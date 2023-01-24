Lake-University boys hoops

Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond (10) gets free for a layup in the Broncos’ 58-49 loss to Waco University on Tuesday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Lake Belton had chances to cut into Waco University’s suddenly dwindling lead down the stretch in their closely contested District 22-5A game Tuesday night, but the Broncos couldn’t capitalize on enough of them.