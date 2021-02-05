COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UMHB picked to win ASC East; Fritz, Avila honored
BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor is the favorite to win the American Southwest Conference East Division, according to the league’s preseason poll.
The defending ASC champion Crusaders received 19 of 20 first-place votes and totaled 99 points in balloting of the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors. East Texas Baptist was picked second in the East, followed by Southwestern, Belhaven and Louisiana College.
Hardin-Simmons topped the poll in the West, followed by Texas Lutheran, Howard Payne, Sul Ross State and McMurry.
At the conclusion of the four-game regular season, the East and West winners will meet in the conference championship game.
UMHB senior safety Jefferson Fritz was named ASC preseason defensive player of the year, and teammate Anthony Avila — a junior kicker out of Troy — was chosen preseason special teams player of the year. Hardin-Simmons junior receiver Kevi Evans received the honor on offense.
The Crusaders open the season on the road at noon today against Belhaven.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
TC tops Alvin
GALVESTON — Travis Chestnut was 3-for-3 and scored all of Temple College’s runs in the Leopards’ 3-2 victory over Alvin on Friday at the Galveston tournament.
Seth Stephenson went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs, and Brian Shadrick (1-0) picked up the win with two hitless innings in relief for Temple (3-1), which faces Blinn and Galveston today to close out the event.
“Our pitchers did a nice job today,” Leopards coach Craig McMurtry said. “Offensively, we left a runs on the bases.”
Temple College 3, Alvin 2
Temple 001 010 001 — 3 9 2
Alvin 001 001 000 — 2 6 1
Brinley, Mott (5), Shadrick (8) and Diaz. Holt, Galindez (6) and Hamm. W—Shadrick (1-0). L—Galindez. 3B—T: Stephenson. 2B—T: Aragon; A: Vasquez.
Records — Temple 3-1.