Peanut Brazzle

Senior safety Peanut Brazzle is averaging 6.3 tackles per game for Lake Belton, which is at Killeen Shoemaker tonight.

 Ray Swindle

As part of his interest in fashion, Peanut Brazzle enjoys a relaxing outing to the thrift store in search of his next look.

jweaver@tdtnews.com

Tags