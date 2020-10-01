— Non-district —
TEMPLE at MAGNOLIA WEST
Mustang Stadium
Records: Temple Wildcats 1-0; West Mustangs 1-0
Last week: Temple 40, Longview 13; West 48, Brenham 28
Wildcats to watch: QB Humberto Arizmendi, RB Samari Howard, WR AJ McDuffy, WR Luke Allen, WR Tr’Darius Taylor, WR/QB Mikal Harrison-Pilot, DT Jayven Taylor, LB Marshall Grays, LB Taurean York, DB Keon Williams, S O’Tarian Peoples.
Mustangs to watch: QB Brock Dalton, WR Jeff Krop, TE Marcus Collins, WR Trey Leggett, RB Hunter Bilbo.
Note: The Wildcats and Mustangs enter tonight’s non-district showdown coming off impressive Week 1 wins. Temple’s defense forced four turnovers last week and recorded a safety. The Wildcats will need a similar performance tonight against West, which is coached by former Temple assistant Blake Joseph and piled up 474 yards against Brenham. Dalton threw for 228 of those and Bilbo rushed for 149 yards. Grays had an interception and Peoples forced one fumble and returned another for a touchdown among Temple’s defensive highlights against the Lobos that also included a second-half shutout. In his first varsity start, Arizmendi completed 75 percent of his passes and threw for four TDs, one each to Taylor, McDuffy, Allen and Howard. Temple head coach Scott Stewart said this week that he’d like to see the Wildcats do a bit more with the rushing attack after mustering just 38 yards on the ground last Friday.
BELTON at ROUND ROCK
Dragon Stadium
Records: Belton Tigers 0-1; Round Rock Dragons 0-0
Last week: Georgetown 36, Belton 27; Round Rock, idle
Last year’s meeting: Round Rock 42, Belton 30
Tigers to watch: OL Thomas Bowman, LB Joe Sniffin, DL Malik Jackson, QB Ruben Jimenez, DB BJ Thompson, RB Maurice Reed, DL/LB Charles Williams III, DB Trent West, WR Seth Morgan.
Dragons to watch: QB Seth Ford, RB Israel Morgan, DB Trey McCarty, LB Tavori Donaldson, DL Travien Brown, OL Brayden McMullen, RB Kyler Kirkpatrick.
Note: The Tigers’ season opener did not go according to plan, at least not after halftime. Belton lost a 27-7 lead by allowing 29 unanswered points to lose its first game under new head coach Brett Sniffin. Belton mustered 279 yards but allowed 444 yards, including 258 on the ground. The defense played well in the first half, forcing four turnovers that often led to ideal field position for the offense. Belton faces another dual-threat quarterback tonight in Ford. Morgan ran for more than 1,200 yards last year and should get most of the carries for the Dragons, who open their season tonight.
— District 9-4A-II —
GATESVILLE at SALADO
Eagle Stadium
Records: Gatesville Hornets 1-2; Salado Eagles 4-1
Last week: Gatesville, idle; Salado 49, Taylor 3
Hornets to watch: QB Luke Mullins, RB Jason Delong, OL Evan Hanson, LB Zach Bates, DB Aveyn Sarinana, DB Hayden Mooney, WR Carson Brizendine.
Eagles to watch: RB/DB Wrook Brown, RB Reid Vincent, FB Noah Mescher, RB Caden Stricklin, LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, DB LaTrell Jenkins, C Bryce Dobbins, OL Gavyn Keyser.
Note: It’s been a start-and-stop season so far for the Hornets, who had games in Week 3 and 5 canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. In between that, they defeated Hillsboro to snap a losing streak that dated to 2018. Meanwhile, Salado hasn’t faced any virus interruptions so far and has won three straight entering tonight’s district opener. The Eagles, who lead the area with 429.2 yards per game, have averaged 50 points during the winning streak. Last week, the Salado defense allowed less than 100 yards against the Ducks.
CHINA SPRING at JARRELL
Cougar Field
Records: China Spring Cougars 4-0; Jarrell Cougars 0-5
Last week: China Spring 41, Mexia 9; Gonzales 67, Jarrell 22
China Spring players to watch: RB Emmanuel Abdallah, QB Major Bowden, WR Coltin Locking, WR Bryce Tabor, LB Brayden Faulkner.
Jarrell players to watch: QB Aden Edgar, RB Derrick Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, WR Martin Torres, OL/DL Brennam Wilson.
Note: After giving up 67 points last week to a previously winless Gonzales squad, Jarrell opens district play tonight against an undefeated China Spring team that averages 47.5 points per game. Bowden and Abdallah have combined for 1,351 yards rushing in China Spring’s read-option offense, and Bowden has several tall, athletic receivers to work with when he decides to put the ball in the air. Warren continues to be a bright spot for Jarrell with 724 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
— District 11-3A-I —
MCGREGOR at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
Records: McGregor Bulldogs 3-2, 1-0; Academy Bumblebees 4-1, 0-1
Last week: McGregor 49, Rockdale 40; Lorena 41, Academy 27
Bulldogs to watch: QB Veandre McDaniel, RB/LB Chad Lorenz, WR Dayton Threadgill, WR Caleb Carmichael, WR Deondre Parker, WR Ashton Vining, LB Campbell McCauley, OL/DL Will Allison.
Bumblebees to watch: QB/DB Jerry Cephus, RB Darion Franklin, WR/DB Jaylin McWilliams, WR Jayden Simmons, WR/DB Kollin Mraz, RB Xavier LeBlanc, RB Trenton Flanagan, OL/DL Wyatt Gardner, LB Lane Ward.
Note: After suffering their first loss of the season last week, things don’t get any easier tonight for the Bumblebees. McDaniel has thrown for 991 yards and 16 TDs while rushing for 417 yards and five scores, guiding a potent McGregor offense that features Lorenz (627 yards rushing six TDs) and four guys — headlined by Threadgill (222 yards receiving, four TDs) who have more than 140 yards receiving. Academy counters with a defense that has limited opponents to 243.6 yards per game and an offense directed by Cephus (area-best 982 yards passing and nine TDs, 233 yards rushing). McWilliams (23 catches for 334 yards and six TDs), Franklin (22 for 298 and three TDs), Simmons (15 for 218) and Mraz (15 for 176 and two TDs) are his top targets.
CAMERON YOE at ROCKADLE
Tiger Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 3-1, 1-0; Rockdale Tigers 2-3, 0-1
Last week: Yoe 54, Caldwell 27; McGregor 49, Rockdale 40
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 31, Rockdale 3
Yoemen to watch: WR/DB Za’Korien Spikes, DL Eduardo Gil, LB Fabian Salomon, WR/DB Pharrell Hemphill, QB/LB Zane Zeinert, RB Keshon Johnson, LB Colton Barbo, RB Phaibian Bynaum
Tigers to watch: RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR/DB Kesean Raven, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Enrique Rivera, QB/WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Chase Mayfield; WR Anthony Dansby
Note: In the 66th edition of the Battle of the Bell, the Yoemen seek their third straight win in the rivaly series and, more importantly, stay undefeated in tough 11-3A-I. The Tigers will be anxious to halt their three-game losing skid and pick up their first district win. The matchup features two of the area’s top passers. Mitchell is 44-of-77 passing for 722 yards and 10 TDs, and Zeinert is 43-of-79 for 852 yards and 10 scores. Raven leads the area with 26 receptions, but Spikes leads the area with 378 yards receiving.
LORENA at TROY
Trojan Stadium
Records: Lorena Leopards 3-1, 1-0; Troy Trojans 2-2, 0-0
Last week: Lorena 41, Academy 27; Troy, idle
Leopards to watch: QB Ben Smedshammer, RB/LB Reed Michna, RB Cayden Madkins, RB Kasen Taylor, WR Jadon Porter, LB Callan Weaver, DB Daylan Browder, LB Cason Pitts, OL Kylan Bernardi.
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB Kadin Workman, OL Brady Mays, OL Zach Westbrook, FB/LB Hunter Martin, DL Joel Ramos, RB Xavier Hernandez, QB Jace Carr.
Note: Troy had an extra week to recover from a 20-point loss to Franklin in its non-district finale. In their return to action tonight, the Trojans open league play against a Lorena squad that’s won two in a row by an average margin of 22.5 points, including last week’s victory over previously unbeaten Academy. Hrbacek leads the area with 1,035 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns, averaging 8.3 yards per carry. The Leopards average 385 yards per game, led by Michna’s 380 yards rushing and Porter’s 268 yards receiving.
— District 13-3A-II —
CLIFTON at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: Clifton Cubs 2-3, 1-0; Rogers Eagles 1-4, 0-1
Last week: Clifton 36, Riesel 19; Buffalo 46, Rogers 28
Last year’s meeting: Clifton 27, Rogers 21
Cubs to watch: RB/DL Joe Taylor, QB Riley Finney, WR Luis Rodriguez, WR Tyler Anderson, LB Griffin Phillips, LB Devin Byrd.
Eagles to watch: RB RJ Cook, RB/DB Christian Riley, RB Christian Watkins, QB Riley Dolgener, RB/LB John Hill, WR/DB Ben Hutka, OL/DL Ty Sebek, OL/DL Jayce Jones.
Note: After opening the 13-3A-II schedule last week with a loss to district favorite Buffalo, the Eagles try to break into the league win column tonight against a Cubs team that has won two straight after starting the season with three consecutive losses. Rogers has struggled on defense, allowing 421.6 yards per game, but faces a Clifton squad that doesn’t have a go-to star. Finney has thrown for 332 yards and three TDs, and Taylor has 307 yards rushing and four scores. Riley (391 yards rushing, two TDs), Cook (192, four) and Hill (182, three) spearhead Rogers’ rushing attack. Dolgener has passed for 360 yards and three TDs, and Hutka (12 catches for 132 yards) has been the Eagles’ most productive receiver.
— District 12-2A-I —
THRALL at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Field
Records: Thrall Tigers 3-2, 1-0; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 1-2, 0-0
Last week: Thrall 25, Rosebud-Lott 6; Bruceville-Eddy, idle
Tigers to watch: RB Tyreke Irvin, WR/DB Dallas Meiske, RB Blair Neighbors, WR/DB Garrett Crabb, LB Isaac Martinez, QB/LB Colter Hill, OL/DL Bryce Poling.
Eagles to watch: QB Trapper Ensor, WR Levi LaFavers, DL/WR Caleb Pate, OL/LB Cameron Fouts, OL Noah Cano, WR Pablo Rubio, WR Colby Tolbert.
Note: The Eagles last played Sept. 11, when they defeated Florence. Since then, they had to cancel a game because of COVID-19 and had an open date last week. Bruceville-Eddy is back tonight to kick off its league slate. After scoring a combined 14 points in its first two games, Thrall has averaged 24 points during a three-game winning streak. Ensor had a hand in eight TDs before the Eagles’ extended break and, despite the layoff, LaFavers still ranks fourth in the area with 21 receptions.
THORNDALE at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: Thorndale Bulldogs 3-1, 1-0; Holland Hornets 3-2, 0-1
Last week: Thorndale 44, Moody 16; Hearne 21, Holland 20
Last year’s meeting: Holland 40, Thorndale 13
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Mason Lindig, RB/LB Cain Bryner, RB/DB Branson McCoy, LB/OL Hayden Kylberg, QB/LB Caden Nicholson, DL/OL Mike Reyes.
Hornets to watch: QB Ayden Tomasek, WR/LB Josh Evans, OL/DL Marshall Mays, FB/LB JC Chaney, FB/DL Ethan Mann, OL/DL Lenny Lopez, OL/DL Seth Hallbauer, RB/WR Ethan Botts.
Note: Holland is riding a two-game losing streak, something the Hornets haven’t experienced in four years. After falling 13-8 at Crawford two weeks ago, the Hornets came up short in their 12-2A-I opener last week. Holland returns to its home field tonight to host Thorndale, which averages 24 points per game and allows just 15. Holland boasts the area’s best defense at 229 yards per game while holding opponents to 16 points per contest. Tomasek leads Holland with 417 yards and four touchdowns rushing to go along with 335 yards passing and three scores. Evans has 329 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Thorndale’s only loss was a 30-14 defeat at Centerville two weeks ago.
HEARNE at ROSEBUD-LOTT
Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Hearne Eagles 3-0, 1-0; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 2-2, 0-1
Last week: Hearne 21, Holland 20; Thrall 25, Rosebud-Lott 6
Last year’s meeting: Hearne 41, Rosebud-Lott 18
Eagles to watch: QB Micah Smith, DL Steven Craft-Mitchell, OL Justin Camper, OL Monterrius Smith, LB Jecory McGrew, DL Anthony Jackson, WR Jabari Dunn.
Cougars to watch: QB Jamarquis Johnson, WR/RB Breon Lewis, QB/LB John Paul Reyna, WR Jordan Landrum, OL Easton Fulton, OL Nolan Kahlig, OL Jackson Hughes, WR Steven Buhl.
Note: Rosebud-Lott tries to pick up its first district win after being handcuffed offensively last week. The Cougars tallied just 102 yards and six points against Thrall after averaging 42 points per game over their first three contests. Johnson is Rosebud-Lott’s spark plug on offense with 327 yards rushing and three scores to go with 531 yards passing and four TD throws. Lewis (276 yards receiving, four TDs) and Landrum (331, four) are the top targets in the passing game, which has accounted for 796 of the Cougars’ 1,483 yards. Hearne comes off an impressive win over reigning District 12-2A-I champion Holland but has outscored its opponents just 62-47.
— District 13-2A-II —
BARTLETT at MILANO
Pruitt Field
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 1-3, 0-1; Milano Eagles 1-3, 0-1
Last week: Granger 52, Bartlett 12; Milano, idle
Bulldogs to watch: RB Levonta Davis, QB Jared Cooper, TE/DB Ja’Viere Polynice, LB/WR Jeremey Craig, OL Jason Barrera, OL Kenneth Smith.
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Drew Demeritt, WR/LB Marquise Jones, QB Ethan Knight, LB Jeremy Reyes, RB/DB Joshua Millar, OL/DL Gregory Storey.
Note: This district battle of teams with matching records could come down to Bartlett’s ability to get the most out of Davis (387 yards rushing, four TDs) while employing an efficient passing game with Cooper (263 yards, one TD). Milano opened the season with a 32-13 win over Valley Mills but was outscored 86-7 in its three losses since then.
— TAPPS District 3-IV —
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at SHINER ST. PAUL
Comanche Stadium
Records: CTCS Lions 1-0; St. Paul Cardinals 1-0
Last week: CTCS 45, Weatherford Christian 0; St. Paul 21, Tomball Rosehill 17
Last year’s meeting: St. Paul 31, CTCS 14
Lions to watch: QB Alec Gonzales, OL Tim Marwitz, LB/FB Connor Ling, WR/DB Andrew Lange, RB/LB Charlie Hudson, RB/DB Ryan Turley.
Cardinals to watch: QB/DB Kai Giese, RB/DB Zak Johnson, RB/LB Noah Boedeker, OL/DL Ted Machacek, OL/DL James Fikac.
Note: The Lions rolled to victory last week in convincing fashion and kick off the district schedule tonight. CTCS racked up 462 yards in the opener and allowed just 83. Turley was the standout with 238 yards rushing and five touchdowns for the Lions. Gonzales had a strong debut, completing 13 of 15 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Ling caught three passes for 77 yards and a score. St. Paul should offer a stiffer test for the Lions. The Cardinals were 10-3 last season, when they won the TAPPS Division IV state title for the third time in the last four years.
— TAPPS Six-man District 4-II —
ROUND ROCK CHRISTIAN at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
Records: RRCA Crusaders 0-1; Holy Trinity Celtics 1-0
Last week: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 62, RRCA 14; Holy Trinity 48, Centex homeschool 0
Last year’s meeting: Holy Trinity 54, RRCA 6
Crusaders to watch: RB Nick Clark, QB Talen Myers, RB Michael Boring, DB Elijah Sanchez.
Celtics to watch: WR/DB Guido Zecca, RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick McKenna LB David Thang, QB Jace Martin, OL Neri Navarro, OL/DL Trent Lockhart, RB/DB Patrick Weisbruch.
Note: The Celtics got off to an impressive start under new coach James Shelton by ending their season-opening victory on the mercy rule and begin district play tonight against the Crusaders. Blackwood and McKenna scored twice for Holy Trinity last week, and Zecca, Martin and Lockhart each had one touchdown. Martin passed for 134 yards, and Blackwood rushed for 97 in the balanced attack.