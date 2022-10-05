Temple is going on the road to play Hewitt Midway on Friday night. The Panthers are the next District 12-6A opponents on the schedule. That’s about the extent of what’s relevant in Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart’s realm.
What about the previous half-dozen results dating to 2012 against the Panthers? Restoring a rivalry after a couple seasons in different leagues?
History this and history that. Might as well be static because Stewart on Tuesday said those are topics non grata inside Temple’s athletic facility and for everyone else to discuss until heart’s content.
“My deal is, if you play the way you play because of who’s on the other sideline, you’re setting yourself up for failure. I don’t give a rip if it’s Midway. Never have. I didn’t buy into the Belton deal, either. I just don’t subscribe to that stuff. I don’t care if we’ve beaten somebody 85 years in a row, we’ve never played them before, or they’ve beaten us 85 years in a row,” Stewart said.
“The chemistry of each team is real and, to me, the chemistry of a team will determine how the season goes, not who you are playing. Because, you can have 17 returning starters, but if the right pieces aren’t there to make it a productive, cohesive unit, then I’ve seen locker rooms fall apart. I am way more interested in the chemistry and the camaraderie and the health of our football team, the health of the locker room, than I am who the hell is on the schedule. I do not care.
“We have to go be the best version of ourselves. It’s never going to be about somebody else.”
Fair enough, but for everyone else’s dinner-table talk, this is the first meeting since 2019 between two schools separated by about 30 miles.
Midway (1-5, 1-1) slogged through the previous two seasons (combined 3-16 record) as members of Metroplex-heavy District 11-6A with teams such as Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill and Waxahachie, while Temple (4-2, 2-0) remained the cream of the crop in 12-6A.
Since 2012, the Panthers are 6-0 against the Wildcats, whose last league loss was to Midway, 52-28, on Nov. 1 2019, when the teams shared the title.
Again, irrelevant tidbits to Stewart, whose two-time reigning district champions take a 17-game 12-6A winning streak into Friday night.
“This year is this year,” Stewart said. “I don’t think you can live in the past, positive or negative.”
Panthers’ picture
Stewart essentially applied the old saying of don’t judge a book by its cover to the Panthers, whose record could be considered deceiving.
“They are not getting their doors blown off and they played a non-district schedule that was as good or better than ours. I mean, they played some folks,” Stewart said.
“I just know that there are a lot of really good football teams and there are no weeks off. I said it a long time ago, Midway is going to be better than you want them to be.”
The Panthers started the year 0-4 after non-district losses to Mansfield, Odessa Permian, Leander Vandegrift and Rockwall-Heath, a foursome that has a combined record of 18-3. They then opened 12-6A with a 48-37 win over Hutto before falling last week to Harker Heights 24-13.
“We played a very tough non-district schedule. The thing about us — and even Temple and Heights — is when you’re located where we are, there’s just not a lot of 6As. We can’t play each other so you have to go to the Metroplex, Austin area, out west. And when you have to do that, you’re going to play the best,” second-year Midway coach Shane Anderson said. “So, it got us ready for district. Kids have done a really good job improving each and every week.”
Much of the improvement on offense coincided with Junior Thornton’s move from wide receiver to quarterback starting Week 4 against Rockwall-Heath. He rushed for more than 200 yards against the Hawks and the Hippos while completing 64 percent of his passes. Last week against the Knights, he had 133 yards total before an injury in the fourth quarter.
Anderson said Tuesday that Thornton is out for the season with a broken collar bone.
“We found a little lightning in a bottle with Junior Thornton so it’s unfortunate for him and for the Panthers,” Anderson said. “But it’s next man up. We preach it to the kids all the time. We can’t hit the panic button. We have to get someone else ready to play and put our best foot forward.”
The next man, Anderson said, is 6-foot-7, 225-pound Reid Tedford, who began the season as the starting QB. Tedford is 37-of-83 passing for 520 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
The senior signal caller will lean on 6-0, 195-pound running back Dom Hill (113 carries, 502 yards, four TDs) for stability and playmaking.
“(Tedford has) all the tools we just have to find him a little confidence and get a little spark going where he can get his mojo working,” Anderson said.
“Dom’s a good player. We’re going to have to put it on his back – just me being honest. We have to find a way to win two out of the next four, if not three, so we’re are going to rely heavily on him but be smart about it.”
Linebackers Adrian Melvin (70 tackles), Esrom Martinez (56 tackles) and safety Landon Whisenton (50 tackles) spearhead the Panthers’ 3-3-5 defense. Linebacker Kannon Clendenin is coming off a 17-tackle outing against Heights.
“It’s two good ball clubs, a lot of really good kids that have grown up playing against each other and two really good staffs that are going to put their kids in position to be successful,” Anderson said. “It should be a fun one to watch and a fun one to be a part of.”
Notes and numbers
-- Wildcats sophomore safety O’Ryan Peoples suffered a right-shoulder injury last Friday during Temple’s 32-19 win over Pflugerville Weiss and is expected to miss “at least two weeks,” according to Stewart, who added that Temple will adjust to Peoples’ absence by utilizing senior Naeten Mitchell’s versatility.
“We’ll use Nate as kind of a swing guy. He started his career here at that Boom spot so he’s familiar with that,” Stewart said. “We’ll work that and Kaiden Anderson and Steven Jackson will play corner. We have a plan but it’s paper thin everywhere.”
Also on the injury front, sophomore wide receiver Christian Tutson, who missed the game against Weiss, remains day to day with an upper body ailment, Stewart said. Senior Tavion Flowers started in Tutson’s place and caught three passes for 19 yards. “We are obviously different without Tutson because you can’t duplicate that speed,” Stewart said. “Tavion played well the other night. He’s going to have to step up and take a much bigger role, and our slots have got to catch the ball.”
-- Senior Mikal Harrison-Pilot’s one-handed grab of quarterback Reese Rumfield’s heave highlighted Temple’s strong second half when the Wildcats outscored the Wolves 22-6 after the offense was limited to three points and 17 plays in the first half. Harrison-Pilot finished with three catches for 131 yards and two scores, and he now leads the area with 580 yards receiving. Rumfield’s 1,340 yards passing are tops in 12-6A. His 13 TDs rank second in 12-6A behind Hutto’s Will Hammond (15).
-- Linebacker Taurean York had a team-high 11 tackles against Weiss for 64 this season. After two sacks a week ago, defensive tackle Kam Carter now has six on the year. Mitchell’s punt block and subsequent recovery for a TD in the first quarter was Temple’s second punt block and TD this season. Lezlie Jackson blocked a punt that was returned for a score by Tutson in Week 3 versus College Station.
Around 12-6A
Other district games this week: Copperas Cove (2-3, 0-1) is at Weiss (2-4, 0-2) and Heights (5-1, 2-0) is at Hutto (3-2, 0-1). Bryan (4-2, 1-1) is idle.