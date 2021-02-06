Corey Rushing isn’t certain how he became the voice of Temple Wildcats basketball more than 25 years ago. About all he knows is that, as a mere high school sophomore, someone suggested that he might fill that void.
“I don’t know how my name got brought into it,” Rushing said. “I was just like, ‘Sure.’”
And so began one of the longest-running direct associations with Temple basketball in program history. Rushing said he doesn’t need more than 10 fingers to count how many games he’s missed since he first began introducing Temple players to fans with flair and providing musical accompaniment to maintain energy in the building.
Players and coaches have come and gone but Rushing has been a fixture at the Temple scorer’s table with a microphone and laptop to punch in part of his vast music collection. With his familiar calls of “make some noise for your boys” and “three-cola” on made 3-pointers, a Wildcats or Tem-Cats game wouldn’t be the same without him.
Rushing’s debut season came just after the Wildcats’ most successful seasons in program history. Standouts such as Jerode “Smokey” Banks, Brian Skinner and Rodderick Miller had moved on as had their coach, Harry Miller. The coaching reins went to Temple native Bruce Etheridge — who had been an assistant under Miller — and Rushing’s association began alongside Etheridge in 1995.
“That first year was simple,” said Rushing, who added girls games to his announcer’s role years later. “I was just announcing starters and getting my feet wet.
“I didn’t know that much about basketball. So, I just dove into it.”
Rushing began traveling with the team, keeping the books and immersing himself into basketball education. He did this all the while keeping a busy schedule as part of Temple’s music theater program in which he earned memorable roles in “Oklahoma” and “Guys and Dolls.”
“I would have to ask off for 10 minutes from rehearsal so I could run down the hall to the gym and announce the teams, then run back to rehearsal,” he recalled.
After graduating high school in 1997, he didn’t vacate his place in Wildcat Gym — neither in the old facility or the current one built in 2000 — even though he was a student at Texas A&M.
“On Tuesdays, I would drive from College Station to Temple, announce the game then go back that night and get up for an 8 a.m. Wednesday class,” Rushing said.
The music selection is not random or whimsical, but purposeful. It’s a collection of recent pop music, infused with classics with which most patrons are familiar. In an era when much of the musical fare comes with explicit warnings, Rushing knows he must step lightly.
The only meeting he’s ever had regarding musical content was in the early 2000s with then-athletic director Raymond Bennett, who ultimately told him to be very careful.
“I haven’t had any issues with music. I know the limits,” said Rushing, who calls on his years as a deejay at Denim & Diamonds, a former Temple nightclub. “Other than warm-ups, the music is for the fans. I watch the fans and see the (songs) where they’re bobbing their heads. You want the atmosphere to be fun and upbeat.”
Rushing used to sing the national anthem and may occasionally do so again in a pinch, but previous coaches of a superstitious nature felt like the team under-performed in games before which he sang. He’s also been known to provide nicknames to players in introductions and during the game. Some coaches are fine with it while others just want to get on with the game.
Although he’s primarily identified with basketball, Rushing has been the voice of Wildcats baseball the last three years. He also announced Tem-Cats softball for several years while his younger sisters were in the program.
Certainly, Rushing never expected to be still announcing Temple sports for more than half his life. He’s given thought to calling it quits on occasion but always kept going to see through the playing career of a relative or others involved.
Now, he’s determined to stay for the long haul.
“Numerous times I’ve set a date for the last year,” said Rushing, who works primarily at Bonham Middle school as a long-term paraprofessional. “I’d never said it publicly, but somehow people figured it out. Players, usually sophomores or underclassmen would say, ‘Coach Corey, you can’t quit.’ So, I’ve stayed.
“I was going to make this year the last year. Then I heard that (Wildcats football public announcer) Jody Donaldson has been doing that for 40-something years. I want to do this as long as I can and break his record.”
Indeed, his love of all things Wildcats is motivation enough regardless of the success of the teams. It’s been that way since his high school days when he proudly carried the big blue Wildcat flag in front of the Temple crowd at football games.
“You cut me and I bleed blue,” he said. “It’s not about the won/loss record. It’s about having fun with the guys and girls. They keep me young. I love doing it.”