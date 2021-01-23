Every small town high school team should have someone like Doris Lange as part of its support system, and by no means does Holland take her loyalty for granted.
If the Hornets are playing basketball in town or not too far away, Lange will be there with one of her beloved purple Holland shirts on and with enough Snickers bars and gum for the teams and other children who may be nearby.
It’s been that way since 1976.
“We started going to football games and then really started going to basketball games,” said Lange, who turns 72 next month. “A lot of kids didn’t have anybody going to their games. So, we became that somebody.”
The “we” she refers to is her and late husband, Bill, who passed away 17 years ago. The Langes were such staples at Hornets basketball games for so long they were named honorary team parents one year, a plaque that Doris still cherishes.
“We started going to games and we enjoyed them so much,” she said. “It’s a good way to get into the community and meet the kids and their parents. We always had candy, so I was the Candy Lady and he was the Candy Man.”
The Langes had one of those love-at-first-sight romances, at least where Bill was concerned anyway. Bill was from a small town in Kansas and came through Temple one day to the restaurant where Doris, a Buckholts native, was working as a carhop.
“He came to the place I was working and said, ‘I’m going to marry you,’” Doris recalled. “I told him I had other plans. One year later, we were married.”
The couple initially lived in Cyclone but later bought a home and moved to Holland.
“We like small towns,” she said.
As with most small towns, the school and its athletic teams and other extracurricular events are the hub of activity. The Langes loved sports with a special affection for basketball and made every effort to be at every game they could. Eventually, the players looked for them and once the Langes entered the gym, fans would semi-jokingly comment that the game could then start.
Doris further ingratiated herself into Hornets lore by being one of the first PA announcers at Central Texas basketball games and most assuredly the first female announcer.
“I introduced the players until this year’s pandemic because they just want to get the games started as quickly as they can,” she said. “I made a big deal out of it. Other schools saw that and they started doing it, too.
“The kids I announced for years ago, I started announcing their kids’ names.”
Doris has made herself an indispensable part of Holland’s fabric.
“She’s one of the first people I met when I came here in 2005,” said Matt McCray, a former Hornets boys basketball coach and currently the assistant principal at the high school.
“She is one of the most supportive people you could have for your basketball program, both boys and girls. Anything she can do to help, she will.”
Doris has served the school in a variety of roles, including middle school secretary, a tutor for Spanish-only speaking students, working in the library and as a substitute teacher.
“She has done just about everything around the campus,” said Holland superintendent Shane Downing, who has been in Holland since 1999. “She’s been a big part of many things. She loves kids like they’re her own.”
Which is what makes Doris’ decades-long loyalty to Holland and the basketball teams in particular way beyond the norm. The Langes had a son, but he didn’t share their passion for sports. They, nevertheless, were more regular attendees of Hornets games than even some parents whose sons or daughters were involved.
She has, however, taken on the role of an adoptive grandparent to a set of twins, Mary and Kathryn Kriczky, who are junior guards for the Lady Hornets. As if she needs a reason to go to games, the twins make it all the more special.
“It feels so good to watch them play,” she said.
Their posters, along with the other members of the team, hang just below the sign dedicating the scoreboard to Doris’ late husband, Bill.
“We were married 37 wonderful years and so much of it came with sports,” she said. “The student council and the school put up that sign and it warms my heart every time I see it.”
Doris, who when not at Hornets games is often found working and making pizzas at the town’s busy Double K Drive-In, intends to carry her purple and gold devotion to the Hornets until the end.
“I love my Hornets,” she said. “When I meet my Maker, I’m going to be buried in my Hornet T-shirt. That’s who I am.”