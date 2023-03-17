Temple-Weiss baseball

Temple’s Deshaun Brundage hits a two-run double during the Wildcats’ victory over Pflugerville Weiss at Hallford Field on Friday.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Jesaiah Hernandez had three hits and drove in three runs, and Temple used a pair of five-run innings to emphatically open its home slate with a 12-4 District 12-6A win over Pflugerville Weiss on a cold Friday night under the newly installed lights at venerable Hallford Field.

