Brandon Hicks had a lot to say to his team following its practice Wednesday. While kneeling on a rain-soaked field on a drizzling, muggy afternoon, the Cougars listened intently as the first-year Rosebud-Lott head coach spoke about the team’s effort and attention to detail.
His biggest point of emphasis, though, could be summed up in one word — potential.
Hicks said that while having potential can be a positive, it also can be misleading because it doesn’t guarantee success and means nothing unless there are results to verify.
Last week, the Cougars took a big step toward turning their potential into results.
“You can look at a group of kids and say they have a lot of potential. But until the kids realize what they’re capable of and make it a reality, then that’s all it is, just potential,” said Hicks, whose team defeated Wortham 32-13 last Friday to snap the Cougars’ 15-game losing streak. “I feel like we’re one of those teams with a lot of potential, but we have to be sure to will that into reality and not just let it be potential.”
The Cougars (1-1) were one of two area teams that ended long losing streaks last week. The Bartlett Bulldogs (1-1) also picked up their first win of the year, a 48-12 romp over Ranger, which ended a 26-game skid that dated back to 2017.
“Getting that off our backs, for the coaches, players and the town, it was huge,” second-year Bartlett head coach Brian Kozma said. “We all needed this win and needed to end the streak so that the kids can have proof that they can win games. It’s one thing for coaches to talk about winning. But until the kids see it for themselves and believe on their own, things aren’t going to really change.”
Rosebud-Lott, which plays Texas Wind homeschool in Waco tonight, fields a much improved offense from a year ago. After totaling just 24 points last season — 18 of which came in the finale — the Cougars have scored 66 points through two games this year. The increased offensive production, along with a change in attitude by the Cougars, gave Rosebud-Lott a confidence boost and changed the players’ expectations for the team.
“When you ride a losing streak like that, the only direction to go is up. You can always get better. We couldn’t get any worse then what happened last year,” senior wide receiver Steven Buhl said. “This team was ready to change things. We weren’t about to go through what we went through last year again.”
With a new coach and new mindset, Rosebud-Lott wanted to start the season with a win and end the streak as quickly as possible. While that didn’t quite come to fruition, sophomore lineman Easton Fulton was confident another 0-10 season was not in the cards for the Cougars.
“I knew we weren’t going to go winless this year. (Hicks) has brought in a new way of thinking that has helped us a lot,” Fulton said. “After last year, it feels good to get the win and get on the right track.”
Bartlett thought it had a good opportunity to end its losing streak last year against Iola in the season finale. A win that night also would have put the Bulldogs in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. While neither of those hopes came true, the loss served as motivation for the Bulldogs, who have begun to put things together and shown an increased sense of urgency in their second year under Kozma.
“The grind of working everyday has been the biggest thing for this team,” Kozma said. “It didn’t happen overnight and we’re still not where we want to be, but we’re getting there.”
Running downhill
Several area athletes put up significant rushing numbers in Week 2, but no one came close to the performance Troy senior running back Zach Hrbacek had last Friday. Hrbacek — the area leader with 577 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns this season — ran for 296 yards and six touchdowns, and also had a 100-yard kickoff return for a score in the Trojans’ 55-37 win over Mexia.
Troy (1-1) plays at Robinson tonight.
Senior quarterback Trapper Ensor ran for 222 yards and a trio of touchdowns in Bruceville-Eddy’s 39-25 loss to Crawford. Junior running back Derrick Warren tallied 181 yards rushing and a touchdown for Jarrell in the Cougars’ 54-14 loss to Fredericksburgh. For Bartlett, senior running back Levonta Davis helped lead the Bulldogs to victory with 159 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Another big win for Holland
Holland improved to 2-0 with a 62-33 win against Bosqueville, another victory that helped validate the Hornets’ offseason change to a new offensive scheme.
Ninth-year Holland head coach Brad Talbert said before the season that the offense will focus on the rushing attack more, and last week was a prime example of what the Hornets can accomplish when they’re firing on all cylinders.
Holland ran for 528 yards and was led by senior Josh Evans, who had 154 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
The 62 points marked the first time Holland reached the 60-point plateau this season and was the fifth time over the last two years the Hornets scored 60 or more points in a game.