BELTON — Consider it behind them.
Not much went right for Belton in its first District 12-6A loss of the season last week, a 57-21 road setback to Harker Heights, which ended a streak of back-to-back wins for the Tigers (3-3, 2-1).
Regardless of the outcome, there’s one thing for certain — it’s in the past, and Belton is squarely moving forward to the next game, a home date with longtime rival and district-leading Temple (4-2, 3-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“They put it behind them,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “They were fine on Saturday when we were up here working out. I think that’s the kids of today — you know, social media and all that stuff, everything’s instant and you move on from one thing to the next. I think the adults dwell on it longer than the kids do.”
Despite the loss, Belton still finds itself in prime position in the league standings with four games left.
With the Wildcats the only remaining undefeated team, the Tigers sit in a three-way tie for second with Harker Heights and Killeen Shoemaker, which lost to Bryan last week.
Killeen Ellison, Copperas Cove and Bryan follow, at 1-2, with Killeen rounding out things at 0-3.
No matter the current district structure, however, Sniffin knows there’s still a lot of football left to be played.
“The other games last week helped us out a little bit, but right now, we’re just focused on Temple, taking care of that, and then we’ll focus on the next three after that,” the coach said.
Temple provides plenty on which to focus.
After losing twice to start the season, the Wildcats have been hitting their stride lately, averaging 52 points per game in their current four-game winning streak.
Offensively, the Temple will offer much of the same challenges as Heights did, Sniffin said.
With a pair of playmakers at receiver in Devan Williams (449 yards receiving, seven TDs) and Mikal Harrison-Pilot (315 yards receiving, three TDs), and a dynamic running back in Samari Howard, Temple is able to score in a variety of ways.
“It’s similar (to Heights) in how they attack on offense,” Sniffin said. “They’ll spread you out, and chunk it deep. They have two very talented receivers and some good guys to go around them. They can score on a short pass and take it long if you don’t come up and tackle, and they can go deep and beat you over the top, so you have to be mindful of both.”
Then there’s Howard (879 yards rushing, seven TDs), who ranks second in the district in yards rushing behind Heights’ Re’Shaun Sanford, who had 255 yards and a school-record five scores on the ground last week against Belton.
Heights showed its big-play ability against the Tigers, with five plays of 40-plus yards, including an 82-yard scoring run from Sanford.
Temple will present players with similar speed and athleticism, but Sniffin knows his team is capable of much more than it showed last week, when he said it missed its share of assignments and coverage roles.
“Obviously, we’re not going to be shocked by the speed,” Sniffin said. “But at the same time, you still have to execute and stay in your gaps and take care of your responsibilities. If your job is to set the edge and turn people in, then you better do it. If your job is to read your tackle and come downhill and make a tackle, then you better do it. If not, then we’re in for a world of hurt again.”
Despite the rough night for Belton’s defense against the Knights, the Tigers showed some good things on the other side of the ball.
Sniffin liked the balance his offense displayed, and its ability to execute long drives, although they didn’t always lead to points.
The Tigers had four possessions of at least 10 plays, but twice stalled out after reaching the red zone, ending in a missed field goal and turnover on downs.
“We blocked better, we ran better, we made good decisions in the passing game,” Sniffin said. “We just have to finish those drives. The 20 (yard-line) to 20 (yard-line) is great, but you don’t get any points for that.”
Belton piled up 24 first downs and got 100 yards receiving from tight end Bryan Henry and a season-high 157 yards rushing from Elijah Warner, just the second time this season the Tigers had a player hit the century mark on the ground.
Belton also got 188 yards passing from Ty Brown and 90 combined yards (60 passing and 30 rushing) from Slade LeBlanc.
“I think we executed well, but we had a bad snap, some penalties,” Sniffin said. “Things that, when we get down there, it knocks ourselves back some.”
Still, the coach hopes his team can build off that versatility going into Friday’s rivalry clash, which is always much anticipated in the area and will offer a bit more meaning this year after last year’s meeting was canceled because of Belton’s COVID-19 concerns.
“They should get fired up for every game, in my opinion, but, yeah, some things mean more than others,” Sniffin said. “At the same time, when you play with emotion, you have to make sure you keep your emotion even-keeled because if you play too high, then that low drops off. You can’t sustain that, so we just want the kids to go out and focus like it’s just another game even though we know it’s not. The community takes this pretty seriously, so we want to make sure we put a good showing on for them.”
NOTES: Sam Babcock led Belton last week with seven tackles, while linebacker Donovan Thompson continues to lead the defense in stops on the year with 39, followed by Aaron Bain at 38 and Wriley Madden at 32. … The Tigers were minus-three in turnover margin last week, giving up three interceptions, and hope to change that back in their favor this week, as that played a big role in their first two league wins. … Offensively, Warner leads the team in rushing with 377 yards, followed by LeBlanc at 251. Brown has a team-high 780 yards passing, with nine touchdowns, while Seth Morgan has put up 403 yards and four scores on 32 catches.