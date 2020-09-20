As two of the most storied Texas high school football programs, it’s almost a shame that Temple and Longview haven’t played each other more often.
The similarities between the two cities and football programs are striking. Both were founded in post-Civil War America as railroad towns and now have roughly 80,000 citizens with thriving industrial economies. Only about 150 students separate the schools’ enrollment total, with Temple just above the Class 6A threshold and Longview slightly below.
While neither have state title dynasties, both have twice savored the exhilaration of winning a championship and finished as runner-up multiple times — Temple seven times, Longview three. Both programs have won well over 700 games and have a combined 17 players and coaches in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.
Obviously, the three-plus hour drive between the two has precluded them from scheduling each other in a non-playoff game, with the exception of Friday night at AT&T Stadium.
Only once in their previous six meetings — dating back 83 years — has Temple and Longview met before the postseason, as the Lobos are one of a handful of teams that hold a series lead over Temple at 4-2.
It didn’t get much more star-studded than a state quarterfinal on December 11, 1937 at Lobo Stadium. Legendary coach Pete Shotwell and Chal Daniel, who went on to become the University of Texas’ first All-American in 1941, led Longview. The Wildcats, nicknamed the Temple Typhoon that season, had a wealth of talent in future Longhorn great Noble Doss and Texas A&M mainstays Euel Wesson and Tom Pickett. Lester Cranfill was in his first year as the Wildcats’ coach.
Longview scored first on a 6-yard run by Hardy Miller, but the Wildcats came back to take a 12-6 halftime lead in front of 8,000 fans. The Lobos took over in the second half, holding the Wildcats without a first down in the third quarter and Miller recording two interceptions. Longview scored two second-half touchdowns and won 19-12, and went on to win its first state title over Wichita Falls by the same score two games later.
The roles were reversed three years later when the Lobos came to a mud-caked Woodson Field for a Class 2A quarterfinal on December 13, 1940. The Wildcats jumped to an 18-0 halftime lead, fended off a Lobo comeback and secured a 24-13 victory. Ed Dusek scored three touchdowns and rushed for 163 yards, and Hub Speer added another TD. Temple reached its first state title game two weeks later, but lost to Amarillo.
The only time Temple and Longview played a non-district game was on Oct. 1, 1954 at Woodson Field. It was Jay Fikes’ first year at Temple after a decade at Littlefield. Catfish Smith coached the Lobos.
Don Davis caught a 54-yard TD pass from Tom Jenkins to give Temple a strong start. However, the Lobos scored 19 straight points for a 19-7 lead at the half. Temple’s Buddy Honeycutt recovered a fumble deep in Lobo territory early in the second half and Curtis Morries scored from the 4-yard line shortly after. A third-quarter safety put the Lobos up 21 -14 going into the fourth.
Temple tied the game in the fourth, but Longview answered quickly with a touchdown run for a 27-21 lead. The Wildcats traveled deep into Lobo territory, but Jenkins’ pass was batted away at the 5 on the final play to preserve Longview’s win.
Another 39 years went by before the Wildcats and Lobos crossed paths again, this time in a Class 5A area round playoff game in Bedford with Temple seeking a repeat of its 1992 state championship.
Although the teams were tied 7-all at halftime, it was the Wildcats who ran away with it. Delarrius Wilson and Gerald Watson rushed for more than 100 yards apiece with Wilson scoring twice and Patrick Stanford returning an interception for a touchdown for a 28-7 Wildcat win to tie the series record 2-2.
The last two meetings in the last decade weren’t as hotly contested as the previous four with the Lobos winning 24-3 in a 2011 bi-district game in Corsicana and 41-10 last year in another bi-district game at Lobo Stadium for the first time since that inaugural meeting in 1937.
New schools with new names continue to flood the high school football market, but there’s something gratifying and nostalgic about two century-old warhorses doing battle even if it’s only now and then.