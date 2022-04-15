Entering this week’s four-game set with Hill, Temple College head coach Craig McMurtry knew it was closing in on crunch time for his Leopards, who had yet to win a series since conference play began in early March.
That’s no longer the case.
While it still may be crunch time for Temple, the Leopards now have a series win under their belts and a resounding one at that as they finished off a four-game sweep of Hill with a pair of going-away wins Friday at Danny Scott Sports Complex.
In the opener, Temple got a strong outing from starter Davis Pratt — who was backed up with an eight-run barrage in the third — as it cruised to an 11-1, six-inning run-rule win, which was followed by an 8-2 decision over the Rebels in the end-cap during which the Leopards took a first-inning lead and never looked back.
It marked four straight Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference wins for Temple (26-15, 9-11) for the first time this season. The Leopards entered Friday’s action in a three-way tie for fifth with Hill (20-19, 7-13) and Cisco.
Coupled with a pair of close road wins over Hill on Wednesday, it also gave Temple some momentum heading into next week’s four-game set with rival McLennan.
“This was a big week. These were probably the most complete games we’ve played as far as the pitching. The hitters had a good week as far as getting on base and guys coming up with big hits to drive guys in,” said McMurtry, whose team has won six of its last seven as it enters the final stretch of the regular season — 13 games, six of which are at home.
“Defensively, we were pretty solid most of today and most of this week. And that’s the whole deal. Whenever you have a chance to play all facets of the game the way you’re supposed to, you have a chance to win. And those were four big wins for us.”
Pratt threw a complete game in Friday’s opener, striking out three and surrendering just three hits to earn the win.
He received ample support, getting a Zane Spinn double to score Caleb Hill for a 1-0 lead in the first, after which Temple broke it open with an eight-run third when it sent 13 batters to the plate.
Caleb Hill started the third-inning outburst with a single to center to score Travis Chestnut and later finished it with a ground ball single through the right side to plate Temple High grad Bryan Williams for a comfortable 9-0 lead.
Caleb Hill finished 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs to lead a Leopards offense that got at least one hit from every starter but one, finishing with 10 knocks.
The Leopards continued that pace in Game 2, when they churned out 12 hits. Spinn collected three, including a run-scoring double in the second that plated Andre Jackson for a 3-0 lead. Jackson had led off with a walk, advanced to second on Raithen Malone’s single and stole third.
Malone also finished with three hits to pace Temple’s offense in the second game.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time and just one inning at a time, really,” said Spinn, a Holland grad who finished 4-for-7 on the day and also walked twice. “We’re seeing the ball real well right now. I think the biggest thing is we knew we needed to win four games (this week) and we came out here expecting to do it.”
Dash Albus went five innings, striking out one and giving up one run on four hits to pick up the win in Game 2. Mason Brandenberger and Hagen Rose combined for four innings of two-hit relief to lock down the victory.
The lone run Albus surrendered came when Jagger Schattle came in to score from third base as Dalton Kramer was caught in a rundown between first and second.
It cut Hill’s gap to 3-1, but the Leopards responded with a three-run fifth that included RBIs from Simon Larranaga and Dawson French to pull back ahead by five.
Temple will host McLennan in a noon doubleheader Wednesday.
“With McLennan coming up next week, that’s going to be a huge challenge,” McMurtry said. “They’re the No. 1 team in the conference. We’re going to have to carry this over into next week and try to do the same thing as far as executing.”