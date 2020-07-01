The University Interscholastic League on Wednesday night released a statement on social media that recommended schools think about suspending summer workouts and other activities for about a week because of the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.
“In anticipation of the July 4 holiday and the potential for increased social interactions that could spread COVID-19, the UIL is recommending schools consider closing summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instruction between July 3-July 12, resuming Monday, July 13th,” the state’s governing body over public school athletics and other extracurricular activities said on Twitter.
“For schools in areas experiencing community spread of COVID-19, this temporary suspension will reduce risk of exposure and provide an opportunity to review current plans and re-evaluate local context in order to make informed decisions moving forward.”
Athletic programs were allowed to begin closely monitored strength and conditioning programs June 8, following health guidelines from the UIL and local and state health officials. Some schools across the state since have either suspended or canceled their summer workouts because of athletes testing positive for the coronavirus, or other health concerns.
“UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications to UIL summer guidelines,” the organization said.
GOLF
Paysse shoots 68 at Pinehurst, cruises into match play
in North & South Amateur
PINEHURST, N.C. — Temple resident and Belton graduate William Paysse continued his strong play Wednesday by shooting a 2-under-par 68 on Pinehurst Resort’s No. 4 course in the final round of medal play at the 120th North & South Amateur Championship, securing the No. 4 seed for the tournament’s 32-man match play competition.
One day after Paysse shot a 3-under 67 on Pinehurst’s famed No. 2 course, he made three birdies and one bogey on the No. 4 course for a 5-under 135 total that tied defending North & South Amateur champion Cooper Dossey of Austin for fourth place in stroke play. Paysse and Dossey finished two strokes behind Travis Vick of Houston, Peter Fountain of Raleigh, N.C., and David Perkins of East Peoria, Ill.
Paysse, an honorable mention All-American this spring as a redshirt freshman at Texas A&M, will play No. 29 seed Gordon Sargent (140 total) of Mountain Brook, Ala., in a round of 32 match today at 7:32 a.m. EDT on Pinehurst No. 2.
The round of 16 and quarterfinal matches will be played Friday, followed by the semifinal and championship matches Saturday.