Lake Belton took control early, churning out 11 runs through the first two innings as it steamrolled Waco University 14-0 in five innings to seal a weeklong sweep of the Trojans at cold, windy and slick Bronco Ballpark on Thursday night.
The win extended the dominance of the Broncos (17-5, 8-0) in District 22-5A — where they remain tied atop the standings with rival Belton, which they meet for a two-game set in two weeks — and ran their overall winning streak to 11 games.
Seven of Lake’s eight league victories were via shutout, including a 14-0 run-rule victory over University (6-11, 2-6) on Tuesday when senior Mason Gerrard struck out eight in a complete game to pick up his fourth win of the year.
Not to be outdone, Mason Law resumed Thursday where his teammate left off, settling in after a rocky first to fan nine and retire the final 10 batters he faced in a one-hitter.
Lake Belton’s last loss came nearly a month ago, a 2-0 setback to Lufkin Hudson during a non-district tournament March 10. The Broncos have outscored district opponents 88-3 since then.
Lake got into early trouble in the first after University’s initial two batters reached, with Nik Sanders’ double into the corner in right field putting two runners in scoring position with no outs. Law struck out the next two, followed by an eight-pitch walk to Marcus Jimenez to load the bases. He then escaped the jam unscathed when first baseman Peyton Flanagan made a diving stop of Manny Sanchez’s grounder and tossed to Law covering the bag to retire the Trojans.
Sanders’ two-bagger wound up being the lone hit the Trojans managed. The Broncos finished with 10 hits, paced by Clint Beck’s 2-for-2 showing.
The Broncos promptly took charge in their half of the first, reeling off three two-out runs after getting a spark on Brandon Bell’s soft grounder to third that he beat out for an infield hit. Malaki McGehee followed with a hard grounder through the middle to plate the game’s first run, after which a University throwing error allowed Gerrard to reach safely and McGehee to cross the plate. It was one of four Trojans errors on the night.
Gerrard later scored on Flanagan’s single up the middle for a 3-0 edge, and Lake pushed its gap to double digits with an eight-run, 12-batter second frame during which Beck and Peanut Brazzle sandwiched triples around a University error to kick-start the outburst.
Brazzle’s shot to center drove in a run, and Connor Bartz and Flanagan added RBIs before Beck came up for a second time in the frame and knocked a run-scoring single through the left side. Designated hitter Bryce Davis drove a two-run single through the middle to cap the scoring, which settled with the Broncos up 11-0.
University didn’t threaten again as Law fanned six straight in the third and fourth — five of which were caught looking — before the Broncos posted three runs in the bottom of the fourth, finished by Alex Endruschat’s two-run single through the middle to finish off the 14-0 advantage.
In total, nine Lake players had at least one hit. The Broncos also totaled five walks and five stolen bases, led by Bell’s two.
Lake now turns its attention to Killeen, which it hosts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday then meets on the road April 14.