1-0
Last week: Universal City Randolph 42, Schulenburg 21; Rogers 29, Academy 23
Shorthorns to watch: QB/DB Tyler Ryba, RB/LB Rodney Walton, WR Kaz McBride, TE/DL Nicolas Lopez.
Eagles to watch: OL/LB Gavin Bennett, QB Cooper Sisneroz, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Garrett Wolfe, RB/LB Brice Lisenbe.
Note: Sisneroz had a memorable debut as starting QB last week, posting a team-high 110 yards rushing in helping the Eagles top their rivals on the road. Wolfe bulled his way to 106 yards rushing and three TDs. Former Granger head coach Walt Brock is in his second season with the Shorthorns, who returned five players on offense and four on defense from 2021.
VALLEY MILLS at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: Valley Mills Eagles 0-1; Holland Hornets 0-1
Last week: Weatherford Christian 42, Valley Mills 26; Burton 21, Holland 18
Eagles to watch: RB Joe Taylor, QB Elandis Taylor, WR Thomas Perez, WR Casen Johnson, LB David Haynes.
Hornets to watch: RB Ryan Steglich, DL Colton Cargill, QB Desi Cantu, OL Tre’vay Brown, WR Trey Grinnan, DB/K Jose Arzola, WR Christian Michalek.
Note: The Hornets erased an early 14-point deficit and got within three points of Burton late in last week’s opener but couldn’t complete the comeback. Steglich (14 carries, 123 yards, TD) accounted for the majority of the Hornets’ 186 yards on the ground.
FLORENCE at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Field
Records: Florence Buffaloes 0-1; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-1
Last week: San Saba 46, Florence 14; Hico 46, Bruceville-Eddy 6
Last year’s meeting: Florence 48, Bruceville-Eddy 18
Buffaloes to watch: RB/DB Levi Martin, WR Zhane Shepard, WR/DB Zak Webb, QB Ryland Carlile.
Eagles to watch: ATH Ashton Rosas, RB/LB Chad Pate, OL/DL Alijah Bell, RB/DB Nick Boaz, QB Kadyn Rape, WR Tyrell Horne.
Note: Rape threw for 88 yards and Boaz (11 carries, 50 yards, one TD) led a group of five players with at least one carry for the Eagles, who trailed 32-6 at halftime. Horne added 59 yards receiving on three catches.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at WORTHAM
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 1-0; Wortham Bulldogs 1-0
Last week: Rosebud-Lott 59, Jewett Leon 19; Wortham 44, Kerens 20
Last year’s meeting: Rosebud-Lott 41, Wortham 8
Cougars to watch: QB/DB Jamarquis Johnson, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, OL/DL Easton Fulton, WR/DB Breon Lewis, RB Carlos Saucedo.
Bulldogs to watch: RB/DB Tanner Bean, OL/DL Anthony Fortoul, QB Ryken Lewis, OL/DL Jason Evans.
Note: Rosebud-Lott exploded for 532 yards of offense, which led area teams, and the Cougars built a 53-point halftime lead in their season-opening rout. Johnson, who moved to quarterback from wide receiver, had a big game with 145 yards rushing and three TDs on just four carries while adding 208 yards and three scores on 7-of-8 passing. Lewis (four catches, 150 yards, two TDs) led a group of four Cougars to catch at least one pass.
THORNDALE at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Thorndale Bulldogs 0-1; Granger Lions 1-0
Last week: Lexington 35, Thorndale 33; Granger 28, Hubbard 6
Bulldogs to watch: QB Coy Stutts, RB/LB Luke Merz, WR/DB Clason Beasley, LB Brenton Wilhite
Lions to watch: RB/LB DJ McClelland, QB/S Nate Tucker, RB/LB Chase Edwards, WR Trey Herrera, TE Tripp Wilke.
Note: Granger’s defense picked up last week where it left off in 2021 — stingy — and will need to be as such tonight against the Bulldogs. McClelland had 168 yards rushing in Week 1, second-most among area teams.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at DALLAS SHELTON
Greenville Avenue Stadium
Records: CTCS Lions 1-0; Shelton Chargers 1-0
Last week: CTCS 14, Austin Brentwood 12; Shelton 22, Austin Homeschool 6
Last year’s meeting: CTCS 35, Shelton 15
Lions to watch: RB Ethan Allerkamp, RB Reagan Ragsdale, QB Cooper Smith, OL Matt Rose.
Chargers to watch: QB Zac Robison, RB Andrew Osborne, WR Taylor Ogden.
Note: This is a matchup of teams that relied on their stingy defenses to win their openers. CTCS gave up an area-low 129 yards, and Allerkamp ran for 149 yards and two scores to lift the Lions. Osborne rushed for 83 yards and all three of Shelton’s touchdowns last week.
WACO VANGUARD at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
Records: Vanguard Vikings 0-1; Holy Trinity Celtics 0-1
Last week: Waco Eagle Christian 38, Vanguard 6; Buckholts 52, Holy Trinity 46
Celtics to watch: WR/LB Neri Navarro, RB/WR Christian Demapan, RB Christopher Cruz, QB Austin Belbeck.
Note: Holy Trinity aims to give new head JB Kelly his first victory after coming up just short last week. The Celtics were productive on the ground, getting 111 yards and three TDs from Navarro, 90 yards and a score from Demapan, and 83 yards and two TDs from Cruz. If the Holy Trinity defense can produce a few more stops tonight, the Celtics could even their record.