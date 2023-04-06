Belton soccer advance

Kiersten Rowland (9) and the Belton Lady Tigers face Port Neches-Groves in a Class 5A Region III semifinal this afternoon in Humble.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Head coach Oscar Bersoza has made sure to encourage his Belton Lady Tigers to cherish the scenes that have played out during a season that’s reached heights not seen by the program since 2010.

