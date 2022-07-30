All stars

Special to the Telegram

The Texas West champions include (top row, from left) coach Johnny Walker, Izzy Garcia, Journee White, Christi McGuire, Jayden Sadler, coach Chance Bacon, Kaidence Quinn, Miah Corona and coach J.R. Walker and (bottom row, from left) Delanie Evans, Ava Hrabel, Shyann Mondragon, Ky-Li Alonzo, Lauren Harris, Nicole Mucha, Lindsey Talafuse, Azura Bacon and Kiara Walker.

The District 9 senior softball all-stars, which include 12 players from area high schools, won the Little League Southwestern Regional title by sweeping four games in Louisiana last week without giving up a single run.