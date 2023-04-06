BELTON — Head coach Oscar Bersoza has made sure to encourage his Belton Lady Tigers to cherish the scenes that have played out during a season that’s reached heights not seen by the program since 2010.
“Y’all look up in the stands and take some mental snapshots, because you’re going to want to remember that,” Bersoza recalled of imploring his group to bask in the moments from time to time.
Bersoza also is prudently guiding the Lady Tigers along the narrow line that separates complacency and forward-thinking, tip-toeing the temptation to briefly rest on laurels while knowing there is much more that still is possible.
He called it a “crazy dichotomy.” Really, it’s a welcome balancing act that any coach would relish this late into the year.
“If we aren’t careful, we start to feel like the trophies (earned after each playoff round) are the end — like, ‘OK, we’ve done it.’ So, I’ve got the trophies we have so far under my desk right now because we still have work to do,” Bersoza said. “At the end of the day, we have a tremendous opportunity in front of us.”
With an 18-game winning streak in tow, the Lady Tigers (20-4-1) return to the regional tournament stage of the playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons at 1 p.m. today, challenging Port Neches-Groves (24-3-1) in a Class 5A Region III semifinal at Turner Stadium in Humble.
The winner between the 22-5A and 17-5A champions plays Georgetown (20-0-3) or Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (20-4), which clash today in the opening tilt, in the regional final slated for 11 a.m. Saturday when a berth in the 5A state tournament will be at stake.
“We’re training hard and just working hard every day,” said senior midfielder Macee Bradford, who began her prep career as a freshman at Belton, played two seasons at Lake Belton — where she helped the Lady Broncos to the 4A-III regional tournament a year ago — before a transfer back to where it all began. “We’re taking it one game at a time and not looking ahead.”
If it’s true that curiosity killed the cat, then consider consistency — whether on the training ground or in the heat of an 80-minute match — as the key ingredient in catapulting the Lady Tigers to a spot in which they are two wins shy from matching the program’s longest playoff run since a state semifinal appearance in 2000.
“If we’re not ultra-competitive all the time, no matter the opponent, I just don’t know how you can just turn it on. We are trying to do bigger and better things and we don’t want to squander that,” Bersoza said. “I’ve got a good group of kids and they are pretty good at understanding that it’s time to go to work.”
Staying steadfast in their ways, which senior defender America Villegas said “Helped us keep focus for the games in front of us,” has yielded so far a league crown earned in undefeated fashion and three consecutive shutouts in the playoffs.
Belton, which hasn’t conceded a goal since Feb. 2 versus Lake Belton, has outscored opponents by a combined 136-10 this season. In the postseason, it’s 11-0 in wins over College Station, Austin McCallum and College Station A&M Consolidated.
“That’s 10 field players running. That’s 10 field players and a goalie just freakin’ working,” Bersoza said. “It’s absolutely a team-effort.”
The Lady Indians were runners-up to Barbers Hill in 17-5A and reached the fourth round with relative ease after victories over Manvel (4-0), Fulshear (3-0) and Friendswood (2-1). They’ve outscored opponents 127-15.
“What I do know about them is that they have some pedigree. I look at the film and find out what the girls need to know that’s unique that we have to be weary of. Other than that, we’re going to go out, take our brand and slap it on whoever is out there, because, really, that’s all we can control,” Bersoza said.
“That’s been the consistent theme all year long.”
NOTES: Belton senior Makenna Morrow extended her program single-season goal record to 55 after scoring twice last week against Consolidated. She now has 142 for her career, also a record. . . . The forecast today in Humble calls for 100-percent chance of rain. . . . The 5A state tournament starts April 13 at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown. The four teams remaining in the other 5A regions are: Region I — Abilene, Grapevine, Wichita Falls Rider and El Paso Andress; Region II — Frisco Reedy, Forney, Frisco and McKinney North; Region IV — Leander, McAllen, Smithson Valley and McAllen Memorial.