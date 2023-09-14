As part of his interest in fashion, Peanut Brazzle enjoys a relaxing outing to the thrift store in search of his next look.
It turns out, since his arrival on campus in Lake Belton’s first freshman class four years ago, Brazzle’s upbeat personality, reliability and program-first mentality have been perfect fits for the Broncos football team.
“I think he’s ultra-competitive and wants to win at everything he does,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said of Brazzle, a four-year defensive starter who doubles as Lake Belton’s left fielder and leadoff hitter on its baseball team.
“He’s a good kid. Like all those four-year guys, I’ve seen him mature from day one, and the trust we have in him is very high.”
Coming off what Cope considered one of his best games during his career last week in terms of communication and field awareness, Brazzle helps lead Lake Belton (2-1, 0-1) into a bounce-back opportunity and District 4-5A-I tangle against Killeen Shoemaker (2-1, 0-1) that is set for 7 tonight at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Broncos have had eight days to recover and recalibrate after a harrowing 38-34 overtime loss last Thursday to Red Oak, and Brazzle said he and his teammates galvanized in their approach to move forward.
“We handled it well. We didn’t get down on each other, or blame one another,” said Brazzle, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound safety. “We just came together as a group even more and used it as motivation in practice.”
Cope’s first interaction with Brazzle, a Temple native who attended Central Texas Christian School for a few years before spending the third through eighth grades in Salado ISD, occurred in the summer of 2020, when times were a bit uncertain but sports had returned after a few months away. It was a matter-of-fact encounter Cope recalled with a chuckle.
“He said, ‘Hey, I’m Peanut Brazzle.’ I said ‘OK. Let’s roll,’” Cope said.
By now, Brazzle doesn’t need many introductions around campus. Everyone knows him as Peanut, even though his given name is Davin, just like his dad. It’s how his name appears on rosters and how he prefers to introduce himself to new acquaintances, mainly because that’s how it’s been for so long.
“My grandma gave me the nickname when I was a baby because she said when I was born I had a peanut head,” Brazzle said.
After a freshman season at cornerback, Brazzle, who described himself as “high-energy, very positive, a motivator and a fun person to be around,” was moved to safety. He said the adjustments were minor and mostly consisted of making sure he was in the right positions on any given play, run or pass.
Brazzle had 30 tackles during Lake Belton’s first playoff-qualifying campaign in 2022 when it went 8-3. He already has 19 stops this season, an average of 6.3 per game to put him on pace for about 69 tackles if the Broncos play the same amount of games.
That’s a significant bump in production that correlates with Brazzle’s competitive mindset, which he said is fueled by a want to continue to improve. It also helps that his favorite part about the position he plays is searching out the player with the ball and then forcibly impeding his progress.
In other words: “Going downhill and hitting people,” he said.
“He’s been a lot more vocal and has pride in it,” Cope said. “There’s a hunger about him right now, and I’m really proud of him.”
Lake Belton defensive coordinator Randy Hooton has noticed similar traits.
“He is a competitor. When the lights come on, he wants to compete. He wants to win. He’s not afraid to come up and give a hit. Contact is not an issue for him,” Hooton said. “He’s done a great job this year of stepping into a leadership role, knowing that he’s got some guys around him with less experience.”
Brazzle has kept busy while in high school, juggling a baseball and football schedule that requires equal and fully focused attention to both nearly year round. He said maintaining consistency is integral to managing the demands.
“You have to go get after it and sometimes do the stuff that you don’t want to do, because that will definitely help you,” he said.
With his senior year in full swing, Brazzle is becoming aware of how fast time moves. When he thinks about it, his freshman year wasn’t all that long ago. Packed into that blurred span of highs and lows while with the Lake Belton athletic program — injuries, playoff games, pep rallies, and more — are lessons learned that will last.
“I feel like it has shaped me as a person. It’s encouraged me to be a better person day by day and have a great work ethic,” Brazzle said. “It contributes to your life outside of school and in school.
“I didn’t really believe people when they said to enjoy it because time flies by. Now I do because, dang, I’m already a senior. It flew by quick. I’m just going to take it all in and have fun.”
That sounds like a good deal.