Selecting an all-century football team from such a vast and diverse talent pool as there is in Texas is every bit the mammoth task that one would expect.
As daunting as that may be, though, it provides a lasting honor to those few players who are chosen even if there is an aspect of frivolity involved. Everybody who is worthy can’t possibly be honored, and there would be few if any wrong choices of the ones who are so honored.
Such has been the endeavor of the University Interscholastic League, with the help of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, in this the 100th anniversary of the organization’s governance of high school football.
Throughout this most unusual season, the magazine has systematically rolled out the honorees for the top 100 players, teams and rivalries for the century.
Temple and part of the Temple area did get some attention in the lists, which are still up for fan voting to cull the 100 down to a top 10.
Although this area has produced 15 football state championships between Temple, Cameron Yoe, Bartlett, Rockdale, Gatesville, Granger, Killeen and Rosebud-Lott, only one of those squads emerged to make the elite list.
Temple’s 1979 team, which went undefeated and ended the program’s years of near misses for the Wildcats’ first title, was chosen — deservedly so, of course. In a sense, that team represents the heart of a decade from 1976 to ’85 of consistent excellence in which the Wildcats went 109-14-2.
Arguably, when it comes to picking the greatest teams — and especially players — a more fair division of time would be to divide them by decades. Modern teams and those from the World War II era are incomparable, which is why ranking them in some sort of order is unrealistic.
This exercise is more about being named than comparisons. Inevitably, great teams and players will be left out in either case. Choosing all-time great teams naturally includes great players such as Kenneth Davis, who was a vital part of the Wildcats’ 1979 title but not among the 100 players picked.
Much of the criteria for selecting the 100 players wasn’t necessarily their high school career alone, but what came after at the college and professional levels. Temple placed two in the century club.
Charles “Ki” Aldrich from the 1930s was the lone Temple High player named. Aldrich went on to an All-American career at TCU as a center, linebacker and guard before embarking on an NFL career. He was the first player taken in the 1939 NFL draft and went on to play for Chicago and Washington.
Aldrich’s career often intersected with older Temple native Sammy Baugh as the two teamed together at TCU and Washington. Baugh made the 100 as well but was affiliated with Sweetwater, where he finished his last two years of high school.
Not surprisingly, Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Green from Temple Dunbar in the 1960s also was honored. Greene’s high school career flew under the radar, but he blossomed at North Texas State and was the fourth player taken in the 1969 NFL draft as the foundational stone in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s.
Tommie Harris, a 1990s defensive tackle from Killeen Ellison who enjoyed a much-lauded career at Oklahoma and with the Chicago Bears, also was named.
Bobby Dillon of Temple, who was voted into the Hall of Fame posthumously earlier this year after starring for the University of Texas and the Green Bay Packers in the 1950s, was not included.
The rivalry category leaves more room for inclusivity covering a century. It also brings more local teams and towns into the process, and four time-honored local rivalries were part of the top 100.
Picking the greatest rivalries often has less to do with the series record as it does longevity and/or the palpable emotion encased in them. Those taken from Central Texas sport those elements.
The Temple-Belton rivalry dates back to 1905. Although there were significant gaps in play — 62 years of dormancy in one stretch — the fervor of a Temple-Belton game only grew.
There aren’t the same gaps in the other three local rivalries on the list — Rogers-Academy, Cameron Yoe-Rockdale and Granger-Bartlett — and they remain games that matter deeply to the participants in each case.
Temple, Rogers, Cameron Yoe and Granger hold sizable series advantages in each respective rivalry.
As with any all-time grouping of teams, players and rivalries, there is room for conjecture as to who is and who isn’t on the list. But the bottom line is that Central Texas’ presence was made known.