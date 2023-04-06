Lake-University baseball

Lake Belton's Bryce Davis connects for a hit during the Broncos' victory over Waco University on Thursday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Lake Belton took control early, churning out 11 runs through the first two innings as it steamrolled Waco University 14-0 in five innings to seal a weeklong sweep of the Trojans at cold, windy and slick Bronco Ballpark on Thursday night.