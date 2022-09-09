RED OAK — It was expected to be an offensive showdown Friday night between Lake Belton and Red Oak, two teams that entered District 4-5A-I play each averaging more than 400 yards and 40 points per game.
The match-up more than lived up to the billing — and then some.
The Broncos’ Connor Crews threw for 267 yards and five touchdowns, the last of which found Micah Hudson across the middle from 14 yards out to tie things at 47 in overtime.
Red Oak had taken a 47-41 lead on the first possession of the extra period when Moses Martindale plunged in from 2 yards out, but Lake Belton’s Bruce Onchweri broke through to block the extra point attempt.
Following Hudson’s score — his second of the game — and a Red Oak timeout, the Broncos’ Tommy Stephens converted the point-after attempt to secure their 48-47 comeback win and the celebration was on.
The visiting side of Billy Goodloe Stadium erupted as many Lake Belton players stormed around Stephens on the field, the mass of bodies growing larger as players jumped and hollered as they relished the last moments of their dramatic win to open their first-ever district schedule.
“I had the snap count down and everything,” Onchweri said of his game-altering special teams play, one of many big stops in the second half for the Broncos (3-0) after Red Oak (2-1) built a 35-21 halftime lead by scoring touchdowns on five of their six first-half possessions.
“As soon as that ball moved, I was out of there,” the senior continued. “I was like, no matter if I’m close, if I’m far away, I don’t care, I’m going to jump and I’m blocking this. They’re not leaving with this extra point.”
Lake Belton trailed by 14 points for most of the third quarter, but outscored Red Oak 20-6 in the final 13½ minutes, starting with a Crews TD on a 1-yard keeper to cut the gap to 35-28 with 1:28 left in the third.
Crews added 68 yards rushing and a pair of scores while Tristan Robin’s 96 yards rushing on 13 carries led the Broncos. Crews’ top target was Ty Legg, who had seven grabs for 83 yards, including an 18-yard score that trimmed the gap to 35-34 midway through the fourth.
After surrendering five touchdowns in the first half, three of which went for 70-plus yards, Lake Belton stopped the Hawks on downs twice and also got interceptions from Javeon Wilcox and Manuel Herrera in the game’s final 24 minutes.
Herrera’s interception came just four plays after Wilcox had helped Lake Belton tie the game when he capped a 12-play drive, 88-yard drive with a 14-yard TD grab over the middle from Crews that tied the score at 41 with 33 seconds left.
“When I motioned over and I saw Micah Hudson go outside and I cut inside, no one was on me,” said Wilcox, who also had a 19-yard TD reception to cut the gap to 21-14 early in the second quarter.
“I didn’t see anybody down the field so all I had to do was make the catch and go in and score,” the senior continued. “I thought it was game over right there.”
Herrera’s interception then set Lake Belton up at Red Oak’s 48-yard line with 4 seconds left and Crews’ pass to the end zone fell short as time expired, but a pass interference call moved the ball up 15 yards and gave the Broncos one last shot to win it with an untimed play to end regulation.
Crews’ pass intended for Hudson in the right corner of the end zone was batted down by the Hawks’ Austen Morgan, forcing overtime.
“Our kids fought tooth and nail to the very end,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. “Bruce with that blocked kick in overtime and Tommy Stephens making those extra points, the one to get it to overtime and the one to win it. What an awesome deal for our kids and this community. I am so thankful. It took about 40 kids tonight to win this game and it took all of our coaching staff and everybody was a part of it and they just did a phenomenal job.”
The Hawks came out of the gate with a 74-yard pass from Jaylon Robinson to Jairrus Nicholson along the right side to assume a 7-0 lead with just 22 seconds elapsed.
It marked the first time Lake Belton trailed this season.
LAKE BELTON 48, RED OAK 47 (OT)
Lake Belton 7 14 7 13 7 — 48
Red Oak 21 14 0 6 6 — 47
RO — Jairrus Nicholson 74 pass from Jaylon Robinson (Josh Jimenez kick)
LB — Micah Hudson 17 pass from Connor Crews (Cole Jackson kick)
RO — Warren Roberson 73 pass from Chris Martinez (kick failed)
RO — Brayden Robinson 17 pass from J.Robinson (J. Robinson run)
LB — Javeon Wilcox 19 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
RO — Nicholson 27 pass from J.Robinson (Jimenez kick)
LB — Crews 2 run (Jackson kick)
RO — Montaz Williams 85 kickoff return (Jimenez kick)
LB — Crews 1 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Ty Legg 18 pass from Crews (kick failed)
RO — J.Robinson 1 run (pass failed)
LB — Wilcox 14 pass from Crews (pass failed)
RO — Moses Martindale 2 run (kick failed)
LB — Wilcox 14 pass from Crews (Tommy Stephens kick)
LB — Hudson 14 pass from Crews (Stephens kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LB RO
First downs 18 18
Rushes-yards 36-215 38-196
Passing yards 267 316
Comp.-Att.-Int. 20-36-1 18-28-2
Punts-average 4-35.3 2-27.5
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 7-55 14-139
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake Belton: Tristan Robin 13-96, Crews 12-68, D’Arius Wilkerson 7-44, Hudson 3-11, Legg 1-(-4); Red Oak: Name Martindale 18-94, Martinez 11-46, J.Robinson 8-46.
PASSING — Lake Belton: Name Crews 20-36-1-267; Red Oak: J.Robinson 15-25-3-240, Martinez 1-1-1-73, Kendall Brown 1-2-0-3.
RECEIVING — Lake Belton: Legg 7-83, Hudson 5-60, Jaydon Leza 4-51, Wilcox 2-33, Cash Robin 1-11, Tyus Jackson 1-5; Red Oak: Nicholson 6-176, Roberson 2-90, Rodney Malone 4-27, Williams 3-21, B.Robinson 3-19.