Even while drawing extra attention from defenders throughout Temple’s 14-game District 12-6A slate, junior post Aniah Hall still managed, more often than not, to boost the Tem-Cats’ offensive production en route to their second-place finish.
So, it’s fitting that the 6-foot-1 Hall was named the league’s offensive player of the year, an honor announced earlier this week along with the rest of the 12-6A all-district list.
“She played a big role for us and was a big presence as a rim protector and an offensive threat,” third-year Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc said, crediting Hall for her persistence and consistency in fighting through defensive pressure. “It can sometimes get aggravating having three people around you when you catch the ball, so learning to understand that she was going to be double- and triple-teamed really contributed to the success that she had.”
Hall averaged 16.6 points and 10.4 rebounds during district play, only once scoring less than 11 points and posting more than 20 four times. She had seven double-doubles in district, including four in a row from Jan. 5-15 and an 18-point, 16-rebound performance in the regular-season finale against Harker Heights that helped Temple clinch its second seed in the Class 6A playoffs.
Harker Heights senior Sierra Brooks was voted by the league’s coaches as the overall most valuable player. Copperas Cove’s A’Zariah Knotts earned defensive player of the year, and Taler Thornton of Bryan and Taleiyah Gibbs of Killeen shared the newcomer of the year award.
LeBlanc, whose team won its final four regular-season outings and finished the year 16-8, was selected as coach of the year along with Heights’ Shirretha Nelson, whose squad won the district title and went 15-4 overall.
Junior Nyteria Colbert (13 points per game in 12-6A) and senior Taliyah Johnson (9.6 points) made first-team distinction for Temple, which also had second-team representative Haleigh Johnson, a senior, and honorable mention players Aaliyah Thomas and Tamera Copeland.
The Tem-Cats’ season ended last Saturday when they were defeated by Cedar Hill 55-34 in a bi-district playoff that was delayed for eight days because of the winter storm that swept across the state.
“Despite everything that went on this season, they continued to show up, play hard and do their school work. So, I thought it was well-deserved for those kids,” LeBlanc said.
Belton juniors McKenna Maddux and Anna Beamesderfer were named second-team honorees, and seniors Nylah Modeste and Karina Fisher were honorable mention.