Lake Belton had chances to cut into Waco University’s suddenly dwindling lead down the stretch in their closely contested District 22-5A game Tuesday night, but the Broncos couldn’t capitalize on enough of them.
The result was another narrow league setback for the Broncos, this one coming in the form of a 58-49 loss to the second-place Trojans, who held on through a rough patch near the end to earn their third straight win.
Down by eight with about 3 minutes left, Lake Belton (15-12, 2-6) — which dropped its fifth in a row — forced four straight University turnovers, two coming on Micah Hudson steals and the others on steals by Easton Hammond and Daud Khan.
But the Broncos turned those into only two points. A pair of Khan free throws cut the gap to 52-46 with 2:46 remaining, but that was as close as the Broncos got.
After Lake’s third straight fruitless possession, University’s Micah Henderson tipped in a putback after a KD Brooks miss to all but put away the game with 1:36 remaining.
It was one of many offensive rebounds for the Trojans, who owned a 36-23 advantage on the glass. University’s second-chance points proved to be a key factor in the outcome, according to Lake Belton head coach Zane Johnston.
“We got beat on the boards, again. And that was number one, number two, number three key points to winning this basketball game, and we did not rebound,” said Johnston, whose team dropped a five-point loss to University to open district play in late December.
“We gave them too many offensive rebounds and they shot 60 percent inside the 3-point line. We can’t win that way. We know that University scores it in the paint. They’ve got a couple of kids who can shoot it, but they’re not going to beat us from the 3-point line. They’re going to beat us getting offensive rebounds, and that’s what they did.”
The Broncos were even with the Trojans heading into the final frame after closing the third quarter on an 8-0 run. Khan, who finished with nine points, notched the first five points of the spurt with a layup from the right side and a three-point play on a drive through the middle of the lane.
Chris Jarrett and Hammond then combined for three free throws, but University scored five points in the first 40 seconds of the fourth. That included a 3-pointer from the right side from Adam Sais, who scored all but three of his team-best 14 points in the second half for the Trojans (13-14, 6-2).
Sais hit two timely 3s in the fourth to help University maintain at least a six-point lead throughout the final 6 minutes of the game.
“We have a very young group, but I think during district, they’ve been learning how to win games. I think when it gets close, they find it in them to kind of pull the game out and win,” said University head coach Ricardo Felix, who was quick to praise Lake Belton’s game plan.
“Coach Johnston did a really good job with his team of preparing for the game, I thought. They definitely gave us a run for our money, that’s for sure. We tried to contain (Jarrett). He still had his points. I thought the adjustments we made were going to make a difference, but they did a better job of adjusting to the game than we did.”
Jarrett had a game-high 15 points for Lake while Tre Phillips followed with 11 and Hammond chipped in 10.
Neither team led by more than six points during a first half that saw three lead changes. The Broncos closed the first quarter with four straight points — a Jarrett putback and two Nelson Hayes free throws — to finish the stanza in an 8-all deadlock.
The Broncos pushed their edge to 13-10 after Hayes’ steal and pass to Jarrett for a layup with 6:30 left in the second, but that was their last lead.
“University’s good. Credit goes to them. They played well both times we played them,” Johnston said. “I think we kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit with losing possessions because we didn’t shoot the ball terribly bad, ourselves. We shot 50 percent within the 3-point line and you can win with that. It just comes down to possessions, and especially late we just continued to give them second and third chances.”