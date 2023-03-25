It was a party at the plate, and plenty of Temple College batters got the invite Saturday as the Lady Leopards kept the floodgates open from a midweek sweep of Ranger.
Three days removed from spouting out 38 runs in a doubleheader road demolition of the Lady Rangers, TC was at it again by posting run-rule victories of 9-1 and 17-1 at its home confines of Danny Scott Sports Complex to complete a four-game sweep of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference set.
Keenan Nunamaker went 3-for-3 with three runs to pace a group of four TC players with multiple hits in its opening win, after which the Lady Leopards produced a pair of mammoth innings in the third and fourth to turn a one-run affair into a rout in the finale.
Lauren Tetreault and Shaylann Grace, meanwhile, remained steady in the circle to keep the Lady Leopards (26-8, 8-4) on top in each of the five-inning games.
“We started off slow, but we started to string some hits together and just did what we needed to do to get runs across the plate,” Temple head coach Kadie Berlin-George said of Saturday’s Game 2, during which her team trailed 1-0 after the top of the first but quickly tied it in its half then scored eight runs in the third and seven in the fourth to steamroll to the victory.
The wins helped the Lady Leopards regroup after their first NTJCAC series loss earlier in the week to league-leading Grayson, which took three of four from TC, including a pair Monday after Temple handed Grayson its first conference blemish thanks to an 8-6 win last week.
“We had really good games against Grayson,” said first baseman Kate Moala, who was 3-for-3 with three doubles in Saturday’s second game, including a bases-clearing three-run shot into the right-center gap during the seven-run fourth. “We got some momentum back. Definitely with our pitchers, it’s easy to back them up when they’re putting so many people away with their strikeouts. It gets you going.”
Moala backed up Grace — who cruised through Ranger’s lineup after the slight hiccup in the first by retiring 10 of the final 11 hitters she faced — with five RBIs in Game 2 to finish off a 5-for-5 performance collectively during Saturday’s two games, which also included a pair of walks.
The Lady Leopards got RBIs from Nunamaker and Allie Cruz to claim a 2-1 edge after the first two innings before four errors by Ranger (0-31, 0-16) contributed to TC’s eight-run, 13-batter frame in the third, which Grace and Moala capped with back-to-back run-scoring doubles for a 10-1 edge.
In total, eleven TC batters reached base at least once in the second game as the Lady Leopards emptied their bench. Hannah Wiggins (double) and Channing Lipe (triple) also had extra-base hits, and Alyssa Budisalovich finished 2-for-3 with a walk. Grace had five strikeouts and gave up two hits — none after the first — in picking up her 10th win of the year.
“I feel like after the first inning, we knew we needed to get it going,” Moala said. “We were behind and we normally start out pretty hot, so we knew we needed to step it up.”
The quick start was there for TC in Game 1 as RBI doubles from Nunamaker and Moala sandwiched around Grace’s run-scoring single gave the Lady Leopards a first-inning 3-0 lead.
Though they kept adding on, the initial cushion was plenty for Tetreault, who fanned seven and walked one while allowing only two hits and an unearned run to net her team-best 12th victory of the season.
“I thought Lauren came out and pitched much better today than she did in Game 1 Wednesday,” Berlin-George said. “We worked on some stuff and it was good to see her come out and have a better outing, which she threw well on Wednesday, but it’s always great throwing better the second time you see somebody.”
The Lady Leopards extended their edge to 8-0 in the third, highlighted by Zariah London’s two-run double to center that scored Moala and Cruz, who had each singled. Breayna Jackson singled up the middle to plate London for the eight-run gap.
Moala (2-for-2, walk), Cruz (2-for-3, two RBIs) and London (2-for-2, two RBIs) rounded out TC’s multi-hit group in the opener.
The Lady Leopards travel to Hill for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday.