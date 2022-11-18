BELTON — Mason Cavness spent his high school career at Alpine as a defensive end but became a defensive tackle the moment he arrived at Mary Hardin-Baylor as a freshman last year.
Tasked with learning a new position while also discovering what it takes to play college football, he did the only thing he knew to do. He rolled up his sleeves and went to work.
“I was willing to play whatever position they needed me to play, and I was moved to tackle immediately when I got here,” he said. “There was a lot to learn. Everything was new. The hardest part was adapting to the defensive scheme because I had been used to playing just one side of the field. I just kept working at it.”
Cavness’ work ethic can be traced to his days as a youngster on the O6 Ranch. The 200,000-acre spread in the Davis Mountains between Alpine and Fort Davis has been in his family for more than a century, and there was always work to be done on the ranch.
“When I was younger, I would ride out with everybody and help build fence and just help out with whatever needed to be done,” he said. “I enjoyed it. It was fun.
“When I go back home now, I just hunt and watch everybody work. I like that more.”
He also likes causing havoc for opposing offenses, something at which he’s become adept. After spending last year on the junior varsity, the 6-foot-2, 260-pound sophomore ranks 10th in tackles this season for the Crusaders heading into today’s NCAA Division III first-round playoff game between No. 3 UMHB (9-1) and No. 19 Huntingdon (9-1) on Fredenburg Field at Crusader Stadium.
His increased number of snaps has been a pleasant surprise, especially after a sprained knee ligament in a preseason scrimmage hampered him through the first few weeks of the schedule.
“Coming into this year, I didn’t expect to get this much playing time at all. I was just focused on trying to get better and help the team however I could help,” he said. “I put in a lot of work in the summer. I worked out every day back in Alpine.”
When he is back in Alpine — home to fellow American Southwest Conference member Sul Ross State — it’s not unusual for coaches to approach him about coming home to play.
“When I’m back home, a bunch of the coaches will sometimes talk to me about coming back and playing there. I’m like, ‘No. I already have one national championship ring.’ There’s no point in going there and losing every year,” he said. “I never really thought about going to (Sul Ross State). I lived there for 18 years. I wanted to experience something new.”
As part of the regular rotation UMHB uses to keep its defensive tackles fresh throughout a game, Cavness credits the starting duo of junior Tristan Green and senior Pete Smith with helping him become the player he is now, one that’s more than capable of holding his own in the trenches when it’s his turn on the field.
And after practicing throughout last year’s postseason but not suiting up as the Crusaders made their run to win the national championship, Cavness wants to make sure he does everything he can to help UMHB make another push to the Stagg Bowl.
“Everyone’s changing their mindset now that it’s the playoffs,” he said. “It’s win or go home. You have to play every play like it’s your last, because it could be for the seniors.”