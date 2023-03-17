Jesaiah Hernandez had three hits and drove in three runs, and Temple used a pair of five-run innings to emphatically open its home slate with a 12-4 District 12-6A win over Pflugerville Weiss on a cold Friday night under the newly installed lights at venerable Hallford Field.
Cats claw Wolves: Temple knocks off Pflugerville Weiss in 12-6A battle, home opener
Josh Weaver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Belton area restaurant and event venue under consideration
- Killeen teenager charged with capital murder in shooting of two Jarrell High School students
- Bloomin’ Temple Festival set April 28-29, 2023
- City Council approves alcohol sales for new Lake Belton area restaurant and event venue
- UPDATE: Temple fisherman drowns at Lake Belton
- Is East Temple ready for another market?
- Suspect sought in Temple shooting; no injuries reported
- Rail-to-trail: Georgetown Railroad pathway conversion could begin by late summer
- Temple standoff ends peacefully after man threatens suicide
- Getting ready to kick it: Temple Coyotes FC season scheduled to start in May